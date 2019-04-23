IBUY: The First Online Retail ETF Turns 3

Since its launch on 4/20/2016, 3 years ago, the Amplify Online Retail ETF has racked up some stellar returns and gathered more assets than most of its retail ETF peers.

The First Online Retail ETF

EQM Indexes, the firm I co-founded, launched the EQM Online Retail Index (IBUYXT) back in December 1, 2015. It was our first ETF index and we licensed it to a new player in the ETF industry at the time, Amplify ETFs. Amplify was founded in February of 2016 by ETF industry veteran Christian Magoon who has launched over 50 ETFs at the time. The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) was the first ETF launched on their now $700 million+ ETF platform.

The Amplify Online Retail ETF passively invests in a basket of companies that provide exposure to online retail, marketplace, and travel. In order to be eligible for inclusion, companies much derive at least 70% of their revenue from online or virtual sales. Non-US domiciled names are capped at 25% of the total portfolio.

Online Retail is not a Fad

But let’s get back to talking about the economic disruption of retail, as that was the vision behind the Index and ultimately the ETF. As mentioned, since IBUY launched on April 20, 2016, online retail sales have grown from 7.9% of total retail sales to 9.9%. But more importantly, online shopping just met a very important milestone as of the latest retail sales report, with online U.S. retail sales surpassing general merchandise sales in February for the first time in history.

*Census Bureau, Quarterly Results

Online shopping is not a “fad” and its growth has accelerated even faster thanks to the rise of mobile commerce allowing online shoppers to order merchandise seamlessly on their smartphones. Online sales are now the fourth largest sector overall, garnering $59.6 billion in March versus $59.4 billion for general merchandise stores such as department stores, general merchandise stores, warehouse clubs, and supercenters.

And this trend has played out in the performance chart of the two largest retail ETFs in a comparison of “clicks” versus “bricks”, with IBUY up 95.6% since its inception on 4/20/2016 versus the -1.1% decline for the SPDR S&P Retail ETF. If this isn’t “Chart of the Year” material, I don’t know what is! Amazingly, the two ETFs now hold around the same amount of assets (approximately $280 million), although IBUY was above $500 million at its peak run in Q3 of 2018. And with the kind of performance it has consistently delivered, one could argue it should be earning new asset flows.

As of 4/20/2019

New Online Retail ETF Competition

IBUY does have some online retail ETF competition now as there have been copy-cat products hoping to capitalize on its success. Those ETFs, the ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) which launched on 7/16/18 and the Global X Ecommerce ETF (EBIZ) which launched on 11/29/18, are later to the game and have yet to gather much in the way of assets, standing at $24.4 million and $1.8 million, respectively, despite similarly strong performance.

Bad Retail not Online Retail Has Knocked Over the Bricks

Online retail is a solution to the limited selection, poor customer experience, and often inflated prices traditional retail has to offer. The mall is not dead, it is transforming into an experiential showroom. Consumers have demonstrated that they are willing to shop in-store if they perceive there is value in doing so. Take the successful athletic apparel store Lululemon Athletica (LULU). The retailer offers a high-end customer experience with great customer service and cool shopping bags. But they still sell 26% of their merchandise online. Lululemon is an omni-channel success story demonstrating that traditional and online retail can indeed coexist.

Other retailers have not been so lucky. Over the last 3 years, there has been 68 retail bankruptcies as modern day retail juggled physical storefronts with massive debt and inefficient operations.

The Retail Apocalypse: 68 Retail Bankruptcies Since 2016

Source: CBI Insights, 3/12/19

Online Retail is More than Just Amazon

Granted, if you had just owned Amazon (AMZN) over the same time period, you would have been up 194%, but the goal of the Index was to give investors access to a diversified basket of global names, beyond Amazon (although it is included), by constructing an equal weighted portfolio of online retail companies, including marketplace and travel, and adding 25% of the larger non-US players. Interestingly enough, on a quarter-by-quarter basis, Amazon is rarely the top-performing name in the Index. In fact, YTD, it is not even in the top 10 performers for the index which is up 23.3%.

Source: Bloomberg, as of 4/20/2019

Online Retail is a Global Phenomenon

EQM Indexes has since launched an all International Ecommerce Index and corresponding ETF (XBUY) as a way to grant explicit exposure to the growth of international e-commerce. The index gives investors access to many smaller cap international holdings that are not easily accessible outside of an ETF structure. The growth in international e-commerce is still in early days, providing a similar inflection point opportunity that IBUY provided 3 years ago. YTD, the XBUYXT Index is up an impressive 28.5%.

Conclusion

The last 3 years in online retail have been momentous, but it is important to realize that online retail sales still only comprise less than 10% of total retail sales. There is still plenty of room for growth and more upside potential for investors as the retail industry continues to be disrupted and revolutionized for many years to come.

So happy 3-year anniversary to the Amplify Online Retail ETF and the disruption of retail and here is to many more years here in the U.S. and abroad. While ultimately the consumer will be the winner in retail, investors in the trend should continue to win as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBUY, XBUY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: EQM Indexes is the creator of the EQM Online Retail Index which has been licensed to Amplify Investments as an ETF. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class represented by an index is available through investable instruments based on that index. EQM Indexes does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment fund or other investment vehicle that is offered by third parties and that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. EQM Indexes makes no assurance that investment products based on the Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. EQM Indexes is not an investment advisor, and makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any such investment fund or other investment vehicle. A decision to invest in any such investment fund or other investment vehicle should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth on this website. Prospective investors are advised to make an investment in any such fund or other vehicle only after carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such funds, as detailed in an offering memorandum or similar document that is prepared by or on behalf of the issuer of the investment fund or other vehicle. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by EQM Indexes to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice.