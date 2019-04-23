Liquidmetal: Hype Doesn't Make A Good Investment

LQMT's main asset is its IP. Unfortunately, its lack of profitability hurts it in two ways. 1) Defending patent infringement is costly. 2) Developing new tech is expensive.

LQMT's financials are precarious. The company is massively unprofitable, and this situation will likely remain for the foreseeable future.

Liquidmetal (OTC: OTCQB:LQMT) is often described as being close to achieving groundbreaking tech in amorphous metals. It's also often rumored to being close to striking a multimillion-dollar deal with a big company. Nevertheless, after digging through the company's financials, I found nothing impressive. LQTM is a structurally unprofitable company where its majority shareholder has deep conflicts of interests. In my view, hype alone won't make LQTM a good investment.

Image: Core77. Apple uses LQMT's alloy tech.

Background

LQMT is a fascinating stock. Jason Bond has been very promotional about it (examples here and here). The earliest bullish article from Jason Bond on LQMT that I found was from February 2014 when it traded around $0.25 per share. Since then, there always seems to be some deal or breakthrough that is about to be leaked or is undisclosed, that Jason Bond happens to find before everyone else. Sometimes LQMT pops sometimes it doesn't, but over the years nothing tangible ever happens. According to him, LQMT is often on the cusp of achieving something that will completely change it forever. That "once in a lifetime" deal is always around the corner, yet until today LQTM is still empty-handed. Naturally, the stock price reflects this unfortunate state of affairs.

Liquidmetal Technologies is linked to tech giant Apple (...) the company has seriously strong tech making a bull thesis pretty easy here. (...) Rumors were that Apple might be using it for an enhanced power button. However, Liquidmetal is about far more than being an Apple supplier right now. (...) - Gene Daniel, Oracle Dispatch. October, 2017.

For example, there is often rumors or speculation about LQMT being close to potentially receiving a massive contract from Apple (AAPL) or Tesla (TSLA). If this materialized, the stock would rise because it’d imply hundreds of millions of dollars in potential revenues. In that scenario, LQMT would likely be worth many times its current market cap.

Source: Jason Bond. November 20, 2017.

For example, Jason Bond's bullish thesis has sometimes been based on the stock's technicals (Fibonacci, support and resistance analysis). But other times he's speculated on possible catalysts regarding undisclosed information. However, so far none of this has played out so far.

(...) I demonstrate that Li is no Captain Ahab in an unrealistic haul of the trillion-dollar ‘whale’ of the likes of Apple Computer or Tesla, though he might have contracts at the undisclosed plant overseas that I haven’t sleauthed (JB’s misspelling) yet. Instead, I demonstrate that Li is a brilliant, aggressive, connected and cunning global operator of the first order, who already had his ducks aligned meticulously well before his dramatic acquisition of Liquidmetal in December 2016. After uncovering evidence of his real operation in July, and of the 1,000-ton whaler he had built in China, it occurred to me that the likes of a Captain Lugee Li don’t come around very often (…) - Jason Bond. September, 2018.

I'm not accusing Jason Bond of trying to "pump and dump" LQTM. I'm merely presenting the facts and leaving the reader to make up his/her mind. After all, analysts can make mistakes on stocks, and this doesn't prove any misdealings. However, I think it's relevant to have these facts in mind when analyzing LQMT as a potential investment.

Source: Jason Bond, Raging Bull. JB is also the co-founder of RagingBull.com and has covered LQMT there as well.

LQTM under the hood

The reality is that there's nothing concrete that suggests "big news" are imminent. LQMT does have patented IP that could be invaluable. Still, that's contingent on LQMT securing a big enough contract.

Unfortunately, the biggest contract LQMT has ever got was when they licensed their IP to AAPL for a $20 million lifetime payment back in 2010. At the time, this deal caused LQMT shares to trade up to their all-time highs of $17.70 per share. In my view, LQMT without a doubt reached bubble territory then. Currently, LQMT's shares are 99% lower from their all-time highs. After all, a small one-time payment of $20 million couldn't possibly justify LQMT's irrational valuation.

On August 5, 2010, Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc (…) entered into a Master Transaction Agreement with Apple Inc (…) Liquidmetal contributed substantially all of its intellectual property assets to a newly organized special-purpose, wholly-owned subsidiary (…) granted to Apple a perpetual, worldwide, fully-paid, exclusive license to commercialize such intellectual property in the field of consumer electronic products in exchange for a license fee, and (…) granted back to Liquidmetal a perpetual, worldwide, fully-paid, exclusive license to commercialize such intellectual property in all other fields of use (…) - Source: LQMT 8-K SEC filing, 2010.

Please note two things: 1) LQMT still has the rights to its IP and can use it for commercial purposes. 2) Apple only has the rights to use this IP in the field of consumer electronic products. This means that LQMT would still face no competition (at least with AAPL) with other types of clients. For example, military or medical uses are not permitted for AAPL under this agreement.

Many investors probably heard of LQTM because of the AAPL deal because it was huge at the time. Still, over the long term, it's proven to be only a one-time-hit. Since then, Liquidmetal has had nothing else like it.

