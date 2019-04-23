It Might Be Time For Netflix To Chill On Content

Note: All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

The Current Situation

Netflix (NFLX) has continued to finance their operations, content and strategic growth plan through the high-yield market at a concerning pace. They have aggressively pursued in-house content as a cornerstone of their growth strategy. Netflix is clearly trying to create shareholder value by focusing on content and it could be argued that they have succeeded in developing a strong content lineup. However, this success is hindered by the financial strain that it has put on Netflix in needing to access the high-yield market in order to finance content development and acquisition. At the current rate, high content spending could be problematic for Netflix if the trend continues into the future. This article will explore the two largest liabilities on the Netflix balance sheet, those being content liabilities and long-term debt.

State of Liabilities as at March 31, 2019

Source: Q1-2019 Shareholder Letter

In the prior quarter, Netflix did not add any material new debt to its balance sheet. However in Q4 2018, one of the largest financing transactions in Netflix's history was undertaken (more on that below). Based on the recently released Q1 2019 results, Netflix has over $8.4 billion in content liabilities (current and non-current) and approximately $10.3 billion of long-term debt. These two balance sheet items are further discussed below.

Streaming Content Obligations

As the notes to the financial statements for Q1 2019 have yet to be released, the streaming content obligations as at December 31, 2018 are provided below:

Source: Q4 2018 Financial Statements

The Netflix Q3 2018 shareholder letter sums Netflix's priority of content investments. "We recognize we are making huge cash investments in content, and we want to assure our investors that we have the same high confidence in the underlying economics as our cash investments in the past. These investments we see as very likely to help us to keep our revenue and operating profits growing for a very long time ahead.” If Netflix continues to aggressively invest in content, it may need to further access the public markets for financing. Additionally, another price increase may be considered to generate more revenue, despite the risks of an additional price hike.

The argument for continuing to deploy funds into original content is the increase in subscriber additions as shown below.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Letter

The chart above is positive yet as the continued paid net subscriber additions are strong. The forecast for Q2 2019 seems to be trending in the right direction as well. The issue however is at what cost are new subscribers being added and original subscribers being retained. The market often points to negative free cash flow as one of the main concerning issues with the company. Cash flow was highlighted as an issue in the Q1 2019 Shareholder Letter. "We now expect 2019 free cash flow deficit to be modestly higher at approximately -$3.5 billion due to higher cash taxes related to the change in our corporate structure and additional investments in real estate and other infrastructure. We’re still expecting free cash flow to improve in 2020 and each year thereafter, driven by our growing member base, revenues, and operating margins." This could be concerning for shareholders as management has conceded that free cash flow will not be improving until 2020.

Debt Repayment

Source: Q4 2018 Financial Statements

The debt repayment schedule highlighted above could put additional pressure on Netflix as over $3.7 billion is due to be repaid over the next five years. Netflix continued to add to its debt load in 2018 through a $2 billion senior notes offering. In addition it does not appear that the company has any aversion to additional debt per the Q4 2018 Shareholder Letter "As long as we judge our marginal after-tax cost of debt to be lower than our marginal cost of equity, we’ll continue to finance our working capital needs through the high yield market." As emphasized above, with the concern of free cash flow being prevalent over the short-term, Netflix needs to ensure that they are not taking on too much debt.

Additional Risks

Price Hikes

One risk for Netflix that cannot go ignored for Q2 2019 and beyond is the impact that the recent price increases will have on the current subscriber basis and on new customer growth. This CNBC article broke down the price increases earlier this year "The rate hikes constitute a jump of between 13 and 18 percent — the company’s biggest increase since launching its streaming service 12 years ago — and will take effect immediately for new customers. Existing subscribers will see the price increase on their bills over the next three months." This price jump is significant and there is risk in how current customers will react to the change and how it will impact new customer acquisition. Price will become a more important factor as customers will now have more choices competing for their business.

Competition

It would not be prudent to discuss the financial challenges and subscriber price changes without addressing the current competitive landscape for Netflix. Disney (DIS), Apple (AAPL) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) are just three companies that are hungry to take market share away from Netflix. DISCA just recently reached a deal with YouTube for multi-year live and on demand programming distribution. This further confirms their presence as real competitors to Netflix.

For Disney there is the high likelihood that their new services will be priced lower than the current Netflix price. This could entice customers to switch service simply based on price point and could be exacerbated through Netflix's price increases. This recent SA Marketplace article took a deep dive into the state of competition within the streaming market. The specific discussion of how likely it is for Disney (or other providers) to overtake Netflix's market share confirms the competition risk to the overall success of the company. An important figure will be to determine the number of customers that will opt for a new subscription service but also retain a Netflix subscription.

Overall Takeaways

Netflix's content strategy and subscriber growth have made it an industry leader. The aggressive investment in content has been successful thus far however it has come with the cost of added debt. At this point, given the looming competition, Netflix seems positioned to lose some market share to competitors just based on the notion of more customer choices being available. There is also uncertainty surrounding the recent price increases and how customer growth and retention will be impacted. Going forward, these risks and the growing liabilities of Netflix will be under the microscope. Any weakness in subscriber growth will be focused on and could present issues for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and/or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.