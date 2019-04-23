Accenture: In A League Of Its Own

If the company can continue its ruthless execution despite the loss of its long-standing leader, Accenture is one stock to hold for a long time.

While large scale outsourcing firms have grown into becoming major consulting players, Accenture’s presence on the strategic side of the business gives the company an edge.

Accenture (ACN) continues to reinvent itself in a market constrained by cost and pricing pressures. Not only has the company been able to successfully integrate many of its acquisitions over time, but also seems to be positioning itself well for the next wave of digital adoption. Considering the long operating history of the company, Accenture comes across as a gem of a stock.

Understanding Accenture's business

As per the company’s SEC filings, Accenture’s revenues can be attributed to five major verticals and businesses. These can be further classified into outsourcing and consulting:

Communications, financial services and products make for the bulk of the company’s revenue by division. In terms of offerings, consulting revenues have been becoming a larger part of the overall business.

Owing to the management philosophy of exiting lower margin commodity businesses to keep itself competitive, the company has been investing in the higher margin, cognitive solutions space:

We currently have more than 20,000 people focused on Applied Intelligence, including 6,000 deep in artificial intelligence and data science. And we’ve developed more than 250 proprietary industry-specific assets that significantly differentiate us in the market. We’re making excellent progress with Industry X.O, which is using advanced digital technologies.... We’re building a market-leading capability, with more than 10,000 people supporting the Industry X.O and we continue to expand our capabilities in dozens of innovation centers in our global network from Munich to Tokyo to Detroit.

Wha's noteworthy about Accenture is that the company has been remarkably successful at integrating multiple acquisitions and the company has an appetite for a lot more. After spending nearly half a billion on 15 deals so far in 2019, the company still expects to invest another billion dollars on acquiring companies in the second half. One aspect that has helped Accenture scale with its inorganic strategy is how the company’s offerings are structured.

In an industry (technology outsourcing) where competitive price and cost pressures are normal, in addition to Accenture’s approach of leveraging expertise across business units, Accenture’s leadership position across many of its operating segments has helped the company sustain margins.

Through its presence across consulting and technology, Accenture has been able to make its razor blade model sustainable. As technology helps in heavy lifting, the consulting side of the business is able to focus on coming up with creative analysis and solutions based on information.

In order to strengthen its technology platform, the company has been making multiple acquisitions and integrating them successfully. What further seems to be strengthening Accenture’s position is its ability to sustainably generate demand.

In addition to a strong pipeline, the stability in the company’s operating segments is an important contributor to Accenture’s underlying strength. Despite the weakness in financial services and public services business, the management believes the second half should see a rebound in financial services on the back of bookings visibility. On the public service business, Accenture remains confident around the natural cyclicality in contracts winding down and segment business recovery in second half 2019. In fact, in 2Q19, management had upped its guidance for its full-year revenue growth from 6-8% to 6.5-8.5%. and expected EPS range from $7.01-$7.25 to $7.18-$7.32.

Strategically positioning for sustained growth

Over the last few months, Accenture has been making a few strides that look like small incremental moves along the lines of the company’s business philosophy to stay in the higher value end of offerings.

Expansion of Relationship with Google Cloud

In April 2019, Accenture and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced the expansion of the scope of the erstwhile Accenture Google Cloud Business Group to include:

Enabling multi-channel customer interactions, improving data management, and creating services for hyper-personalization in marketing, sales and services.

While technology service providers are known to align themselves with large public cloud providers to help channel sales and thus benefiting both parties, this announcement has a few unique aspects to it:

Accenture Interactive is a known leader in marketing services.

Accenture also has been recognized as a leader in CRM and customer experience implementation services, public cloud infrastructure professional and managed services and data center outsourcing and hybrid infrastructure managed services (for North America and for Europe also).

On the face of it, Accenture appears to be a market-leading outsourcing vendor. However, Accenture also might have captured a large part of the ancillary solutions around the hybrid cloud and user experience market, where Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) have been known to be leaders.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Adobe had formed the open data initiative with an objective to increase the level of insights by increasing data fluidity across applications and platforms of the three companies (Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Experience Platform, Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP C/4HANA and S/4HANA). The notable aspect of this partnership is each company's intent in this partnership. While the common data model will be based on Azure, the access to data will feed into Adobe's experience cloud and also will help increase SAP's share of transactions (which was 77%). The nature of this partnership points toward the growing importance of user experience and the role of analytics, and the consequent investments large software majors are making toward this phenomenon.

Interestingly, Accenture now services the entire cloud-driven user experience space. Although it's questionable if a services company can offer a more software-oriented product, Accenture’s recent acquisition of the French Google Cloud specialist Cirruseo points toward the company’s sustained investment in its relationship with a large and fast-growing public provider.

The combination of Cirruseo’s mastery of Google Cloud technologies with our expertise in digital marketing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity would enhance our ability to deliver a unique end-to-end service offering to help clients with their digital transformations.

Given that Saleforce.com has an existing relationship with Google cloud and the fact that many people view the open data initiative as a competitive challenge to Salesforce.com, Accenture is likely to greatly benefit from the knowledge Accenture shall be able to accumulate on account of these market dynamics.

Entry into Custom Client Applications

During the second quarter call, Accenture’s management made the following comments:

Intelligent software engineering services is the next area of focus, where we’re leveraging the capabilities of more than 30,000 engineering professionals to deliver products and custom systems in a time of accelerating technology disruption. We believe that demand for custom, cloud-based applications will grow significantly in the coming years, and we’re well-positioned to meet that demand. Really to get the full power of the data, the artificial intelligence, the machine learning, there's the need to do a lot of custom apps software development in the cloud, so to speak, to really exploit all of the advantages of kind of the broader landscape of new technology and new platforms.

This level of investment and focus from Accenture on custom development is a marked shift from the standardized, scalable solutions that the company and the market had been focusing on for a while. Accenture devoting more than 5% of its workforce (the company had 477k employees at the end of Feb 2019) toward an almost lost cause may not be a complete surprise though. Considering that Accenture has a strong handle across the cloud to digital experience (including creative) value chain, custom development may be the company’s next step toward entering the hybrid cloud market from unexpected dimensions (marketing and experience). While the lure of the trillion-dollar hybrid cloud market already has been causing public cloud vendors to align themselves with hybrid specialists to drive growth, Accenture’s service first solutions may just make it a preferred vendor for a large number of influential players. Not only can this move catapult Accenture into the league of large hybrid cloud vendors such as VMware (NYSE:VMW), Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), but can also cause a re-rating in the stock’s multiples.

As a point of reference, the leaders in the hybrid cloud space trade at price to sales multiples of 6-10x vs. the sub 3x for Accenture.

Conclusion

Accenture has shown stable growth on the back of strong operating relationships and ability to grow inorganically. The company’s consulting business has become a potent tip of the spear that helps to get Accenture more than a foot in the door. Coupled with the company’s focus and delivery through digital, the Accenture stock may have strong upside potential.

Evidently, Accenture is much larger than its peers and has been witnessing an uptick in growth. Despite these factors, the price to sales for the company has been around the average mark.

In light of the strengths highlighted, a multiple of 3x is not particularly expensive (hybrid cloud leaders trade at two to three times higher than that of Accenture). Taking into account an expected 2019 sales figure of 43.5 billion and applying a price-to-sales multiple of 3x, the estimated market cap comes to $130 billion or $205 per share (or a 15% upside from current levels of $180). Given the track record of the company and the strategic upside possible, it should not be surprising should the company eclipse the $200 mark pretty soon.

Unless the market witnesses any unforeseen events, Accenture looks to be a pretty solid bet.