In a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week, Liquidmetal Technologies indicated that it had granted all of its intellectual property assets to Apple. According to the terms of the deal, Apple was awarded "a perpetual, worldwide, fully-paid, exclusive license to commercialize such intellectual property in the field of electronic products in exchange for a license fee." – Apple Insider.

Nevertheless, it’s undeniable that LQMT’s amorphous alloys are promising. There are many potential uses for medical applications, cars, cell phones, different types of tools, construction, decorations, to name a few. Indeed, Liquidmetal does have valuable IP and has patents that protect it. However, the issue is whether or not that IP is worth $120 million. In my view, this is probably not the case.

LQMT’s financials

Since 2014, LQMT hasn't reported revenues above $1 million. Also, it has spent millions on R&D to develop its IP. Still, there's nothing game-changing so far. Furthermore, their cost of revenues has been steadily increasing YoY, from $73 thousand in 2016 to $632 thousand in 2018. Today, LQMT’s costs are twice as much as revenues themselves. Moreover, once we factor in SG&A expenses, LQMT becomes massively unprofitable. For context, LQMT has roughly $8 million in R&D plus SG&A, while its 2018 revenues were a measly $0.53 million!

In my view, LQMT is structurally unprofitable. Moreover, investors need to realize that LQMT may never be a viable investment. After all, what’s the point of investing if the company doesn’t even have gross profits, let alone net earnings.

Source: LQMT 2018 annual report. Revenues aren't enough to even cover the cost of sales. Losses have only "moderated" because derivative liabilities have been extinguished and contracts have been a non-factor.

Ownership structure and potential conflicts of interest

A single shareholder almost entirely owns LQMT. Professor Lugee Li is LQMT’s CEO and chairman and president. He has a direct stake on LQMT of roughly 45.1% plus an indirect stake through Liquidmetal Technology Limited. This is because Mr. Li owns 100% of Liquidmetal Technologies (a private LLC, not the publicly traded entity), and that company controls approximately 44.9% of LQMT as well. Thus, in total, Mr. Li effectively owns over 90% of LQMT’s stock.

Source: LQMT 2018 annual report.

Furthermore, Mr. Li also owns stakes in other companies that have IP agreements with LQMT. For example, Mr. Li is also a majority shareholder of DongGuan Eontec Co., Ltd. (SHE: 300328), which is listed in the Shenzhen stock exchange. Eontec is also involved in the production of precision die-cast products. Mr. Li even founded Eontec himself!

Source: LQMT 2018 annual report (see link above).

The problem is that Eontec and LQMT have a licensing agreement which makes all of their IPs available to each other. This sounds reasonable on paper. However, since Mr. Li owns majority stakes on both of these companies (from LQMT’s 2018 annual report), this exposes retail investors to considerable conflicts of interest between them and Mr. Li.

After all, Eontec and LQMT have different disclosure requirements. Hence, it's crucial for investors to realize that LQMT shareholders are at the whims of Mr. Li. This could play out well, but it could also go terribly wrong. Conflicts of interest are hazardous for shareholders.

Competitive disadvantages

Furthermore, it's essential to realize that LQMT's main asset is its IP. This IP is protected with patents. However, enforcing patents can be very costly. Unfortunately, I believe that LQMT’s lack of profitability will limit its ability to defend its IP in the event of a significant lawsuit. This risk strikes at the very heart of LQMT’s most valuable asset: its patents.

Also, the value of its IP is contingent on being valuable for customers. Usually, these customers use LQMT's IP for industrial applications where amorphous metals are advantageous over alternatives. However, these processes can be potentially improved with other metals or even plastics. At some point, this could render LQMT’s IP virtually useless. Hence, investors are also at risk of disaster if at technological developments make LQMT's tech obsolete.

Source: Ecosia. Amorphous metals (LQTM has IP on these materials) have competitive advantages over steel, titanium or other alloys. However, this field is in constant evolution, and new techniques are frequently developed, which could render LQTM's IP obsolete.

Moreover, if LQMT develops or perfects its current IP making it valuable for a big company, then it's likely is that LQMT will sell it. We already saw this playout with the AAPL deal (useful tech gets sold or leased). This would likely result in enormous one-time profits. Therefore, investing in LQMT is hoping for a technological breakthrough that can be monetized. However, R&D can be very costly, and LQMT is deeply unprofitable, which can hamper the development of new tech.

Putting it all together

Liquidmetal is a very speculative company. It is often deemed as being on the cusp of an exclusive deal with a big company. This creates hype for the stock as it could potentially become a multibagger in a short time.

However, investors have to look at the facts. The reality is that LQMT is a structurally unprofitable company. Moreover, I think shareholders should be concerned about management’s conflicts of interests. Lastly, its IP is replaceable through alternative techniques and potential new applications. Furthermore, LQMT might not be in a strong financial position to defend its IP in the event of any patent infringement.

In theory, LQMT could double or triple from its current price. After all, it is a low traded penny stock that appears to be near the bottom of its trading range. Nevertheless, I think LQMT's underlying fundamentals aren’t investable. Hence, I believe investors should stay far away from LQMT and avoid the potential headaches from this type of stock.

