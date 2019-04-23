Ship Finance International: Back To A Buy

Investment Thesis

Six months have passed since I wrote my last article on Ship Finance International Ltd. (SFL) titled “Ship Finance Goes From Buy to Hold," and I believe it is a good time to update the readers on recent events.

My last article did highlight the risks involved in accepting postponements in payments from some of their customers, and I will give an update on these customers' business prospects.

2018 Full Year Results

The results for 2018 was in line with expectations. I would like to look at their earnings, dividend and net tangible book value over a somewhat longer period than just one year.

Source: SFL 2018 Annual Report

Operating Costs (Opex)

SFL uses external parties to take care of technical management of their vessels. They use Frontline Management, part of Frontline Ltd. (FRO) to manage their tankers; Golden Ocean Management, part of Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) to manage their dry bulk fleet; and Seadrill Management, part of Seadrill (SDRL) to manage their rigs. The large container ships are managed by truly independent managers, which the other three are not.

The cost they pay for this interconnected service is more expensive than what their peers pay. SFL pays $9,000 per day to FRO for Opex on their VLCCs. They pay $7,000 per day to GOGL for Opex on their Capesize ships. Is that competitive? Not really.

Once we compare it with what their peers are paying, we can see that SFL Opex costs are somewhat high in comparison

Source: Tudor Investment

Balance Sheet

Now let us look at their balance sheet.

Source: SFL 2018 Annual Report

SFL has increased their cash holdings from just $50.8 million in 2014 to $211.4 million. In addition to the much larger cash holding, their total assets on the book grew by $662 million. This was done whilst also reducing debt (short and long term) by $258.5 million.

Cash flow from operating activities has also gone from $132 million to $201 million over the last 5 years.

Cost of debt servicing and the total debt

The cost of servicing this debt is considerable. Last year SFL spent $113.9 million in interest costs, which included $10.2 million in amortization of certain deferred charges. In other words, it costs them 7.9% per annum to service their total debt of $1,437 million. This is not particularly high for a shipping company, bearing in mind the risk lenders take.

Update on the IOUs

In my previous article, I highlighted the risks SFL has in their various receivables. By agreeing with some of their (interrelated) customers to postpone hire payments or cancel charter agreements against future compensation, there is a very real risk that this money may never get paid. When these payments get postponed, it is similar to that of cumulative dividend payments on preferred shares. The longer out you stretch it – the bigger the liability becomes for their counterparties.

All such IOUs are done to accommodate the charterers in the hope that their markets recover sufficiently enabling them to pay them back.

I will highlight some recent events to these debtors, which has taken place since my last article.

SDRL is the big elephant in the room. It completed its restructuring in July last year, with a good runway with more than $2 billion in liquidity and no debt maturity due until June of 2022. They are going to need this liquidity because they keep losing money. $360 million last quarter to be precise.

It has 20 idle offshore drilling rigs and 31 employed under contracts. Not only do they have to find employment for the idle rigs, but they also need to find work for the rigs, which keep coming off charter. This has proven to be somewhat more challenging than many, including SDRL’s management, had predicted it to be. As recent as April 18th, SA’s eminent offshore expert Vladimir Zernov wrote an article about Seadrill Partners (SDLP) receiving a notice of termination from BP (BP) on the rig “West Capricorn.” SDRL will receive compensation by BP for early redelivery, but that is not the point. If BP could use the rig for future works, they could have worked out an extend and blend agreement with a lower rate kicking in immediately. That did not happen.

The debt due to SFL from SDRL is questionable. Should the offshore market not recover we might again see SDRL needing a second restructuring after 2022.

FRO: During the course of 2018, SFL received five loan notes from Frontline Ltd. They were for compensation of early terminations which occurred during that year. Total face value of these loans amounted to $18 million. Should the tanker market recover during this year, FRO should be in a position to pay part of this down. They did receive 7.25% interest on these loans during last year.

I do not foresee any problems for SFL in receiving outstanding from FRO.

