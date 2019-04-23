Amazon Is Breaking Out Ahead Of Results

Amazon's (AMZN) stock has been scorching hot since the Christmas Eve lows, rising nearly 41%, almost double the pace of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Investors have returned to Amazon in mass to take advantage of the company's blistering earnings and revenue growth. An options analysis and the technical charts suggest the stock may reach its prior highs around $2,025 in the coming weeks.

According to data from YCharts, analysts estimate that revenue in the first quarter rose by 17% to $59.73 billion. Meanwhile, earnings are expected to have risen by 44.5% to $4.73 per share. Also, the company noted on the fourth quarter investor call that it plans to invest more in the business. The big question is by how much, and does it hurt the bottom line?

I last wrote on Amazon on March 20 noting that the stock was breaking out, crossing above resistance at $1,770 with the potential to rise back to 2,025. You can now track my success and failure rate on Google Sheets.

Big Wagers

(Amazon June 21 $1,860 Calls, Trade Alert)

Amazon's options for expiration on June 21 saw their open interest levels rise sharply on April 23 at the $1860 calls and puts. The open interest for the calls rose by 1,601 contracts to 2,020 in total. Meanwhile, the open interest at the puts rose by 1,554 contracts to a total of 1,951. According to data from Trade Alert, the increase in the call contracts was a part of the spread transaction. The calls were traded on the ask of around $89.50, suggesting they were bought. While the puts were traded on the bid at $61.70, suggesting they were sold. It would indicate that Amazon rises following results and stays above $1,860. For the buyer of the spread transaction to earn a profit, the stock would only need to rise above $1,890.

It's a big bet if the stock falls below $1860, the value of the calls would drop sustainability, while the value of the puts would surge, creating a potentially massive loss on the trade.

(Amazon June 21 $1,860 Puts, Trade Alert)

Bullish Chart

The chart continues to be extremely optimistic too as the stock approaches its last and final level of resistance at $1,903 before making that final push towards $2,025 that I noted in my previous article, more than 7% higher than the stock’s current price. Additionally, the relative strength index continues to trend higher after rising above a long-term downtrend. It would suggest the stock continues to climb.

Risks

But just because there's all this optimism among investors and traders heading into results doesn't mean there aren't risks. Amazon has missed its revenue estimates two of the last three quarters, making the current quarter risky. Additionally, earnings for Amazon can have huge swings, with big beats and big misses.

That is not all. One must pay close attention to how much money the company is investing back into the business and how it will affect Amazon's profits and margins. Operating margins have been steadily rising since the middle of 2017. Increased spending may harm these margins.

Additionally, the company generates a tremendous amount of operating margin from and income from AWS. Last quarter was the first quarter that saw operating margins decline for AWS since 2017. More spending may negatively impact the margins and net income for the AWS business.

(Data from Amazon)

Meanwhile, AWS revenue growth, despite still growing at a blistering pace of about 45% y/y in the fourth quarter, has been in steady decline. Should that growth pace continue to slow, it may be viewed as a big negative for the company and the stock.

(Data from Amazon)

Despite several questions and risk going into the quarter, investors appear to be as bullish as ever, which is one reason why the stock could be trading above $2,000 in the coming weeks.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction.

Michael Kramer relies on his more than 20-year of experience working in the financial industry. 10-years of experience comes as an international and domestic buy-side equity trader at multi-billion long/short investment advisor. I hope this gives a brief overview of how we are dissecting the markets daily. Sign up and get two-weeks for free! -Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.