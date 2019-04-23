Zoom Video Communications Won't Be The Next Arista

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) triggered my attention for several reasons. I read about the company for the first time at the end of last week when some news reported an impressive 80% stock price increase following its IPO.

I discovered Zoom's business was very familiar to me. I worked for 15 years as an IT engineer. Designing and implementing voice and video communication solutions were part of my responsibilities. I started working with Tandberg's video conferencing solutions in 2007. Then, Cisco (CSCO) bought Tandberg in 2009 and I dealt with Cisco's communication portfolio during the next decade.

When I learned Zoom was founded by an ex-Cisco employee, I became even more curious and the comparison with Arista Networks (ANET) came to my mind.

In this article, I compare Zoom and Arista to assess Zoom's potential to replicate Arista's impressive success.

The similarities with Arista

At first sight, Zoom and Arista have not much in common. Zoom sells cloud-based video communications services while Arista sells network switches. But, actually, both companies' core business consists of selling software that takes advantage of the cloud explosion. It's true Arista sells hardware equipment but this is just the commodity side of the business. Arista's value resides in the software it sells with its switches and routers.

But the first element that made me think about comparing these two companies is, in both cases, the founders came from Cisco.

Arista is a bit older than Zoom as Arista was created in 2004 and it IPO'ed in 2014. Since then, the stock price increased by almost 500%.

The comparison doesn't stop there. At the time of their respective IPO, both companies:

Generated a similar revenue. Arista and Zoom reported a revenue of about $361 million and $331 million, respectively.

Were profitable. Arista and Zoom reported a net income of $42.46 million and $7.6 million, respectively.

Grew revenue at an impressive rate. Arista and Zoom reported revenue growth of 87% and 118%, respectively.

Considering these similarities, the comparison is interesting to assess Zoom's potential to repeat Arista's success.

Do the differences favor Zoom?

But, of course, these businesses are not identical. Let's list the differences and see if they favor Zoom.

Arista benefited from a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The company proposed a relevant offer for the new booming business of cloud providers and the competition was limited. Both customers (web-scale providers) and Arista started building data center solutions with no legacy infrastructure.

The story is different for Zoom. Video communications exist for more than a decade. The company started its activities in a crowded space. Legacy providers like Cisco adapted their on-premises offer to propose cloud-based solutions. Zoom must also compete with other big players like Microsoft (MSFT) and niche competitors like LogMeIn (LOGM).

Also, due to the nature of its business and thanks to its very low sales and marketing expenses, Arista's margins are higher. I detailed in a previous article Arista's marketing advantage. The reason Arista's sales and marketing represent less than 10% of revenue is the company sells its solutions to a limited number of big companies. Even when Arista was growing at a faster rate in 2014, sales and marketing expenses represented only 15.2% of revenue. In contrast, Zoom's sales and marketing expenses represented 56% of revenue during fiscal 2019.

Despite the similarities, Arista's business started in a more favorable context and has cost advantages. But to assess the stock price increase potential, the valuation matters as well.

The price is too high

We have seen Arista's stock price increase by almost 500% since its IPO five years ago. In fact, despite the slowdown of the revenue growth from 90% to 27%, the EV/revenue ratio stayed in a range of about 4x to 12x.

About Zoom's valuation, Seeking Alpha author Value Investor wrote in his latest article:

Pegging realistic sales at perhaps $600-700 million this year, I am working with a 22-25 times forward sales multiple, a bit too much for me to consider shares now despite the current pace of growth."

I agree the current valuation is generous. The estimated 22x to 25x EV/forward sales ratio is twice the highest historical Arista's EV/TTM sales ratio, even when Arista was growing revenue at about 90%.

Also, considering the more challenging business compared to Arista, Zoom's stock price is even more difficult to understand.

In addition, the market size isn't that huge. In its S-1 form, Zoom stated:

Within this market, we address the Hosted / Cloud Voice and Unified Communications, Collaborative Applications and IP Telephony Lines segments. IDC estimated that these segments combined represent a $43.1 billion opportunity in 2022.

The IDC study includes hosted applications that aren't part of Zoom's portfolio. As a comparison, Arista estimates its total addressable market to be at about $30 billion in 2023.

With a stock price at $65.7, Zoom's market capitalization is close to $17 billion. Two years ago, the company was valued at about $1 billion in a private funding round. Even Eric Yuan, Zoom's CEO, stated the stock price was too high after the first day of quotation.

To justify such a valuation, the company will need the following assumptions to materialize by 2022:

The cloud market must represent 80% of the total market IDC estimates.

The net margins must reach 15%.

Zoom will reach 20% of the cloud market share.

With a back-of-the-envelope calculation, these assumptions translate into a profit in 2022 of (43.1 billion (IDC market estimate) * 80% (cloud) ) * 20% (market share) * 15% (net margin) = $1 billion.

Thus, the current valuation corresponds to a multiple of 17x the estimated profits in 2022 with generous assumptions. The assumptions are arbitrary but the point is to highlight the excellent results the company must achieve to justify the current valuation, without speaking about any upside.

Considering these elements, Zoom's stock price won't replicate Arista's 500% increase over the next five years, even taking into account Zoom's impressive initial stock price increase.

Conclusion

In many aspects, Zoom Video Communications and Arista Networks are similar. Both companies, founded by ex-Cisco employees, propose a software-based solution to address a niche market. They both reported a profit and an impressive growth on a comparable revenue base in the fiscal year preceding their IPO.

But we have also seen that Zoom's business is more challenging compared to Arista's. Arista has been facing less competition and the nature of its business requires much lower sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Despite the additional challenges, the market values Zoom at a premium compared to the historical valuation of Arista. Zoom must deliver exceptional results to justify its current valuation.

