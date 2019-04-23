Pinterest: Another Snap In The Making

Though international growth has picked up steam, international revenues have not. In the U.S., meanwhile, Pinterest's revenue growth largely owes to increased ad load.

Despite a warm public welcome, Pinterest's offering remains fraught with risks. Chief among them is over saturation in the U.S., its key revenue-generating market.

After Lyft's (LYFT) huge stumble in the public markets (now down more than 20% from its IPO price), Pinterest's (PINS) successful initial public offering came as a relief to growth investors. The social media giant, best known for its digital "boards" where users post images and links, went public at $19 per share. Trading, however, opened in the high $23s and closed out the day at a 28% jump to the initial offering price:

Following a year of relatively smaller IPOs last year, Pinterest joins Lyft in a list of long-awaited IPOs this year. Before its public debut, Pinterest had already become a social media sensation and a venture capital darling, having raised a total of $1.5 billion in the private markets (see its funding history from Crunchbase below):

Figure 1. Pinterest funding timeline Source: Crunchbase

Pinterest's core investors included some of the Valley's most prominent VCs. Bessemer Venture Partners is the largest institutional holder with a ~14% stake, while FirstMark Capital and Andreesen Horowitz each own another ~10%. See the company's cap table below, taken from its finalized S-1 filing:

Figure 2. Pinterest top holders Source: S-1A filing

Despite the volume of press coverage and big VCs attached to Pinterest, however, I believe there is little upside in this IPO. Like many popular unicorns (Snap (SNAP) comes to mind; now two years after its IPO, Snap's stock remains at less than half its original valuation), Pinterest's IPO is linked to high expectations and an equally high valuation.

There's no doubt that Pinterest's revenue growth has been impressive. The company expects to notch ~50% y/y revenue growth in the quarter ending in March, and unlike Snap, the company's losses are modest and actually shrinking. But at the same time, Pinterest is joining an incredibly competitive social media landscape whose top brands change annually. The company has already started to see a decline in user growth in the U.S., which is the source of the lion's share of its revenues.

In my view, Pinterest's star will fade shortly after its IPO. Investors will be able to pick up shares of Pinterest at a much better value after its six-month lock-up period ends.

Huge valuation depends on a growth rate that's anchored on ad load

Pinterest's huge valuation comes from its growth potential, as with most technology IPOs. At its current share price in the mid-$24s, and with a post-IPO share count of 529.34 million shares, Pinterest currently has a market cap of $12.92 billion.

Post-IPO, Pinterest's balance sheet holds $1.50 billion of cash, after factoring in the ~$1.05 billion in net proceeds raised from the IPO and the repayment of a credit facility that puts Pinterest's outstanding debt at zero. This indicates that Pinterest has an enterprise value of $11.42 billion.

Figure 3. Pinterest pro forma balance sheet Source: S-1A filing

Within its finalized S-1 filing, Pinterest also pre-released results for its first fiscal quarter ending in March. The company is expecting a revenue range of $198.9-$201.9 million, representing a huge growth rate of 51-54% y/y: Source: S-1A filing

For a company that generated three quarters of a billion dollars in revenue last year, that's a tremendous growth rate. But when we peel back the drivers of Pinterest's growth in the next section, we are slightly less impressed.

If we apply a ~45% y/y growth rate to Pinterest's FY18 revenues of $756 million, we arrive at a FY19 revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. This puts Pinterest's current valuation at 10.1x EV/FY19 revenues, which is a precarious valuation multiple especially if Pinterest can't sustain its current growth rates. Investors now are buying into Pinterest at the upper bound of its valuation limits.

How is Pinterest generating growth?

Over the past several quarters, Pinterest's revenues have been exploding - which makes for a great IPO story. But the primary source of that revenue growth has been an increase in ARPU (average revenue per user), through an increase in ad load.

See the company's ARPU trends below:

Figure 4. Pinterest ARPU history Source: S-1A filing

We gain two key insights from the chart above:

U.S. users generate virtually all of Pinterest's revenues (in 4Q18, Pinterest's international's segment generated only $17 million in revenues, or 6% of the total). International users currently generate just under a dime each in quarterly revenues, while their U.S. counterparts generate more than 30x that amount

ARPU growth is the driving source behind Pinterest's revenue growth. Pinterest hit a record-high ARPU of $3.16 in 4Q18, up 47% y/y, while user growth was flat at 8% y/y. Q4 revenues were up 58% y/y to $273 million, driven primarily by ARPU growth.

In the MD&A (management's discussion and analysis of financial results) section of Pinterest's filing, the company specifically called out greater ad volumes as the principal driver behind the company's revenue growth:

ARPU growth in the United States and internationally was driven by higher monetization of both of those user bases largely due to an increase in the number of advertisements delivered as a result of an increase in the overall number of advertisers on our platform and increased demand from existing advertisers."

There's nothing wrong with increased monetization of Pinterest's user base; however, ARPU as a source of revenue growth has its limits. You may recall that Facebook faced similar issues several years back when its CFO warned that Facebook had effectively "maxed out" its ad load, which would slow down its revenue growth.

Pinterest has been aggressively increasing its advertising volumes in the U.S., but for growth rates to continue, it has to successfully monetize its faster-growing international user base. The revenue growth rates Pinterest is enjoying now (and for which investors are valuing the company so highly) may be short-lived once its U.S. ARPU hits a ceiling.

Saturation risks in the U.S.

Layered on top of the fact that U.S. ad growth is the principal driver behind Pinterest's revenue growth is the chilling reality that U.S. user growth is slowing down. See the company's user trends below:

Figure 5. Pinterest MAU trends Source: S-1A filing

In Q4, Pinterest's U.S. MAUs grew just 8% y/y - approximately the same user growth rate as Twitter (TWTR), another social media platform that has struggled to broaden its appeal (in Q4, Twitter's DAUs grew 9% y/y). International is a bright spot here - MAUs overseas grew 32% y/y, leading to total MAUs of 265 million and a total MAU growth rate of 23% y/y, but as we've previously noted, international users currently generate only a small slice of revenues.

In the "Risk Factors" section of Pinterest's IPO filing, the company notes that it is already quite saturated in the U.S. markets:

We also may not be able to penetrate certain demographics in a meaningful manner to grow the number of Pinners. For example, in the United States, our total audience includes 43% of internet users, which includes approximately 80% of women ages 18-64 with children, according to an independent study by Comscore based on total unique visitors to our service. We may not be able to further increase the number of Pinners in this demographic and would need to increase the number of Pinners in other demographics, such as men and international users, in order to maintain our user growth rate."

The fact that Pinterest has already claimed a large proportion of the U.S. internet-browsing population, particularly women, signals that even single-digit MAU growth is at risk. When U.S. ARPUs start to plateau, revenue growth will stall as well.

Key takeaways

When looking solely at Pinterest's current growth rates, investors may be wowed. >50% y/y revenue growth at a ~$1 billion annual run rate is incredibly impressive - but so much of that future growth rests on Pinterest's ability to effectively serve ads to its international user base. Pinterest's U.S. user base, on the other hand, has seen dramatically slower growth - as recently as the second quarter of last year, U.S. MAUs even experienced their first-ever decline. When Pinterest's ad load hits a ceiling, so will its growth rates unless the company can execute on better international monetization.

Given that Pinterest is already trading at a double-digit forward revenue valuation, I'm more inclined to stay on the sidelines until Pinterest either shows more progress on its international strategy or until the stock climbs down to more reasonable levels.

