BeyondSpring: Improving Neulasta's Efficacy And Safety In Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia

BYSI's plinabulin claims to be able to reduce these complications, thereby positioning the drug as an add-on therapy to Neulasta.

BeyondSpring (BYSI) is a China-originated undercovered stock in late clinical stage for its lead drug candidate plinabulin in chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). CIN is a common side effect in chemotherapy-treated cancer patients. Chemotherapy destroys white blood cells, specifically neutrophils, making patients susceptible to infections. In these patients, even ordinary infections can become fatal and they have absolutely no defense against serious infections. Such Grade 4, severe neutropenia where patients have an abnormally low neutrophil count is a dangerous side effect of chemotherapy treatment. Existing therapies like G-CSF (Neulasta) often do not work, with patients continuing to experience severe neutropenia and even bone pain as a reaction to therapy.

Plinabulin is a marine-derived small molecule that prevents neutropenia through an interesting biologic process. There are millions of patients that could benefit from a new and working paradigm in the treatment of CIN. So, we took a look at BYSI through our IOMachine.

Catalyst

Plinabulin will file an NDA by end-2019 in CIN based on a completed phase 3 trial.

It has another ongoing phase 3 trial of plinabulin/docetaxel in refractory non-small cell lung cancer. Phase 3 second interim data analysis due by Dec. 31, 2019.

Source

Previous trial data

In a phase 3 trial, plinabulin as a single agent was compared to Neulasta as a single agent. The trial met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority in a cohort of 105 patients treated with docetaxel chemotherapy for such diverse indications as advanced breast cancer, hormone-refractory prostate cancer, and advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

The primary endpoint of the study was the "duration of severe neutropenia in the first cycle, and secondary endpoints included the incidence of severe neutropenia, incidence of febrile neutropenia, incidence and duration of hospitalization and bone pain, among others. "

Plinabulin has also been combined with Neulasta in a phase 2 study, yielding positive data. This combo was pitted against Neulasta monotherapy and was studied in patients receiving high-risk TAC (docetaxel, doxorubicin, and cyclophosphamide) chemotherapy:

Data collected to-date suggest a significant improvement in efficacy in treating CIN as well as more than a 90 percent reduction in patients experiencing bone pain when adding Plinabulin to the standard of care for the treatment of high-risk CIN. BeyondSpring's Phase 2 data from Study 106 demonstrated statistically significant (p<0.05) efficacy of Plinabulin in combination with Neulasta at 6 mg (Plinabulin/Neulasta Combo). Importantly, bone pain caused by Neulasta in more than 90% of patients was almost completely prevented by the addition of Plinabulin (p<0.0001). In addition, Plinabulin attenuated the neutrophil overshoot (absolute neutrophil count over 8.0 x 10E9 cells/L) when added to Neulasta. Neutrophil overshoot can result in bone marrow exhaustion and immune suppression.

Plinabulin combined with Neulasta also produced strong data that the combo reverses Neulasta's immunosuppressive profile. It lowers the "percentage of patients with a Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte Ratio (NLR) of less than 5 (p<0.007) or with a Lymphocyte-to-Monocyte Ratio (LMR) of greater than 3.2 (p<0.07) versus Neulasta alone."

The drug also yielded positive interim data from its phase 3 NSCLC trial, where 138 patients dosed with plinabulin demonstrated that the drug reduced the percentage of patients with grade 4 neutropenia resulting from docetaxel therapy from 27.4 percent to 3.1 percent (p<0.0001).

Execution

The company has a market cap of $362.4M, a cash balance of $24.8M as of the December quarter, and annual burn is -22.04M.

Here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Source

Per the company's presentation, US patent is set to expire between 2021 and 2036. The drug is fully owned by the company.

Competition

There are three preventive measures against CIN - dose reduction, prophylactic antibiotics in some patients, and G-CSF agents. The real competition is with G-CSF agent, specifically Amgen's Neulasta, which is a PEGylated form of the recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor analog filgrastim. "The market has been dominated by Amgen's products Neulasta and Neupogen, accounting for more than 75% market share. Recently Fulphila from Mylan and Udenyca from Coherus entered the market with pricing at 33% discount to Neulasta."

Before its patent expiry, Neulasta raked in $3.93bn in sales in 2017. Now, a number of biosims are struggling to reach the market. If BYSI's drug can improve the efficacy of Neulasta, that will open up a huge market for the drug. Key USP is that plinabulin reduces bone pain associated with long use of G-CSF.

According to studies:

As many as 90 percents of patients on chemotherapy and G-CSF monotherapy may still experience grade 3 or 4 neutropenia. Additionally, as many as 70 percents of patients using G-CSF monotherapy experience bone pain while on therapy. NCCN guidelines require that patients with grade 3/4 neutropenia decrease chemotherapy dose intensity, delay chemotherapy cycle timing or discontinue chemotherapy, each of which can have a negative effect on the long-term outcomes of cancer care.

According to research, "The global Chemotherapy induced neutropenia market was valued at US$ 7.71 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 12.56 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025." Most players are generic companies, with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) still in the lead. However, nearest pipeline competition seems to be from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI), whose ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting G-CSF, recently equaled Neulasta in safety and efficacy. However, BYSI's drug has an edge if it can be combined with other G-CSFs to improve their efficacy and safety.

Risks

Again, this company was founded in China by a US-educated Chinese scientist. This is basically a Chinese company with some US moorings. So, all the dangers of that association - perceived and real - will plague this company. Moreover, to take on a giant like Neulasta, even as an add-on, is not easy, and one would naturally wonder if an unknown Chinese company would have what it takes to develop and market the drug in the US. Then, there are complications with estimating market size in China. A Chinese company will obviously develop the product for the Chinese market as well; where the lack of transparency of market size, potential pricing, etc. makes estimations difficult (BYSI says China Market for G-CSF is $350mm/year). Finally, we have the undercovered aspect, where trading volume will be a constraint. Let's also not forget the imminent certainty of dilution.

Opinion

With all the standard caveats surrounding Chinese companies and so on, this looks like a good investment at these low prices. The market is pretty large, there doesn't seem to be any other player doing exactly the same thing, and while we are still not sold on the MOA of the drug, the trial data shows that it does seem to work. Of course, any investment should take into consideration the very real risk of dilution. So, some sort of a staggered buying, with a tranche now, profit on good news, buying again on dilution - seems to be in order.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.