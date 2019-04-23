Institutional Investors Are Buying MiMedx Again As The Stock Has Had A Nice Recent Pullback

MiMedx Group Inc. (OTC:MDXG) has had an unjustified sell-off recently as its former CEO Pete Petit is making news headlines that are, at best, neutral for the company. The upside for this company, which is still trying to figure out its accounting issues of the past, can be seen in the marked recent uptick in institutional ownership of the company's stock. The risk/reward has swung to positive as new management has terrific, industry-leading assets under control, and scapegoats are in place for whatever results the accounting review will uncover.

MiMedx has taken a recent dive after a nice run from the beginning of the year over news that the company's former Chairman & CEO Pete Petit has nominated himself for the company's Board of Directors with a vote coming on June 17th.

The internal investigation by MiMedx's Audit Committee resulted in the former CEO being ousted from the company by being forced to resign in July of 2018. No criminal charges have ever been filed against Petit for his time as the CEO of MiMedx, even as the company's internal investigation was broadened in the summer of 2018 to include restatements of the company's financial statements all the way back to 2012. Since that time, new management has been put into place, along with new auditing companies, with still no timeline for the release of previous financial restatements, along with no glaring wrongdoing by anyone in management that would result in formal charges.

Along with the re-emergence of former CEO Pete Petit is the not so unexpected news that its U.S. marketing applications and commercialization for some of its future candidates will take longer than expected due to the "additional resources, capabilities and expertise" still needed. This should not be a surprise to investors since new management axed 240 jobs (24% of the company's workforce) at the company, including half of the company's sales force, in an effort to improve efficiency and financial performance while it figures out how to restate its past financial reports. MiMedx has been delisted from the Nasdaq since its internal investigation has failed to produce the needed financial restatements over the past couple of years as MiMedx has replaced their auditing firms along with many of their executives over that time period as well. MiMedx's new management's primary concerns now are to keep costs down for the company until it can fully restate its financials, even though it has promising recent data concerning the company's dehydrated human umbilical cord (dHUC) for the treatment for diabetic foot ulcers.

As the internal investigation drags on endlessly, it seems the company continues to be stuck in limbo until the results are formally stated, and the company can formally move on. Even with a whole new management team along with a new, independent auditing company, nothing has been revealed yet that would either be criminal or negligent to the former CEO or to the company itself in how it sold its products or in how its revenue streams were accounted for even after years of investigations.

A couple of institutional owners have noticed an opportunity recently in MiMedx's risk/reward scenario and have responded with putting their money where their mouth is as claims of massive fraud against the company are so far unfounded, and the chances of bankruptcy remote as it continues to sell its lucrative, best-in-class products. Prescience Point Capital Management issued a fair value target of at least $8.09 for MiMedx at the beginning of 2019 as it has taken a 7.3% stake in the company with about ~7.1 million common shares. According to Nasdaq's site, showing institutional ownership levels from 13F filings, Marshall Wace LLP has also taken on a new position reported at the end of 2018 of ~3.5 million common shares. Both of these institutional holdings are important because they are both recent and now account for the largest known holdings of MiMedx stock, since most institutions fled the stock after its internal investigation started.

The primary reason institutions and investors should consider MiMedx stock at this time is because of the world-class assets the company owns that continue to limit bankruptcy concerns for the company over potential financial accounting problems. Some of its lucrative commercialized products include AmnioFix, EpiFix, EpiBurn, AmnioCord, EpiCord, and AmnioFill. AmnioFix, for example, is Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane (dHACM) Allograft with a 5-year shelf life that is used for wound care to reduce scar tissue formation, modulate inflammation, and enhance overall healing. There have been several key comparative studies done over the years concerning several of MiMedx's products to its competition that clearly set it apart such as this EpiFix multi-center comparative study, which showed it to be far superior to Organogenesis Holdings Inc.'s (ORGO) Apligraf. Data from additional studies continue to show that MiMedx's products, like EpiFix, have not only considerably higher rates of complete healing but a more rapid rate of healing as well.

MiMedx is not a stock for the faint of heart, which especially means it still has to restate all of its financials since 2012, and the threat of bankruptcy is out there until all the financials are known. However, the stock has had a very nice year so far with a recent pullback that interested investors might take advantage of now, which means the news about the company's former CEO is nothing much to report on except as an interesting side note. Recent institutional buys show that sentiment for the stock might be starting to turn, so getting in now might be a chance for investors to get in near the ground floor level of a nice comeback story. However, until the company's financials are reported and current, the stock might be stuck in a narrow trading range as conservative minds wait to find out additional details before buying into the potential upside of the company. Regardless of the outcome of the internal investigation, MiMedx will still own some best in class and highly profitable products that limit the company's downside risk with a pipeline of additional products that could add a lot of value to the stock once it gets past its internal investigation. I continue to have a small position in the company with thoughts of adding to my position here in the near future especially if it continues to sell off below $3 a share. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDXG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.