Subaru Corporation: Attractive Long Set-Up

Although Subaru Corporation (OTCPK:FUJHY) may be trading above the industry averages, we remain attracted to this stock for a number of reasons. First, its balance sheet and interest coverage ratios look really strong and lend themselves to a strong and stable dividend. The ultra-low 0.02 debt to equity ratio and 287 interest coverage ratio really demonstrate the solid financial base from which this firm is working off.

Although growth has been sparse with respect to the dividend in Subaru Corporation, the firm still pays out a 5%+ dividend yield. This is what investors should be focusing on here. Yes, there may be cheaper stocks in this space at present, but Subaru's dividend looks rock-solid. Therefore, as long as the share price doesn't do the unthinkable and break down badly, investors can use that generous dividend to reduce the cost basis over time which improves one's probability of success.

Over the past three years, Subaru's revenue has grown by 5.7% on average per year whereas its operating profit has dropped by 3.6%. As we all know, declining earnings usually are frowned upon by stock exchanges. The profit and loss statement is the one that gets all the attention.

However, we strive to seek out companies with excellent financials but maybe are currently out of favor with the markets because of poor or negative earnings growth. Subaru Corporation fits this description perfectly. Let's explain why.

If we look at the chart above, we can see that the current share price hovers around what the share price sold at back in 2013. The difference though in the financials is stark between the two years. In March 2013, Subaru closed its fiscal year with a reported 1.91 Trillion JPY. Subaru's revenue over the past four quarters though comes in at a 3.34 Trillion JPY. Now, if margins were getting lower, maybe an investor could make a case for shares not being cheap at present. Nevertheless, during this time period, gross margins have also grown (from 21.5% to 24.2%) and operating margins from 6.3% to 6.8%. Net income is also up around 13% per year on average during this time frame

So, what is one of the core reasons (that many investors miss) why a company such as Subaru is able to keep on growing its top line which ultimately should result in earnings growth over time? The reason is simply its balance sheet and how low the company's debt is when compared to its assets. In the company's latest quarter, its reported debt to equity ratio was 0.02. This number is based on interest-bearing debt but still is ultra-low. In fact, when we include all liabilities, Subaru's equity is still sufficient to cover them by approximately 233 Billion JPY.

Less money going out the door on debt payments means that Subaru invariably has more capital to buy more assets. More assets then begin the cycle by increasing sales and earnings over time. The cycle is really that easy but far too often overlooked by investors. Just look at the pattern of how assets have increased sales over the past 5 years at Subaru. Total assets are now at 2.8 Trillion JPY and sales have also increased by close to a Trillion JPY over the same time frame. Therefore, with the balance sheet in its best shape in years, we see these trends continuing which should impact earnings over the long haul.

If we look at the chart below, we can see that Subaru shares seem to have pretty strong support at around $11 a share. The long-term up-trending trend-line has 3 clear connections which give it meaningful significance. Furthermore, the monthly chart shows that price is continuing to trade out of a multi-year cycle low (RSI indicator). With high paying dividend stocks, our job is to always protect the downside. We feel there is significant support around the $11 mark. If this level failed, we would certainly revisit any long exposure.

To sum up, Subaru's dividend, valuation, and pristine balance sheet are all strong calling cards in this stock right now. Yes, there maybe be cheaper stocks in this sector but few of them have the same balance sheet. We may get long here on a pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUJHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.