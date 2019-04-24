Airbus A350 Order Inflow Picks Up In March

For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing versus Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we will always be a step earlier in detecting trends, and we will have detailed insights in customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Airbus during the month of March. What should be kept in mind is that, while this seems to be like a simple summarizing piece, I spend a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way including graphics. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we will also put a value on the cancellations. If you are interested to read Airbus's monthly overview for January you can check it out here.

Orders in March

Figure 1: Orders Airbus March 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Airbus started the year very weak. After booking no orders in January. February did not look a lot better with just 4 orders for the smallest aircraft family Airbus has on offer. In March, however, order inflow picked up significantly:

An undisclosed customer ordered 20 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

A private customer ordered 1 Airbus A350-900.

Lufthansa ordered 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft; the airline currently already operates 14 aircraft of the type.

Paris Airshow 2018 order intention firmed; STARLUX Airlines firmed an order for 5 Airbus A350-900s and 12 Airbus A350-1000s.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

Order from Avianca decreased by 20 for Airbus A319neo and 8 for the A320neo aircraft. The airline did gain 11 slots for the Airbus A321neo, so we are looking at a reduction of 17 units in the order book.

AWAS, Chengdu Airlines and Huaxia Airlines were all revealed as customers for 2 Airbus A320ceo aircraft each, while Lion Air was revealed as the customer for 1 A320ceo and 3 orders from BOC Aviation were reclassified in the undisclosed customer category.

Air Lease Corporation (ALC), China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Shenzhen Airlines were all revealed as customers for 1 Airbus A320neo each.

SMBC Aviation Capital and Vueling converted 1 and 6 orders for the A320neo to orders for the A321neo.

Two orders for the Airbus A320neo previously placed with BOC Aviation have been swapped back to FlyNas.

Air China and China Southern Airlines were revealed as customers for 1 and 2 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The 11 converted A319neo orders carry a conversion value of $204.5 million.

Last year, Airbus booked 8 orders in March indicating a 50 units increase in gross sales compared to last year. In the previous 3 years, Airbus received 44 orders combined in March or 14-15 orders on average. So, Airbus had a far better month compared to the same month in previous years.

Admittedly it also needed a good month, last month we saw some big orders being eliminated from the books and we now see that those gaps have largely been filled already. During the month cancellations increased to 120 units as Avianca is reviewing its needs and growth profile.

Looking at the first quarter, gross orders decreased by 6 units but net orders decreased by 107 units. For the first quarter, Airbus has suffered a decline in the order book driven by the demise of the Airbus A380 and Etihad’s fleet plan restructuring.

Deliveries in March

Figure 2: Deliveries Airbus March 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Airbus has set a delivery target of 880-890 units, which would be an increase of at least 10%.

In March, the company delivered 74 aircraft:

5 Airbus A220 deliveries occurred.

Airbus delivered 57 Airbus A320ceo aircraft, 13 Airbus A320ceo family aircraft and 44 Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The number of deliveries exceeded the production rate by a couple of units.

Airbus delivered 3 Airbus A330-900s, slightly lower than the production rate of 50 aircraft per year. Two aircraft were delivered to TAP Air Portugal and Air Senegal received its first re-engined A330.

6 Airbus A350-900s and 2 Airbus A350-1000 were delivered slightly lower than the production rate of 10 aircraft per month.

All Nippon Airways took delivery of its first Airbus A380.

Year-over-year deliveries increased by 41 primarily driven by higher A320 deliveries (+31) and to a minor extent helped by the Airbus A220 (+8) and Airbus A350 (+5), slightly offset by the Airbus A330 (-3).

Overall, we are seeing the delivery profile for the first quarter improve as it now accounts for 18.5% of the full year delivery target, whereas it was around 15% last year.

Book-to-bill

The book-to-bill ratio typically is expressed in gross unit terms by jet makers. This is also the number we show in the infographic. However, it should be taken into account that cancellations and conversions also take place. For March, the gross ratio is 0.8 in terms of gross units and 1.4 in terms of value. If you go to a net-basis for the orders year-to-date, it would be -0.35 on unit basis indicating that there were less net negative orders than there were deliveries and -0.66 on value basis (slightly worse if you take into account that the A220 is part of a joint venture). What we observed is that Airbus still has a negative order tally for the year and also in terms of value we have seen cancellations value exceeding the order inflow.

Conclusion

In March, we saw deliveries increase sharply reflecting higher deliveries on the single aisle programs and the A350 program. After 2 incredibly slow months, Airbus order inflow picked up in March with important orders for the Airbus A350 program from Starlux Airlines and Lufthansa.

In the first quarter, we saw a sharp increase in deliveries reflecting a recovered delivery profile on the A320 program and the addition of the A220 to Airbus deliveries. Gross order inflow during the quarter was only modestly lower, but heavily impacted by cancellations from Etihad Airways, Germania, Avianca and the cancellation of the Airbus A380 program.

For Airbus investors, the first quarter was OK given that many of the cancellations were already anticipated. Airbus sales machine is not buttery smooth yet and it might take a while for that to be the case, but we are seeing a desirable delivery profile at this stage which should only strengthen going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.