Sachem Capital And Manhattan Bridge Capital: Flexibility And Fees Are Key To Outperformance

Although these companies operate in the same area of lending, select characteristics set one apart from the other.

LOAN originated nearly $10 million more in loans than SACH even though it currently has a smaller aggregate loan portfolio.

SACH has more flexibility than LOAN in its lending activities and offers an array of loans to borrowers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York.

Investment Thesis

A little while ago, I wrote an article on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Manhattan Bridge Capital: A One-Man Show in which I came to the following conclusion:

The bridge capital market contains an interesting mix of businesses and they have been made even more popular after the financial crisis in 2008. Many of the larger companies in this sector are backed by some of the largest hedge funds and private money groups because of their attractive returns and short-term risk (loans less than 1-year). The allure of high returns doesn't come cheap as LOAN will continue to struggle with the interest rate spread associated with their capital structure.

This resulted in a direct request to compare LOAN with Sachem Capital (SACH) because the two companies operate in the same line of business but have very different characteristics in their business models when it comes to generating revenue. Based on the responses I received, I felt it was appropriate to write an article that directly compares their annual results in an effort to figure out if either company makes a better investment than the other.

Anytime an investment offers a yield as high as LOAN or SACH (7.74% and 11.11%, respectively), it is important that we do this type of due diligence to understand how the company generates revenue. In the case of LOAN and SACH, it is even more important because we are dealing with two stocks that have a combined market cap of around $135 million between the two making these two companies one step above nano-cap. Ultimately, I believe that flexibility and the ability to charge fees will be crucial in determining which hard money lender has the right platform to outperform the other.

Interest Rate and Product Features

One of the major differences I noticed between SACH and LOAN is that SACH offers a much more flexible rate/term/loan size than LOAN does.

SACH offers a much more broad range of interest rates than LOAN does which I believe is important to making its product more appealing to a wide group of borrowers.

SACH - Fixed interest rates between 5.0% and 12.5% per annum with the default interest rate of 18% per annum.

LOAN - Broadened its interest rate offerings from 12% to 14% (2017) to a range of 10% to 14%.

One important aspect that tends to be overlooked is the origination fee structure used by basically all hard-money lenders. The origination fee structure is absolutely critical in helping the company generate the fees it needs to sustain what is typically a higher-yield dividend.

SACH - The origination costs are structured around the term of the loan chosen. On a one-year loan origination costs are 2% of the total loan amount while a three-year loan has a total origination cost of 5%. It should also be noted that a portion of the origination costs on a three-year loan is credited back to the borrower if the loan is paid off early.

LOAN - Since the only product offered is a one-year interest only payment balloon loan, the origination costs are anywhere between 0% and 2%. Back in 2017, the maximum origination fee was 3% (and I expect they made this change in order to remain competitive).

Both companies have established policies that require the borrower to pay additional points on any loan that is extended. It is also true that both companies treat an extended loan as if it were a brand-new loan which would require the loan to be submitted for review by underwriting and require a new appraisal (if necessary) depending on the characteristics of the loan.

LOAN currently offers loan sizes between $30k to $2.5 million and maintains a maximum outstanding loan amount to any individual borrower of no more than 9.9% of the aggregate loan portfolio. SACH doesn't actually have established lower or upper loan size limit (at the end of 2018, their smallest loan in the portfolio was $8k and $2.0 million at the top end). SACH's policy is similar to LOAN in that they limit the largest loan to no more than 10% of the total loan portfolio; however, they do not have any limitations written in their policy about how much of its portfolio can be associated with any single borrower.

Repeat Borrowers & Insider Lending

In each of the 2018 Annual 10-K reports, both companies tout that they carry a decent amount of loans on their books for customers with whom they have a strong relationship with. With that said, LOAN does not actually provide any specific figures that would quantify to what degree their current loan portfolio is based on borrowers they have a strong relationship with.

