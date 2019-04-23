Forterra: Wait And Watch

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) may have to prioritize paying down its heavy debt load. Its backlog may offer some support to revenue in the short term, but the economic news hasn’t been positive for the company’s prospects. Its debt load along with uncertainty in its growth potential may be the reason why the stock gave up some of its gains from the rebound in January 2019. The economic news may not improve; that may lead the stock to stay at these levels for the rest of the year or even retest its 52-week lows.

Forterra saw revenue decline from $1.58 billion in 2017 to $1.47 billion in 2018. That was a drop in revenue of about 6.9%. Total gross profit saw a 3% decline in 2018 compared to 2017. The gross profit margin was 16.01% in 2017 and 16.59% in 2018. The slight improvement in gross margins can be attributed to the $80.2 million decline in cost of goods sold due to the divestiture of U.S. concrete and steel pressure pipe business. The company also saw a decline in cost of goods sold due to its Foley transaction where it exchanged assets with Foley Products Company. This transaction resulted in an additional $33.2 million reduction in the cost of goods sold. Its existing businesses saw an increase in the cost of goods sold of $20.2 million due to higher labor, freight and raw material costs.

Exhibit: Structural Precast Product – Bridge Girder from Forterra

(Source: Company Website)

Infrastructure Spending In Its Key Markets will Remain Strong in 2019

Gross profits and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter were higher as a result of higher selling prices and increased cost efficiency. The company is seeing growth in highway infrastructure potential in its key markets such as Texas, California, Colorado, Florida, and the Midwest. Texas has seen a 20% growth in population since the great recession. This growth has fueled the growth in tax revenue and that in turn has led to higher infrastructure spending. The company sees continued growth in lettings for the full fiscal year of 2019. Companies such as Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) are also benefiting from this trend of higher infrastructure spending in states with a substantial increase in population over the last decade.

Residential Construction Market Is Weak

The company is anticipating a positive outlook for residential and commercial construction markets. But the residential home construction market was weak in the fourth quarter of 2018 and has remained weak in the first quarter of 2019. In March 2019, U.S. Housing Starts came in at 1.139 million units that were about 14.2% below the March 2018 rate of 1.327 million units. The March 2019 estimate was about 0.3% below the February 2019 number.

The building permits number showed similar weakness and were at 1.269 million units at a seasonally adjusted annual rate [SAAR] March 2019. This number in March was about 1.7% below the February estimate of 1.291 million units and about 7.8% below the March 2018 number of 1.377 million units.

Both the Drainage Pipe and Water Pipe business segments are dependent on the U.S. Housing starts. This level of weakness in the housing markets at the start of the peak home-buying season for the year is a very negative sign. If this trend of lower housing starts and permits persist into April and May 2019, it may have large negative ramifications for state and local budgets as the growth of tax revenues slows in 2020 and beyond. That, in turn, will pressure highway infrastructure budgeting and spending.

The revenue growth prospects for 2019 in its residential business is very limited given the weak U.S. Housing Starts. The company does think that new neighborhood formation is more important than the specific number of houses being built. This argument may hold true for projects that are already underway by home builders, but U.S. Housing Starts may be a leading indicator of weak neighborhood formation in the coming months and years.

Exhibit: Forterra Revenue From End-Markets

(Source: Company Filings)

The company reported fourth quarter 2018 operating income of $5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $33 million. This was at the midpoint of their guidance. The company saw $15 million lower cash flow from operations compared to 2017 due to an increase in inventory in both their Drainage and Water segments. Bad weather conditions caused by high precipitation rates caused some inventory to increase due to shipping delays. The company also decided to increase its inventory to meet seasonal demands during the spring and summer months of 2019.

The company is expecting to report operating income of $60 million to $90 million for the fiscal year 2019. It is expecting adjusted EBITDA of $170 million to $200 million. In the first quarter of 2019, the company has already faced higher precipitation in its key markets and that may be causing delays for booking revenue. The company is also facing tough comparisons to the first quarter of 2018 when it reports its results for the first quarter of 2019. At the beginning of 2018, the company saw higher steel and scrap costs, but those costs were deferred into subsequent quarters.

Like the rest of the companies in the construction industry, Forterra has faced headwinds from higher raw materials costs. Freight and energy costs have been raising too and do not show signs of abating in the short term. This puts further pressure on gross margins in 2019.

Order Backlog May Provide Short-term Support To Revenue

The company’s precast concrete products and concrete pressure pipe are customized products that are made to order. The order backlog for precast concrete products ranges from two to six months. The order backlog for concrete pressure pipe and bridge products is about 8 months. The backlog orders can be canceled but the company recovers the costs incurred through the cancellation date. The backlog in these markets can be an accurate predictor for revenue in the short term (current fiscal year). At the end of December 2018, the company had a backlog of $447 million.

The company is making repayment of debt a top priority. It is hoping to pay down between $30 million to $85 million in debt for the full year 2019. At the end of 2018, the company had $1.22 billion in total long-term debt. The company hopes to continue its strategy of acquisitions but expects to fund those via disposal of other assets.

Declining Operating Cash Flows Coupled With High Debt - A Bad Combination

The company has been seeing steadily declining operating cash flows since 2016 that the company blamed on an increase in revenue and its timings of collections and payments. The company saw its operating cash flow decrease from $76.9 million in 2016 to $27.1 million in 2018.

Exhibit: Forterra Cash Flows 2016-2018

(Source: Company Filings)

The company has about $108 million and $107 million in contractual obligation in 2019 and 2020. Its operating cash flow must improve dramatically in the coming year for it to meet its goal at the high-end of paying down about $85 million in debt. It’s more reasonable to expect the company to pay down about $30 million in debt. The company had cash in hand of about $35 million with a current ratio of about 2.4.

Exhibit: Forterra Contractual Obligations

(Source: Company Filings)

The company's debt level has not changed since it went public in 2016, despite the fact that it used the IPO proceeds to pay down debt. Since October of 2015, the company has spent about $1.29 billion on seven acquisitions. It also had to rely on divestitures to offset some of its costs of acquisitions. Its goal of increased profits via acquisitions has not come to fruition and the declining operating margin and cash flows prove that point.

Forterra Is Weak Compared To Peer Companies

Forterra had an operating margin of about 2.7% compared to an operating margin of about 9% for both Advanced Drainage Systems and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM).

Exhibit: Forterra Declining And Low Operating Margin

Data by YCharts Forterra's EBITDA margins have not been consistent since it went public and has declined in the second half of 2018 to below 11%. This coincided with the slowdown in the residential construction market. Peer companies such as Summit Materials and Advanced Drainage Systems have higher EBITDA margins compared to Forterra.

Exhibit: EBITDA Margins - Forterra, Summit Materials, Advanced Drainage Systems

Data by YCharts

In its short period as a public company, Forterra has struggled to have positive free cash flow yield. The company has not been able to generate enough cash from its operations to meet its various commitments such as interest payments and acquisitions of new plant and property.

Exhibit: Forterra, Summit Materials, Advanced Drainage Systems Free Cash Flow Yield

Data by YCharts

The company thinks that there is pent-up demand for its products in the market given the lack of construction activity due to high precipitation. A string of bad economic numbers may indicate a weak economy in the second half of the year. But if the pent-up demand materializes it would be wise for Forterra to use any excess operating cash flow to pay down debt.

The company has high debt, low operating margins, low cash flow from operations, and a low free cash flow yield. The company has to perform exceedingly well for a very long time to overcome some of these challenges. The probability of that happening is fairly low. It is best for investors to not open any new position in this company at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.