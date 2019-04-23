Conagra: Fade The Bounce

Conagra (CAG) hosted an analyst day earlier this month, in which it gave a comprehensive presentation on the company’s outlook, challenges, and growth prospects. On balance, it was an extremely positive event in which the company laid out the plans for future growth, acknowledged Pinnacle’s challenges and presented strategies to face them, outlined a whole host of innovations portfolio, and provided bullish guidance for the next three years.

From this presentation, the host of positive news which came out was instantly reflected in a 7% share price increase during the following day’s trading. Perhaps the most positive news of all, which came as a surprise to us, was the newly upgraded cost synergies to be realized from Pinnacle. In addition, the company provided FY20 guidance which was in line with consensus, growth expectations for FY22, FCF outlook for the coming three years, a whole host of innovations portfolio, and laid out a convincing plan to face Pinnacle’s challenges.

Conagra's analyst day reinforced our confidence in management and the company's future growth prospects. Having said that, the positive news has already been reflected in CAG’s share price. While we do acknowledge Conagra’s new product pipeline, combined with a robust cost-savings profile, will drive meaningful earnings improvements, we can't help but think the stock has already accounted for a significant portion of this upside at ~21x trailing PE.

Upgraded Pinnacle synergies highlight a potential Pinnacle turnaround

Perhaps the biggest surprise during the analyst day and the most positive of them all was the upgraded synergies for Pinnacle. CAG’s management increased the synergies target to $285mn from the previous $215mn guidance which is, in our view, an achievable target.

In addition, what is even more encouraging is that the company guided toward the realization of 95% of these synergies ($270mn) by FY21 with 55% ($155mn) to be realized by the end of FY20.

Moreover, we like that this upgraded synergy target is driven by operational efficiencies rather than increased investments. CAG outlined its more efficient procurement practices, cost reductions, as well as trade efficiencies that will drive these synergies up. This means that the anticipated cash cost to achieve these synergies is now at $320mn instead of the previous $355mn which highlights the potential to grow EPS at a steady rate to FY22.

Unveiling the biggest portfolio of innovations in recent history

Based on data science that enabled CAG’s management to gain insights into the customer’s preferences and future trends, CAG presented an extensive innovation plan for both its core products and Pinnacle’s brands. Regarding the former, the management outlined three key innovations: 1) extending some brands into new food categories, such as Healthy Choice salad dressings and power cups, Angie’s Boom Chicka frozen Pops, Udi’s mug cakes, Bigs Crispy Fries, and P.F. Chang’s Asian Sauces, among others; 2) new packaging for a number of brands including: Egg Beaters, Reddi Wip, Snack Pack, and Manwich; and 3) new products which include numerous examples such as: new frozen bowls for Marie Callender’s and Healthy Choice, and Udi’s vegetarian pizza. Some of these products will be manufactured through co-packers which gives CAG flexibility to streamline its portfolio accordingly.

Regarding Pinnacle’s brands, the company acknowledged the problems with Pinnacle and provided a comprehensive plan to deal with them through a list of impressive innovations. For instance, CAG aims to refresh the packaging of Birds Eye with contemporary graphic design and create new products such as shredded vegetables and extend its wellness category.

For Duncan Hines, the company aims to improve the branding and upgrade the products with kids-themed cupcakes, for example. Finally, for Wishbone, CAG will update the labeling to demonstrate clear messaging of flavor variety and introduce dairy-free versions. All these innovations are set to impact Pinnacle’s results in 2H20.

The wide array of initiatives suggest that CAG will be able to sufficiently diversify its portfolio to reduce any dependence on a single product or category of products.

Favorable demographics for Frozen and the shift to digital marketing provides a strong platform to capture organic growth

Data presented during the analyst day indicates that the Frozen brand is resonating well with millennials as those with children seem to be driving the growth of this brand due to their convenience. But, with half of the millennials still young and without children, there is plenty of untapped potential, which we think could spell high growth for this brand. We think this implies that they can grow at a higher annual rate than the previously projected 1-2%.

On the cost front, CAG highlighted that its marketing efforts are now concentrated heavily on digital platforms and social media. The aim is to spend more than 60% of its marketing budget on product personalization. We think this digital shift will help CAG’s core businesses in two ways: 1) it will give the company more flexibility in tailoring its products to match customers’ preferences; and 2) it will produce better returns as it helped the company to save around $30mn of advertising with an average $15mn saving in this category over the past four years.

Upgraded FY20 guidance to reflect the increased synergies from Pinnacle

CAG’s management provided detailed guidance for FY20 and beyond to reflect the new positive developments in the business. Regarding the new FY20 guidance, the company now expects organic sales to grow by 1-2% which will be reflected in EPS of $2.10-$2.20, implying a 6.3% growth YoY. Moreover, Pinnacle’s synergies are expected to kick-off in 2H20 which will enable the company to generate approximately $1bn of FCF.

On the long-term front, and factoring in Pinnacle’s synergies, the company guided that organic sales growth will continue in the 1-2% zone while operating margins will improve to reach 18-19% by FY22. All of this will be reflected in an EPS of $2.70-$2.80.

Regarding the cash flow, CapEx is expected to continue its downward trend to reach 3% of net sales, with working capital to be reduced by $300mn due to supply chain savings. The company is expected to generate $1.3bn of FCF by FY22 and will continue to reduce its debt to a leverage target of 3.5x-3.6x in FY21 while maintaining its annualized dividend payout of approximately $400mn per year.

Potential divestitures are still on the table

Interestingly, Conagra is the only big US food company that has not announced its divestiture plans. However, we think there is potential for more divestitures over the next two years as this will enhance the company’s efficiency in managing its core brands and, potentially, close the valuation gap with its peers.

Conclusion

Following the positive news from this event, we draw confidence in management and look forward to their plans to deal with Pinnacle’s challenges.

Overall, we think Conagra’s analyst day was a great success as the company laid out positive foundations for its future growth plans and provided optimistic guidance for the next three years.

Plus, CAG is also set to benefit from upgraded synergies as well as a host of innovations in the core portfolio, along with favorable demographics for Frozen. Overall, we think that CAG is well-positioned to capture market growth, but with the stock re-rating to a ~21x trailing PE multiple, we'd favor a wait and watch approach at this juncture.