SACH offers a few more details than LOAN and also go further with regard to transparency as they break out the number of loans in total dollar amount provided to JJV, LLC (the former managing member of SACH which is owned by the co-chief executive officers Jeffrey C. Villano and John L. Villano). On December 31, 2018, the loan portfolio had the following characteristics:

16 loans with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $5.3 million were made to borrowers with whom SACH has a long-standing relationship.

3 loans of the 16 loans mentioned above were made to JJV, LLC and had an aggregate principal balance of approximately $879k.

A total of 44 loans are extensions of prior loans in total and carry an aggregate principal balance of approximately $7.2 million.

These figures can also be thought of like this:

A total of 60 loans of the 403 loans in SACH's portfolio at the end of December 31, 2018, were for repeat customers.

The aggregate loan portfolio was just under $79 million which means that repeat business and insider borrowing represented approximately $12.5 million or just under 16% of the aggregate loan portfolio.

Personally, I appreciate that SACH is willing to provide additional details about their operations in their annual report, especially when it concerns items that could be considered a conflict of interest. For the record, LOAN does disclose any temporary borrowings from the CEO Assaf Ran but fails to provide any insight into the impact of key relationships and re-negotiated loans.

Year-Over-Year Loan Portfolio

I believe that creating some comparison tables represent one of the best ways to compare SACH and LOAN's loan portfolio.

Source: SACH 2018 10-K Report

The main takeaways from SACH's 2018 figures compared to 2017 are:

Revenue growth from interest income and fees is nicely balanced, but the growth of fee revenue is going to be a significant catalyst for SACH.

Financing costs increased significantly rising over 150% YoY.

The company is demonstrating the kind of increasing revenue and expenses associated with a growing company. Although expenses were up almost 85% YoY, we have to consider that the company is also taking appropriate measure to scale its staff. The number of people employed by SACH increased from 7 at the end of 2017 to 11 by the end of 2018.

SACH has taken advantage of its ability to issue equity by increasing the number of shares outstanding by 29% YoY but has also continued to grow earnings by $.10/share during the same time period.

Loan originations (in dollars) are down -21.3%YoY, but the total number of loans (count and outstanding) is up nearly 20%. The portfolio is bigger and loans paid-off at almost the same dollar amount as what we saw in 2017.

Average loan size increased modestly but is still within a reasonable range where if the average loans defaults, it isn't an extreme risk to the company.

Weighted Avg. Term to Maturity decreased slightly representing a loan portfolio that is moving away from longer-term loans to terms of one-year.

LOAN has much more modest characteristics when we compare 2018 annual results with those generated in 2017.

Source: LOAN 2018 10-K Report

Origination fees are the only source of "fee" income that actually adds to the company's bottom line.

As expected, interest/financing costs have increased on a YoY basis by a modest 38.5%. This is primarily due to the increase in the size of the portfolio but also because of the interest rate increases.

LOAN runs lean and saw only a minor increase in expenses for 2018 over 2017.

LOAN utilized equity to a much smaller degree than SACH and was still able to increase net income/share by almost 13%.

LOAN saw major origination growth but most of this was eaten up by the repayment of loans.

The portfolio for LOAN is roughly 1/3 the size of SACH (by count), but the size of each average loan in the portfolio increased to $415k.

The average interest rate is down by 92 basis points which I am assuming is likely due to competitive pressure.

Although the weighted average term to maturity increased slightly, this number indicates that LOAN has a portfolio that turns over extremely quickly.

I am most fond of SACH's fee structure because they are generating additional income from taking a higher risk whereas LOAN only specifies the fee income that comes from originations (either they mix in other fees with this number or they do not charge other fees that add to their bottom line). Fees generated an additional $1.75 million revenue for SACH compared with $1.056 million of fee income for LOAN. I believe that part of the reason why LOAN hasn't capitalized on additional fees is that it would require additional staff beyond its current staff of four employees. In other words, I believe that LOAN runs a lean operation but is forced to sacrifice additional income to do so. It is also possible that the bridge capital market in New York has increased competitiveness due to the number of companies offering similar services and, therefore, eliminates the potential to charge additional fees.

