General Electric: Another Fine Move

Recently, the management team at General Electric (GE) announced that one of its sub-segments, GECAS (GE Capital Aviation Services), struck an interesting financing transaction with Oz Management (OZM), whereby the latter has agreed to acquire certain aviation assets from the conglomerate. This move follows a pattern being established by General Electric whereby the company continues to focus on divesting certain assets, locking in an income stream from them, and likely using the proceeds toward debt reduction and paying off other one-time liabilities. Even though recent years have resulted in declining sales from GECAS, continued investment in the space, combined with margins generated, suggests not only that management is continuing to place an emphasis on it but also that the company would be wise to focus as much as it can on the operations for the sake of generating additional shareholder value.

A look at the news

According to a press release issued on April 18th, the management team at General Electric has struck a deal with Oz Management whereby it will sell 20 in-production aircraft, created by Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), to Oz in exchange for 'appraised value' of $589 million. These units are quite new, with an average age of less than six years, and they are destined for a total of 13 different airlines spread across 11 different nations. It's worth mentioning here that this isn't the first time General Electric has sold aircraft to Oz. Last year, the business struck a deal with Oz, whereby it sold 24 in-production aircraft to the company at an appraised value of $700 million.

The rationale behind such a transaction is two-fold. First and foremost is the cash received from the transaction. Second, the company has said, in both transactions, that it will continue to service the portfolio of aircraft that it sold. Though unspecified, this should result in an added stream of cash flows for the business which, though perhaps by itself not material, can become material over time.

GECAS has seen a downturn

As of the end of its 2018 fiscal year, GECAS made up, from an asset value perspective, a rather sizable portion of General Electric as a whole. Total assets of the sub-segment came out to $41.7 billion, up from $40 billion a year earlier. However, despite a recent increase in assets, the revenue path generated by GECAS has been negative in recent years. Back in 2016, for instance, GECAS brought in sales of $5.4 billion. This fell to $5.1 billion in 2017, before dropping again to $4.9 billion last year. This does not mean, however, that this trend will last forever.

In another article where I talked about GECAS, I discussed the industry in which it operates and illustrated the upside potential that exists there. In order to not re-hash those details, which I still stand by today, I recommend that you read that article here. Despite all the problems facing General Electric as a company, investments continue to be made in the industry. As of the end of last year, total commitments to new aircraft (414 in all) stood at $34.08 billion, all of which is payable between this year and 2024. This is down from the $37.35 billion seen at the end of 2017, but it's above the $32.96 billion recorded at the end of 2016. For used aircraft (48 in all), commitments from GECAS came out to $2.53 billion, down modestly from the $2.58 billion seen a year earlier, but up significantly from the nearly $1.28 billion seen during the company's 2016 fiscal year.

Covering its own aircraft isn't the only activity that General Electric does. The business has also been dedicated to helping finance aircraft acquisitions for customers who use its Aviation segment's engines. Last year, this number totaled $2.65 billion, up from $2.06 billion just one year earlier and higher than the $2.23 billion seen in 2016. It's worth mentioning, however, that while this ties in perfectly with the company's air-based businesses, this particular set of financing, though mentioned in context of GECAS, actually falls under the firm's Aviation segment.

The significant amount of capital being allocated toward new orders and orders for older aircraft, in all, comes out to $36.61 billion. Though smaller than it was a year earlier, it does imply a significant addition to the firm's fleet of aircraft already, some of which will doubtlessly be sold off like in the firm's deal with Oz (to pay down debt and/or to finance other aircraft coming online). This is all for the better because, so long as industry data holds firm and shows continued growth, upside for shareholders is material.

Despite only accounting for a small portion of General Electric's overall sales (3.9% last year, excluding corporate eliminations), GECAS managed to generate segment profits of $1.2 billion. This means that it, inclusive of losses generated by GE Capital as a whole, accounted for 11.7% of the conglomerate's overall segment profits for the year. In 2017, profits were $2.1 billion, while, in 2016, they came out to $1.4 billion. Though volatile, this stream of earnings likely is guaranteed to be positive because of the long-term financing and contract structures associated with the operations. Not only that, but the margins are high, ranging from a three-year low of 24.5% last year to 41.2% a year earlier.

Takeaway

On the whole, it's nice to see General Electric making moves with GECAS. Given how profitable the sub-segment is on a profit margin basis, it's important for the company to continue investing here and, when it makes sense like presumably was the case with its move with Oz, it's great to sell off assets in order to either pay down debt or to focus on newer aircraft coming into its portfolio. In the long run, management needs to focus more on growing these operations, especially to the extent that it can be fueled with debt or recycled capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.