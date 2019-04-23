Netflix: Growth Stock With Poor Growth?

Investment Thesis

Having been total bearish Netflix (NFLX) for such a long time, only to see the stock continuously moving against me, I was fully expecting the stock to jump after strong margin improvements we saw in Netflix's Q1 2019 results. However, despite strong results, the market did not actually appear to be impressed any longer?

Has the market started to regain some sense of valuation? On the one hand, this remains difficult to ascertain. But on the other hand, luckily, there are enough clear signals that Netflix's stock is stating loudly: avoid.

Netflix The Great Growth Stock?

Here is an interesting fact. Netflix has been an amazing stock to own over the past 5 years. But everyone already knows that. What's the use of knowing what a stock has done in the past 5 years?

What investors care about is the next 2-3 years - not even the next 5 years. Why? Because if a stock has offered lackluster performance over the next 3 years, very few investors would be willing to hold on to it for the following 2 years.

Source: Press statements, author's calculations

Netflix's growth rate is unlikely to return to 30% year over year. In fact, I suspect its stock will hover around mid-20%s once the price increases have started to lap.

Free Cash Flow Projections?

If an asset's ultimate intrinsic value lies in the present value of all expected future cash flows, discounted at an appropriate discount rate, then we are stuck with a problem when it comes to valuing Netflix.

We are told that starting in 2020, Netflix's free cash flow will meaningfully improve when compared with 2019. Thus, one would typically clamor with excitement and expect the stock to soar on this news.

However, this did not transpire to be the case. In fact, on the back of the Q1 2019 earnings results, the stock hardly budged. Could it have been the fact that 2020 free cash flow improvement comes on the back of a downwards revised free cash flow expectation of an additional $500 million investment? Presently, Netflix is guiding for its peak investment in 2019 at -$3.5 billion.

Operating Margin Versus Cash Flow

Assuming that at some point in the future, Netflix's guided operating margin of 13% marries up to its cash flow from operations. Then, in the best case, once we adjust for interest expense of 3% on the debt (but without factoring taxes), Netflix's operating cash flows could come out at approximately $1.6 billion in the future.

Subsequently, we need to adjust for conservative capital expenditure of $200 million.

In conclusion, when all is said and done, investors should expect Netflix's free cash flow (before taxes) to approximate $1.4 billion. Given that its stock is priced at north of $160 billion, investors appear all too happy to pay just over 110x forward free cash flow. At a time when Netflix's growth rate is evidently slowing down.

Competitive Advantage?

There was a time when bulls could with a straight face argue that Netflix had no competition. Sadly for shareholders, that time has come and gone. Today, the list is immense.

From names we all know well, such as Amazon (AMZN) Video, to others, which are only just coming to the foray, such as Disney+ (DIS) and Apple (AAPL) TV.

Of course, shareholders will be quick to shrug off concerns about Apple because Apple's total spend in 2018 was paltry when compared with Netflix's. However, when we stop and think about it, although Netflix is able to boast of having close to 155 million subscribers, Apple, while it is light on content, has close to 1.4 billion active devices - thus, a mighty strong distribution system.

Furthermore, Apple's business model is desperate to diversify away from its dependency on iPhone sales. Apple would much prefer to deploy its huge war chest of approximately $130 billion of net cash towards an asset-light opportunity which solidifies its ecosystem.

So, while Apple is starting small, there is no guaranty that Apple will remain small. In fact, on the contrary, as CEO Tim Cook has not been shy about its ambitions to get its Services revenue up to $50 billion by 2020.

Moving on, Disney has been widely reported to launch its own direct-to-consumer platform in the fall. Disney's problem is that although it has plenty of content, it does not have much in the way of subscribers.

But we know that many of Disney's blockbuster titles have a prolonged shelf life. And given that it is pricing its own platform so cheaply, it will not be too much of a stretch for consumers to opt for Disney+ and another streaming provider - it could be Apple's, it could be Amazon's or even Netflix's.

Takeaway

Netflix's CEO Reed Hastings continues to proclaim excitement over the upcoming competition. However, I argue that investors should temper their own excitement over the company's stock, and sidestep this investment.