As I mentioned previously, SACH's interest rates vary from 5% to 12.5%, but they have been able to maintain a weighted average interest rate of 12.85%. Although I like the flexibility of 5% to 12.5%, I was concerned that this would hamper SACH's ability to generate sufficient interest income but their annual increase demonstrates that they are originating most loans at a higher interest rate while also capitalizing on non-performing loans (which runs an interest rate of 18%). Meanwhile, LOAN has seen its weighted average interest rate decreased by 92 basis points.

Lastly, I remain concerned about LOAN's ability to generate continued business with only four employees, of which, the CEO Assaf Ran is responsible for generating almost all of the company's business. The average loan in LOAN's portfolio turns over almost twice as fast as the average loan in SACH's portfolio. One positive of the fast turnover is that LOAN has the potential to charge additional origination fees on each dollar it loans out ($51.8 million compared with SACH's $42.07 million in FY-2018). Loans repaid become an incredibly important metric because although SACH originated fewer loans in 2018, it only saw loans repaid increase by 2.9% YoY versus LOAN's 53.2% increase during the same time period.

Defaults And Non-Performing Loans

From a credit quality perspective, LOAN has a portfolio that has performed flawlessly as they have never foreclosed on a property and have completed more than 700 transactions.

SACH, on the other hand, has completed 885 aggregate mortgage loans but has had its share of non-performing loans and defaults every year. SACH's definition of non-performing is defined as follows:

The borrower is more than 90 days in arrears on its interest payment obligation or because the borrower has failed to make timely payments of real estate taxes or insurance premiums.

As of December 31, 2018, 13 loans were labeled nonperforming and made up a combined principal balance and unpaid interest balance of $5.1 million.

As of December 31, 2017, 12 loans were labeled nonperforming and made up a combined principal balance and unpaid interest balance of $2.2 million.

Those who are considering investing in SACH should be aware of the severity associated with non-performing loans relative to the size of the portfolio as a whole. At the end of 2018, the $5.1 million in outstanding principal balance and unpaid interest represented approximately 6.5% of SACH's outstanding aggregate mortgage loan portfolio. Management has explained that they believe the 13 non-performing properties are worth more than the outstanding $5.1 million that is currently owed against them but this is considerably larger than the 12 non-performing loans that made up $2.2 million in 2017.

The Dividend

Both companies paid a dividend of $.12/share in the most recent quarter (which was actually a decrease for SACH compared with the previous quarter payment of $.17/share). LOAN has demonstrated more consistency in its dividend growth by making regular increases since January 2015.

With each company's dividend history in mind, I want to emphasize that both investments have business models that would be most appropriate for a variable rate dividend policy. Investors should expect that there is a high likelihood this will be the case in the future as rising interest rates increase the cost of borrowing.

Conclusion

Personally, I see far more value in SACH than I do in LOAN. It appears that SACH is focused on growing the organization as a whole (which justifies their 11 employees versus LOAN's 4 employees) because they are capturing fees at different levels of the transaction process and are even capable of turning non-performing loans into profitable transactions. At first, the number of non-performing loans was one of the most significant concerns I had about SACH, but the company has taken the right approach by hiring the staff needed to resolve the situation associated with these loans.

The way I picture the situation is that SACH is taking two steps every time LOAN takes one. Even worse for LOAN, I believe that Assaf Ran will continue to run with a company that prioritizes lower headcount until it reaches a point where it is absolutely necessary to hire another employee. LOAN's business model appears to be more focused on maintaining the status quo and their lending guidelines, fee structure, and geographic concentration are what makes me arrive at the conclusion that the stock remains a one-man show.

SACH's growth model appears to be more consistent with that of a small company who is utilizing the equity channels of the market to propel its growth.

As a final note, investors should be aware of the higher risk associated with each of these companies business models. The success of both companies is highly dependent on the value of real estate and the ability of borrowers to find properties worth flipping/fixing up. SACH and LOAN provide financing on structures that do not fit within the normal guidelines of the banking industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SACH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.