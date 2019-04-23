Bank Of America's Dividend Hikes Are Safe But Too Slow

BAC will not likely move much from here without some significant underlying changes in management sentiment, in dividend hike speed, and in combating macro factors.

BAC represents an opportunity cost in this sector, especially in regard to its general underperformance and widening divide between income and dividends.

BAC's earnings call showed decreased sentiment on the part of management and attributed much of the company's relative weakness to uncontrollable factors.

Putting earnings results and management sentiment together, things look rather neutral for Bank of America in the coming quarter.

In January, when Bank of America (BAC) was trading at $24-25, I stated that the stock was roughly 10% undervalued. With BAC having reported its Q1 earnings recently, the stock is now trading at over $30 per share. The results look quite good overall, but investors still have wet feet when it comes to bank stocks.

Post-Earnings Momentum Stable?

Technical indicators (e.g., RSI remaining in the mid-60s) look good for BAC’s upward momentum. Fundamental metrics, too, support BAC’s growth relative to the market. For example, the company’s PE is at 11x, versus the industry average of 13x and the market average of 18x, implying undervaluation versus the industry and market.

The earnings report was interpreted differently depending on the analyst/investor. At least one analyst (Jefferies) chose to downgrade the stock. Trading, equities, and global markets all showed decreased revenue. Yet EPS went up, with 50% growth this year and 80% growth quarter over quarter. The company is also seeing strong growth in the online banking sector and is currently positioned as the market leader in this category. In the end, the stock fell after earnings only to rally, perhaps after investors absorbed the news as a whole.

We will look at BAC’s earnings call in an objective manner – via financial lexical analysis – to understand management sentiment. The sentiment change on an earnings release can have predictive power over the stock in the coming quarter. We will calculate sentiment change and then locate the forward-looking statements that went into the sentiment score.

Sentiment Analysis Results

What I found was a lower-than-average sentiment score. Sentiment dropped 37% quarter over quarter and 29% year over year. While most earnings calls are composed mostly of positive statements, BAC’s recent call was about even, split between optimistic and pessimistic forward-looking statements.

Let’s look at some of the tagged statements:

“Within revenue, positive impacts from the banking activities and AUM flows were not enough to overcome lower market valuations, declines in transactional revenue and general pricing pressures.”

-An implication that the bank has few options with which to deal with the specific industry headwinds. Generally, an admission of such pressures is bullish for the stock (via sentiment analysis research) as long as management also specifies plans for overcoming the pressures. However, we do not see this in the recent earnings call, perhaps implying that BAC just hopes to weather the storm.

“We and the industry felt the impact of the government shutdown as the SEC was closed for some period of time in the quarter. IB fees of $1.3 billion for the overall firm decreased 7% year-over-year.”

-Again, emphasis is placed on uncontrollable factors, in this case the government shutdown leading to lower IB fees. Bullish earnings calls tend to discuss plans more than unpredictable market factors.

“Remember, we received approval of $2.5 billion of additional buybacks in February. We've also been setting up a new bank entity and a new broker dealer for Brexit, plus, we're creating a new broker dealer as part of resolution planning.”

-A number of expenses are coming BAC’s way. While the buybacks might be appreciated by investors, we should nonetheless expect BAC to dip into its cash flows.

“And so yes, a company like the charge-off we had in the fourth quarter can have an idiosyncratic event that causes some damage. But will it be wholly different, it will really depend if the economy stays bumping along it goes into slight degradation, you're going to see some across the board distress.”

-Again, continually placing much of the future of the company into the hands of (mostly) unpredictable economic changes has pushed down BAC’s sentiment score. Many of the forward-looking statements were of uncertainty, which is linked to bearishness in the coming quarter.

“Turning to slide three, part of responsible growth is to produce sustainable results and part of that is to drive operational excellence, and we did it again this quarter. As you can see on slide three, we extended our positive operating leverage streak to 17 consecutive quarters.”

-Not all statements were bearish. The fact that BAC is so consistent at creating positive operating leverage means that we should see EPS increases as long as BAC is growing its revenue. The only snag here is that BAC’s revenue fell this quarter.

“We also continue to invest in our people, with industry leading benefit plans, in both in health and retirement, with industry leading capabilities and universities to train and reskill our teammates, and plus deploy the Pay Plan we announced recently, where we’re going to increase our minimum wage over the next 26 months from $15 an hour plus to $20 an hour.”

-Both marked for positive and negative sentiment, this statement implies higher expenses via wage increases but also was flagged for the bullishness in investing in team members as well as stating clearly drawn plans.

“We also reduced managers and management layers over the last year, cutting bureaucracy and complexity.”

-This is of interest after the previous statement. Perhaps these cuts will free up capital for the employees lower in the hierarchy, making the wage increases less significant.

Overall, while EPS and a few other fundamental factors were up, management seems to be placing the tangible declines (e.g., revenue) on uncontrollable factors. This is generally a bad sign. Nevertheless, the company wasn’t “net pessimism,” as they still showed optimism in growth, cost-cutting, and team-building.

BAC As An Opportunity Cost

The choice of BAC for your portfolio is ultimately an opportunity cost; the act of placing capital in BAC precludes its placement in another bank stock. If management in BAC believes that the industry environment is the controlling factor for the underlying profitability of the company quarter to quarter, perhaps we should look to a bank with more confident management. BAC has been one of the weaker performers in this sector:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

It also has a dividend yield lower than the industry average - 2% versus 3%. Still, these are safe dividends, and they have been growing for six years. Earnings cover dividend payments to the tune of 5x coverage, and so the dividend is in no trouble, despite being somewhat low.

You can also see that the dividend and stock tend to move together. However, the divergence between the share price and dividend per share is seriously large compared to past values:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

I find it odd that BAC is raising its dividend so conservatively. However, this might be related to siding with safety, as we are nearing the end of a bull market. BAC perhaps does not want to have to cut the dividend, even though the divergence between income and dividend payments is increasing:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

You might want to dive into the large bank of bank stocks if your goal is dividend growth. BAC seems a bit slow and overly conservative in its dividend growth with respect to its equity growth.

Conclusion

In any case, I believe the recent earnings report was more-or-less neutral, when considering the sentiment alongside. I think $30 is a fair price for this stock, considering its strong balance sheet and dividend history. However, I do not think BAC will move much up from here without hastened dividend increasing or without a clear plan from management on how to deal with the possible headwinds from changes in the economy.

For now, I say hold BAC if you already have it, if only for the dividends. If you must play BAC, go with a sideways options strategy. Both diagonal put spreads and short strangles look good here, as BAC will likely stay in its current region or pull back (the stock still has a possible area gap at $27.68) before next quarter’s earnings report. Otherwise, stay out for now – or look into a bank stock with better performance/sentiment/etc.