Solstad Offshore ASA: On April 12, 2019, the company reported that their subsidiary "Solship Invest 3" which consists of the ships that came from the John Fredriksen-controlled offshore company Deep Sea Supply suspended several payments. Last summer, the company, and its subsidiaries suspended payments related to installments, interest and bareboat rent until the end of 2019. That was insufficient to stop the bleeding. Now several payments are stopped. This is not exactly looking too bright, and I believe SFL will have to write off a considerable amount due to them. The face value of the notes due to SFL is $14.6 million. SFL took an impairment of $35.7 million last quarter on the value of these Anchor Handling/Offshore Support Vessels.

As can be seen, the money due from Solstad ASA is not going to make a material difference. But I believe the chance of full recovery is very slim.

The market for Offshore Supply Vessels is still very weak.

All in all, that is why it was prudent of SFL to reduce the dividend in July of 2017 from $0.45 to $0.35.

Marketable Equities

SFL still owns 11 million shares in FRO. At $7.80 per share, this position equates to approximately $85 million.

In addition, SFL owns 17.2% in ADS Crude Carriers Ltd. (“ADSC-ME”) listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange’s Merkur Market. This was part of the payment for the three 2002-built VLCCs they sold to ADS last year. ADSC’s reported results for the period of 1st May up to 31st Dec of 2018 where it showed a small profit of just $102,000. With the present market value of ADSC at NOK 451 million, which equates to $52.74. This translates into just $9 million for SFL’s stake. It is therefore quite insignificant. In view of the age of these vessels, I would prefer if SFL gradually sold this stake.

The value of their marketable equities is $94 million, which is $7 million higher than they reported in the last quarter.

Personally, I would prefer if SFL would sell their shares in FRO, at an opportunistic time, as they still maintain some exposure to the VLCC market through their ownership of the three ships.

Ship Operating As An Opportunistic Play, And Market Development

At the end of 2018, SFL made an interesting move, which does not involve owning or financing a ship at all. They chartered in two very large modern containerships, namely the “MSC Erica” and the “MSC Reef” and subsequently chartered these two vessels out on a 15-year bareboat charter to another leading container line. We do not know what kind of margin they made on this transaction, but it is a great profit-generating activity, which is based on an asset-light business model. The risk with this is a possible non-performance by the paymaster should they not honor their charter obligation.

There generally seems to be an optimistic outlook for the VLCC market for this year. Fellow author J. Mintzmeyer published a blog April 15th, called “Crude Tanker Earnings Previews,” and I highly recommend you read this.

As a shareholder of SFL, I certainly hope he is right in being bullish on the tanker segment. Although SFL has their VLCCs fixed on long-term charters, they do have profit sharing, which will enable them to take part in a proper recovery in that market. The profit share arrangement kicks in from $20,000 per day, where SFL received 50% of all earnings over this level. This profit split calculation is done quarterly.

Even though the freight market for VLCCs was rather dismal in 2018, SFL still earned $1.5 million in profit sharing on top of their fixed rates. It could be more this year.

The Capesize dry cargo market is seeing a very slow recovery after the Chinese New Year. Most of the blame falls on Vale (NYSE:VALE) in Brazil, as China is attempting to take more iron ore from Australia, which is a much shorter sea passage. It will take some time to normalize this. My main concern, in the longer term, is what will happen on the coal front, as this is the second largest commodity being moved by Capesize. Coal does not have many friends these days. A large reduction in transportation of coal could have quite a negative effect on all dry cargo ships, even the smaller Supramax ships between 50/60,000 deadweight.

The Share Price

I am not in the possession of a crystal ball and did not see the fall from the $13 level to $10.50 at the end of last year. This correction was one of those general market corrections that pulled all equities down. The share price has since recovered most of the drop we saw in the 4th quarter of last year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Is SFL still a HOLD?

Fundamentally, SFL is in very good shape, despite some uncertainties like what will happen in the offshore market. They can withstand potential losses from the offshore sector, thanks to a good balance sheet.

At the end of last year, SFL celebrated 15 years being a publicly listed shipping company, having distributed dividend over 60 consecutive quarters, with a total payout of $2.1 billion.

Let us not forget that this includes periods of financial crises and periods with some of the shipping markets in which they operate hitting an all-time low. Their management has done a great job, and I believe they will do so for many years to come.

I will accumulate if we see similar dips in the market as we saw in the 4th quarter of 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.