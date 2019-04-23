Emerge Energy Services To Restructure Debt Obligations

Second lien noteholders will take control of the company while existing equityholders will be left with a token recovery and some out-of-the-money warrants or even face a wipe-out.

In Monday's after hours session, ailing frac sand supplier Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) disclosed it has entered into a restructuring support agreement with major creditors.

After violating financial covenants governing its revolving credit facility and second lien notes in Q4/2018, the company entered into negotiations with creditors and added a restructuring expert to its board. Last month, Emerge Energy Services delayed its 10-K report in light of the still unresolved debt situation.

According to the company's 10-Q for Q3/2018 and the restructuring support agreement, outstanding debt lists as follows:

$66.7 million drawn under the company's $75 million revolving credit facility plus accrued but unpaid interest, fees, costs, and expenses $208.5 million in second lien notes plus accrued but unpaid interest, fees, costs, and expenses

Key transaction terms:

Amounts drawn under the revolving credit facility will be paid in full. Existing second lien noteholders will receive $150 million in new second lien secured notes LESS the "Aggregate Outstanding Revolving Loan Amount, or such other amount that is acceptable to the Committee and Majority Noteholders" and 95% of the restructured company's common equity. Existing equityholders will retain a 5% ownership and out-of-the money warrants representing 15% of the new equity interests subject to dilution by new management incentive units.

Moreover, "if it is determined that the out-of-court restructuring is no longer reasonably possible or in the best interests of Emerge Energy and its stakeholders, Emerge Energy will commence the in-court reorganization".

In this case, second lien noteholders would be allocated all of the equity of the restructured company and existing equityholders would be wiped out.

There would be just one exception (emphasis added by author):

Provided that, if and only if the class of holders of general unsecured claims vote to accept the chapter 11 plan, then the Noteholders have agreed to carve-out from their collateral and receipt of 100% of such limited partner interests, a settlement fund to be shared collectively by such holders and the existing equity holders in the Partnership consisting of (NYSE:I) 5% of the new common units in the Partnership, subject to certain dilution; and (II) out-of-the-money warrants for 15% of the new common units in the Partnership, subject to certain types of dilution.

In layman's terms:

The company will try to restructure out of court but under certain circumstances might very well decide to implement the restructuring under chapter 11. In the latter case, the general unsecured creditor class will have to approve the plan of reorganization for current equityholders to get a recovery.

At the time of this writing, the company's shares are trading around $0.75 in pre-market, down more than 55% from Monday's closing price of $1.69.

So, what does this mean for existing equityholders?

Second lien noteholders will essentially take over Emerge Energy Services in return for repaying the company's revolving credit facility and equitizing a part of the company's existing second lien notes. In effect, second lien noteholders are grabbing 95% of the restructured company by equitizing roughly $192 million in debt.

Moreover, the company will likely need additional funds to support catching up on capital expenditures later this year as the recent lack of liquidity has caused the company's operations to run at very low levels, according to statements made by the CEO in a recent interview:

“We have gotten into a cash covenant issue on liquidity, with the loan we took out to do some expansion,” Sherear said Tuesday, March 26, 2019. With the market for “northern light” frac sand in its current state, together with “delays in construction of our San Antonio (Texas) plant, we knew we would not be able to hold that covenant with the bank,” Shearer said. Superior Silica is working with its lenders to refinance its debt, “and we are well into the process of doing that,” he added. The cash issue will create a different situation for Superior Silicas’s Wisconsin operations, Shearer added. “Our spring start-up won’t be normal compared to preceding years,” he said. “We have hired some lead personnel for mining operations in Wisconsin in the month of April, but the actual (mine) start-ups will be delayed until June 1, (and there will be) two mines in operation instead of five mines.” Superior Silica’s previous production schedule called for the company to have between 2.2 million and 2.5 million tons of frac sand on hand before mining operations cease for the winter. “Our projection now is we’ll have 1.5 million tons on the ground going into this coming winter,” Shearer said.

Bottom line:

Recent debt covenant violations provided second lien noteholders the chance to take control of the company's assets in exchange for equitizing roughly $192 million in debt.

Current equityholders will either end up with a tiny fraction of the restructured company and some out-of-the-money warrants or getting wiped out entirely and there's very little they can do about this.

At the pre-market trading price of $0.75, the company's post-restructuring enterprise value calculates to well above $500 million which looks like a real stretch given the state of the US frac sand industry and the company's ongoing investment requirements.

Given these issues, equityholders should consider selling their units and move on as in case of a restructuring under chapter 11, they might very well end up with a lower recovery or even face a wipe-out.

