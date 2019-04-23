In Case CVS Health Shares Get Sicker

In the event the market starts to price in those populist risks over the next several months, I present two ways CVS shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk.

Evercore ISI analyst Michael Newshel had a similar take on Bloomberg's What'd You Miss on Monday, but I think he and the Barron's editors may be underestimating the populist moment.

A CVS store (photo via Savings Aplenty).

In Case CVS Health Heads (Further) South

SA Stocks To Watch noted recently that Barron's was bullish on CVS Health (CVS) along with health insurers UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Anthem (ANTM), Cigna (CI), and Humana (HUM), arguing that the sector had been beaten down too much by Senator Bernie Sanders's rise in the polls (since Sanders has advocated Medicare for All). This view was echoed by Evercore ISI analyst Michael Newshel on Bloomberg's "What'd You Miss" program on Monday (his segment starts at about 17:00 in this video).

Newshel argued that it wasn't the fear of Medicare for All that was depressing the sector, but the "fear of the fear" of it: that portfolio managers didn't think there was a high probability of Medicare for All being enacted, but they worried that other portfolio managers might think there was.

A parallel discussed here was the period before President Obama took office, where there were concerns that Obamacare might have taken a tack less favorable to the healthcare industry than it ultimately did. But I suspect Newshel is underestimating the populist tilt among both Democrats and Republicans since the Obama administration, as exemplified by the new healthcare legislation drafted by Republican Senators that liberal policy wonk Matt Stoller mentions below.

If you are concerned that institutional investors may start to sense this populist turn and unload more shares of CVS Health, here are a couple of ways you can hedge your risk. Remember, though: if you are no longer bullish on CVS, you shouldn't own the stock; hedging is for when you are bullish but want to limit your downside risk, in the event that your bullishness ends up being wrong, or the market goes against you.

Insuring Your CVS Health Shares

For these examples, I'm going to assume you own 1,000 shares of CVS and can tolerate a drawdown of 18% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Monday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of CVS against a greater-than-18% decline by mid-October.

The cost of this protection was $1,500, or 2.86% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 14% over the next several months, this was the optimal collar as of Monday's close to protect you against the same, >18% decline over the same time frame.

There were a couple of differences you may have noticed with this second hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process, taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg of the collar, one where the cost was $960, or 1.83% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the ask). The other difference was that the income of $1,620, or 3.09% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid) more than offset the cost of the put leg.

So, the net cost of the collar was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $660 when opening this hedge, assuming you had placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Counting Negative Hedging Cost

In general, when considering hedging, it's important to take into account hedging cost. Although the second hedge has a cap of 14%, that doesn't take into account the negative hedging cost. If CVS returns 14% or more over the time frame of the hedge, your return would be 14% minus the hedging cost of -1.26%, so 14% - (-1.26%), which equals 14% + 1.26, which is 15.26%. Something to keep in mind when deciding between these hedges or similar ones.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.