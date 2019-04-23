Boeing: Short Sellers Collectively Yawn At 737 MAX Issues

The likely reason why is the media has made a big deal out of what will be a non-event for the company in both the intermediate and long term.

Before I get started, I just want to remind readers on the timeline of events regarding the 737 MAX as it will be relevant:

October 29, 2018: Lion Air flight crashes moments after takeoff in Indonesia, killing 189 people.

November 28, 2018: Black box data shows safety system pushed the nose down, leading to the crash.

March 10, 2019: Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after takeoff, killing 157 people.

March 12, 2019: Boeing promises an update on flight control systems just hours after the FAA released an advisory mandating design changes.

March 13, 2019: The United States grounds the Boeing 737 MAX, following the lead of the European Union and other countries.

March 19, 2019: The CEO of Boeing, Dennis Muilenburg, wrote an open letter addressing safety concerns.

March 22, 2019: PT Garuda Indonesia became the first airline to cancel 737 MAX orders with Boeing.

April 4, 2019: Faulty sensor data was officially cited as the reason why Ethiopian Airlines pilots lost control of the aircraft.

April 10, 2019: In no surprise, a shareholder lawsuit was filed alleging that Boeing mislead investors on 737 MAX problems.

April 15, 2019: American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) joined Southwest (NYSE:LUV) in cancelling 737 MAX flights through mid-August.

Since the second crash in March (Ethiopian Airlines), there have been nearly fifty research notes penned here on Seeking Alpha on Boeing (BA). I counted. That's a lot of writing, even for one of one of the most popular Dow Jones components. Out of all of those articles, only two did not mention the 737 MAX issue either directly or in passing. Many of these articles outlined the risk to Boeing when it comes to potential future liabilities, cancellation of plane orders, and possible signs of mismanagement. Fear was palpable.

There is one group of investors well known for loving negative news events and feeding off of fear: short sellers. Much maligned by smaller investors, bulls often love to find a group to blame for losing money. While Boeing's stock had certainly rallied alongside the rest of the market to start the best first quarter in over twenty years, it is down 15% from its 2019 highs. No surprise there are some grumpy feelings among the Boeing faithful. But does the data support that fall being driven by shorts or just a loss of faith?

Short Interest

Short sellers just have not viewed the trials and tribulations of Boeing as an opportunity. According to the Wall Street Journal - or really any source that reports New York Stock exchange short interest - shares sold short at Boeing actually peaked on February 1st - before the second crash. In fact, shares held short has only moved a smidge higher.

This is a stark difference from July 2016 when shares held short at Boeing was over 30mm, six times higher than it is today. At the time, bears were very interested in the company. After several cumulative multi-billion dollar charges against the 747, 787, KC-46, and other programs - not to mention earnings guidance cuts and production shortfall - the future looked bleak. It was the most shorted stock on the Dow Jones.

Today, Boeing has the lowest short interest of any of the Dow components. This was certainly a little surprising to me. This means that selling pressure has come from longs losing faith and taking profits - not short sellers jumping on the bandwagon to profit from tragedy.

Why the lack of interest? While there are certainly a couple of negative events that can/will occur as a result of the 737 MAX issues:

Potential compensation for airlines and leasing companies for service disruptions.

Further shifts in expected delivery rates and order activity.

Direct expense of implementing the software upgrade.

The fact of the matter is that these costs are likely to be relatively small and will only shift the timing of cash flows and not the overall total. The backlog remains healthy, and even if customers are less apt to put down more cash, Boeing has the balance sheet to absorb a little pain from a lack of initial cash advances so long as aircraft selling prices remain stable. As of now, there has been no material change there. Most analysts are forecasting direct costs to Boeing of less than $1B after insurance, small potatoes for a company of this size. In my view, the worst we are likely to see is Boeing exercising a little bit more discretion on its $20B share repurchase program due to lumpier free cash flow.

Takeaways

I (generally) subscribe to the idea that short interest is highly predictive. Backtesting has shown that high short interest is a great indicator of poor future equity returns. As a group, short sellers tend to be very informed traders that are very good at spotting anomalies in valuations. They fill an important role in the markets by aiding in price discovery. For Boeing bulls, their lack of interest here is a sign that perhaps the media is making a big deal out of nothing.



Looking for coverage on undercovered industrial firms with large upside potential? Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable and concise research to keep your portfolio generating income in relatively uknown small and mid caps. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.