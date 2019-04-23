Tesla Earnings: Q1 Major Questions

All eyes will be on electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) when the company reports its first quarter results on Wednesday afternoon. The beginning of the year turned out to be a major disappointment after key tax breaks in the US and The Netherlands wound down, sending both estimates and the stock heading lower. With the future not looking as bright as it did just a few months ago, there are many questions that need to be answered here.

As questions over demand increased during the first few months of the year, analysts started to reduce estimates. Things took a major downward turn after the company badly missed delivery forecasts for the period, sending revenue estimates dropping, as seen below. Since the end of 2018, the average revenue estimate has dropped by $1.75 billion, while there has been a more than $2 per share swing on the bottom line to a current loss of about 70 cents. That's a more than $350 million drop in non-GAAP net income estimates in the past few months.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

The biggest question surrounding Q1 overall is in regard to automotive margins. Between Model S/X sales plunging and Model 3 price cuts in the US, gross margin numbers are likely to decline. However, as I've previously discussed, it wouldn't surprise me if Tesla has a large credit sale quarter to offset some of these losses. The second major item is how much of a restructuring charge is taken given the company's multiple rounds of layoffs and decision to close a number of stores. When it comes to the bottom line, the company has a number of levers it could pull to help beat estimates, and with the street consensus dropping so much, it wouldn't surprise me if we see a beat. Without adding in special items like extra credit sales or perhaps some added autopilot revenue, here's what Q1 could look like compared to Q4 2018. Dollar values in thousands.

*GAAP diluted share count would decline sequentially if Tesla swings to a loss.

The next major thing investors will look at is the company's balance sheet. With the nearly $1 billion debt payment made, the amount of cash is expected to drop a bit from the $3.7 billion reported at the end of 2018. Also, between the company's limited service center expansion as well as slower than prior year supercharger growth as seen below as Supercharger version 3.0 was launched, capex might be a little light. While depreciation and stock-based compensation will add about $700 million or so to operating cash flow, the surge seen from in-transit vehicles quarter to quarter would mean a large cash drag on inventory, holding all else equal. Will Tesla announce plans for a capital raise this week?

(Source: supercharge.info, seen here)

Moving forward, investors want to hear Tesla's short-term guidance, especially after such a weak first quarter. Model S/X sales in Europe still remain terrible, with Norway registrations down 86% so far in April over last year, and the number for The Netherlands can be counted on one hand. Perhaps Tesla is prioritizing US deliveries with leasing now available, especially if it needs to move inventory, but the Model 3 needs to see a global demand surge if the company is going to meet its yearly delivery forecast.

After another wild quarter for Tesla that saw numerous strategy and sales price changes, the company will detail its Q1 results this week. Expectations have certainly come down after the big deliveries miss, so will Tesla be able to beat then? With questions over demand increasing as European sales struggle, Tesla also needs to show its balance sheet can handle the current situation. Additionally, CEO Elon Musk has pledged a significant chunk of his shares as collateral for loans, which makes the situation even more risky at lower prices. What do you see Tesla announcing this week? I look forward to your comments below.

