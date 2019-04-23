Is Now A Good Time To Buy Nvidia Stock?

The risk vs. reward ratio looks favorable in the middle term, but it's still a bit early to pull the trigger.

The trend indicators are clearly improving, but we don't have a green light in terms of price performance yet.

The worse is probably over in terms of financial performance.

After a massive decline in the fourth quarter of last year, Nvidia stock is moving in the right direction lately.

After making historic highs around $293 per share in October of 2018, Nvidia (NVDA) crushed by more than 57%, making new lows for the year at around $124.5 at the end of December. Since then, the stock has made steady progress through the first few months of 2019.

In this context, investors may be wondering if Nvidia stock is on the path to more gains going, or this is just a short-term rebound in a long-term downtrend for Nvidia stock.

Source: Koyfin

Let's try to address this question by looking at both expectations for the business and the trend indicators in the stock price.

Rise, Fall, And Stabilization

Nvidia is the top player in digital media processors and related software. The company pioneered the GPU - graphics processing unit - a high-performance processor that generates high-quality graphics on personal computers, smartphones, game consoles, and other platforms.

The company has benefited from booming demand for gaming products over the past several years, and it has expanded into areas with promising potential for growth such as artificial intelligence, deep learning applications, autonomous vehicles, and even cryptocurrency mining.

But the trees don't grow to the sky, especially in such a cyclical industry. Revenue has slowed down abruptly due to excess channel inventories, a collapse in cryptocurrency mining applications due to falling cryptocurrency prices, and the economic deceleration in China.

Data by YCharts

Management believes that the worse could be already in the past. In the words of Colette Kress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. in the most recent earnings conference call:

As we look past Q1, we expect the channel inventory correction to be behind us and our business to have bottomed.

Perspectives are not particularly exciting in terms of growth. Wall Street analysts are, on average, expecting Nvidia to make $11.13 billion in revenue during the fiscal year 2020. The number represents a decline of 5% versus the prior year.

That said, the most important number is not the year-over-year change in revenue but how expectations for revenue growth are fluctuating over time. The current market price is reflecting a particular set of expectations about the business. When those expectations change, the stock price tends to move in the same direction as expectations.

Sometimes, a business is doing well, yet the stock declines because the earnings and sales numbers are coming in below expectations, and forward-looking expectations are declining. Conversely, a stock can perform remarkably well when the numbers outperform expectations, even if the overall picture is not particularly strong in terms of business fundamentals.

Wall Street analysts are almost never right in their earnings and sales estimates, but that is not the point. Monitoring how expectations are changing can tell us a lot about the main trend in performance, and expectations have a big impact on stock prices in the middle term.

We can see in the chart below how the Nvidia stock price and revenue estimates have evolved in the past year. Nvidia stock was clearly rising when revenue estimates were increasing, then both the stock and sales expectations collapsed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

In recent weeks, however, revenue expectations have stabilized, and the stock price is also showing signs of improvement.

Data by YCharts

Following The Trend

We could say that there are basically two kinds of stocks in the market, value and growth stocks. This is a big oversimplification. There are many grey areas, and value and growth can be considered two sides of the same coin. However, the distinction can be helpful in terms of understanding the main return drivers in different kinds of companies.

Value stocks tend to generate stable and predictable cash flows. In these cases, business fundamentals are relatively easy to assess, and valuations tend to revert to the mean. The best way to approach value stocks is buying when they are relatively cheap and selling when they get too expensive. If cash flows are steady and predictable, you want to buy such a stream of cash flow when it can be purchased at an attractive valuation.

But things are far more complicated when it comes to growth stocks such as Nvidia. In these kinds of companies, financial performance is far more unstable and hard to predict.

When a growth company is doing well, sales and earnings can increase at a much faster rate than previously expected, so valuation ratios based on past earnings are not very relevant.

In simple terms, you want to buy value stocks when they are cheap, but you want to buy growth stocks when they are performing well and momentum is on your side.

In these cases, trend following can be a remarkably effective strategy to capitalize on big price rallies and also control for downside risk. As a reference, the chart shows how the Nvidia stock price has evolved and the 200-day moving average as a long-term trend indicator.

Data by YCharts

The backtesting below is based on a remarkably simple concept. Every month, you check the stock price of Nvidia versus the position of the moving average. If the price is above the 200-day moving average, meaning that the stock is in an uptrend, you buy the stock. Conversely, if the stock is below the 200-day moving average, you remain in cash.

The strategy has done a great job in terms of increasing returns and also reducing downside risk in Nvidia stock over the years. Since January of 1999, a buy and hold position in Nvidia would have produced a cumulative return of 2,696%, while the quantitative strategy would have gained 7,196% in the same period.

Source: ETF replay

However, the main advantage of trend-following strategies is not increased returns, but the reduction in downside risk. Nvidia is an exceptionally volatile stock, and trend-following can be remarkably effective at reducing the potential damage to your portfolio when prices are moving in the wrong direction.

The table shows the maximum drawdown for Nvidia stock over the past several years. The stock experienced several declines of more than 40% and 50%, and it even lost more than 80% of its value in 2002 and in 2008.

Source: ETF replay

By comparison, the table shows the different trades for investors who only buy Nvidia when it's trading above the 200-day moving average. It has clearly been a much smoother ride for those following the trend.

Source: ETF replay

The right strategy to follow is not simply the one that delivers superior returns with lower volatility from a theoretical perspective. The right strategy is the one you can stick with.

Holding on the Nvidia stock through the massive drawdowns that it has suffered over the years is arguably not the best approach for investors with a middle-term time horizon and limited risk tolerance.

None of this means that trend-following will necessarily outperform versus buy and hold going forward. These strategies can be spectacularly effective when a stock is going through big bull and bear periods. Conversely, when the stock price is moving sideways and price trends are short-lived, a trend-following strategy will most probably underperform versus buy and hold.

That being acknowledged, the fact remains that trend-following strategies can be a great way to protect your portfolio from potentially devastating loses.

Back to the stock, Nvidia is still below the 200-day moving average as of the time of this writing, but only by a small margin.

Data by YCharts

If the stock keeps moving in the right direction over the coming days, the main long-term trend indicator for Nvidia will clearly provide a buy signal.

The Bottom Line

Both in terms of fundamental performance and price trends, it looks like the worse is over for Nvidia. However, the ideal point to buy is when expectations for the business are improving, and the stock price is in an uptrend. Although this could be happening soon, we are not there yet.

The upside potential in Nvidia looks much bigger than the downside risk over the middle term. But money has an opportunity cost. If you buy too early, you are missing on the opportunity to put that capital to work in a stock that is delivering more vigorous performance in the present.

I would rather wait for a more clear green light as opposed to buying Nvidia right now. Even if this means that I would probably need to pay higher prices to buy when performance is showing acceleration. That said, building a small position and waiting for growth trends to accelerate again is not an unreasonable approach at all.

Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.