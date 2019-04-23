Eidos Therapeutics: Differentiated Market, High Stock Price, But Solid Potential In The Long Run

On the other hand, the product is claimed to be differentiated from Pfizer’s tafamadis, and since it is a recent IPO, so 52-week highs aren’t that important.

However, competition from Alnylam and mainly from Pfizer is just too strong to justify the current 52-week high prices.

TTR amyloidosis or ATTR is a protein misfolding disease that has received a lot of attention over the last couple of years, with the approval of Alnylam’s (ALNY) first RNAi therapy Onpattro/patirisan in this indication. A number of other therapies are in late stages, with Pfizer’s (PFE) tafamidis about to see its PDUFA in November this year. There are other companies, as a fellow Seeking Alpha author has covered: “Other competitors in the clinic include Ionis’ (NASDAQ: IONS) Tegsedi, Pfizer's (PFE) tafamidis, Eidos' (NASDAQ: EIDX) AG10, GSK's (NYSE: GSK) miridesap and dezamizumab combo, and Prothena's (NASDAQ: PRTA) PRX004. Additional preclinical competition includes Intellia's (NASDAQ: NTLA) CRISPR-Cas9 approach.”( his articles are good bullish takes on the company)

Of these, Eidos Therapeutics is the smaller of the lot with the highest potential; so although the company is at 52-week highs now, we took a look at it using our IOMachine.

The science

TTR or Transthyretin “is a relatively abundant protein in the blood, named after its role in transporting thyroxine and retinol.” In blood, the protein is normally present as a tetramer, but due to genetic mutation or aging, it can break down into unstable monomers, which misfold and accumulate in the heart or peripheral nerves, causing either ATTR-CM (cardiomyopathy) or ATTR-PN (peripheral neuropathy). Eidos’ AG10 binds with the tetramer protein and stabilizes it, thus stopping the entire process.

Source

ATTR is of three types: wild-type ATTR cardiomyopathy (ATTRwt-CM), mutant ATTR cardiomyopathy (ATTRm-CM), and ATTR polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN), with worldwide prevalence of approximately 400,000 patients, 40,000 patients, and 10,000 patients, respectively. In ATTR-CM patients, symptoms occur later in life (age 50+), and median survival is three to five years from diagnosis.

Catalyst

AG10 has an ongoing Phase 3 trial in ATTR-CM with top line data due Dec 31, 2021. Another Phase 3 in ATTR-PN will start this year.

Previous trial data

Eidos announced positive results from a Phase 2 trial of AG10 in ATTR-CM last year. The drug was well-tolerated, with no specific side effects as seen, for example, with Onpattro. It also saw high efficacy compared to placebo, meeting the primary endpoint with high statistical significance. Here’s the data:

As compared to placebo, subjects treated with AG10 demonstrated a statistically significant increase in serum TTR concentrations (p<0.0001), a prognostic indicator of survival in ATTR-CM patients, in a dose-dependent manner. Subjects administered 800 mg AG10 twice daily, 400 mg AG10 twice daily, and placebo exhibited mean changes in TTR concentration from baseline of +50%, +36% and -7%, respectively, at day 28. All subjects administered AG10 had serum TTR concentrations within the normal range at day 28, whereas 31% of subjects administered placebo had serum TTR concentrations below the normal range on day 28. AG10 administration resulted in near-complete stabilization of TTR at day 28 (>90%, on average), across the dosing interval in all actively treated subjects as measured by established ex vivo assays.

Safety signals were good, which was the primary objective of this Phase 2 study. One SAE of dyspnea was established as unrelated to the drug. Overall AEs were more in the placebo group, with a minor variation between the two dosing regimens.

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $865.4M, a cash balance of $169.84M as of the December quarter, and annual burn is -23.7M.

Here’s a chart showing recent insider buy/sells:

Source

And here’s a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Source

Competition

Onpattro (patirisan) is the currently approved drug in ATTR, though it is labeled for hATTR and not ATTR-CM, with label expansions expected in other related indications. This is also an RNAi drug with gene knockdown as its MOA, so the closest competition to AG10 is really Pfizer’s tafamidis, which has two submitted NDAs in ATTR and like AG10 works by stabilizing the TTR tetramer. In Phase 3 trials, tafamidis has shown significant signs of efficacy, meeting "the primary endpoint, demonstrating a significant reduction in the hierarchical combination of all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations compared to placebo over a 30-month period in patients with wild-type or hereditary ATTR-CM (P=0.0006)."

Risks

The Phase 2 trial was mainly a safety trial, which was positive. However, we would have liked an efficacy-focused trial.

The biggest challenge with this investment is that while the drug doesn’t appear to be strongly differentiated from its competition, it is also lagging behind competition, possibly by years. Pfizer’s tafamadis will soon be in the market, and I expect a downward movement in the stock while that happens.

Opinion

There is one drug approved in ATTR, and while it isn’t exactly approved in ATTR-CM, no doubt this will soon happen. Meanwhile, Pfizer has fast progressed towards approval, and although tafamidis had some hiccups a few years ago, receiving a CRL, it seems ready for approval this time. Given that, we don’t find the current buoyant stock price of EIDX a happy situation for investment, especially considering that AG10 is at least 2 years from market, possibly longer. So, while we like the science, we are going to sit back and watch this one. If the price goes down, sure, we will take another look. But right now, EIDX does not seem investible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.