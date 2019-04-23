Qualcomm: Getting To $100, And Fast

The stock only needs to trade at 12.5x new EPS estimates to reach $100.

Analysts have been slow to factor in the Qualcomm global settlement deal with Apple into EPS estimates.

On the heals of the global settlement between Qualcomm (QCOM) and Apple (AAPL), the opportunity exists to better reflect on the deal as a few days have passed. A lot of granular details are still missing from the settlement, but the bullish investment thesis on Qualcomm continues to hold, staying the course with the stock now more than $80. In fact, a case can be made for the stock to quickly rally to $100.

Global Settlement

The multi-year agreement that Qualcomm reached with Apple had four key points from a financial perspective:

Apple agreed to a one-time payment to cover royalties not paid since FQ3'17.

Apple agreed to start paying royalties effective April 1, 2019.

Qualcomm agreed to supply chipsets for Apple products going forward.

Qualcomm can cut legal expenses going forward.

The ultimate key number is the royalty rate that Apple pays on annual iPhone sales of ~215 million. The one-time payment is a big positive for improving the balance sheet, but the stock market will mostly focus on the revenue and profit impact of the new royalties. The chipset sales and lower legal costs are secondary benefits, but the lower margins from chips sales will have a smaller impact to profits.

Qualcomm forecast a $2 EPS boost from the Apple settlement as product shipments ramp. The company had previously forecast a $1.50 to $2.25 EPS boost from closing the royalty disputes with both Apple and Huawei with a suggestion that Apple counted for the $1.50 part of the estimate and Huawei the other $0.75.

In order to reach the $2 EPS boost from Apple, the other $0.50 EPS would come from the modem chips for the 5G iPhone next year.

UBS placed an estimate of the one-time settlement at $5 to $6 billion and the royalty rate of $9 per iPhone. At a 200 million annual iPhone sales rate, Apple would pay Qualcomm $1.8 billion in annual royalties. If unit sales were to stay around 215 million, Apple would pay over $1.9 billion in royalties.

Remember that Apple reportedly only paid $7.50 in royalties under the old agreement due to a rebate that got push back from regulators. Qualcomm currently offers a standard $13.00 royalty rate for smartphones that exceed $400 in sales prices, suggesting Apple would have another large discount, if only paying $9.00 per unit.

An interesting point here is that Huawei has closed the gap with Apple on smartphone sales. In Q4, Apple shipped 68.4 million smartphones and Huawei shipped 60.5 million phones. Apple saw their market share dip 140 basis points to 18.2% while Huawei saw their market share soar to 16.1%.

Counterpoint Research has Huawei taking a leading market share position from Apple during Q2 and Q3 of last year. The combined market share of the two companies that haven't paid full royalties over the last couple of years equate to anywhere from 25% in Q1'18 to 32% in Q4'18.

A deal with Huawei might be far more important for Qualcomm to hit that $7.50 EPS target than previously thought. In FQ1'19, Huawei made a $150 million payment based on an interim agreement following a $100 million payment in FQ4 2018 and $500 million in FQ3 2018. The Chinese tech company has made payments totaling $750 million.

The interesting points from the earnings release is that the payments were only partial payments for royalties due by Huawei. The statements would support a thesis that the Chinese tech giant was only paying less than 50% of their royalties outstanding since the company stopped paying along with Apple in FQ3 2017.

Qualcomm has suggested that annual revenues associated with both deals were between $2.5 to $4.0 billion. The range is rather large, but the two entities haven't paid royalties for more than two years now so the numbers might fluctuate greatly. The suggestion based on Apple owing around $1.8 billion in annual royalties is that Huawei is going to be on a similar path now, making the total annual royalties due from both Apple and Huawei closer to the upper $4.0 billion figure. As well, Qualcomm needs a figure above $3.5 billion in royalty fees in order to reach a $2.25 EPS boost from these deals with 1.47 billion outstanding shares at the time.

In addition, global device shipments have been increasing on a yearly basis that might provide another boost, hidden by all of the missed license fees. The quarterly results from Qualcomm haven't shown these facts due to the lack of companies paying their owed royalties.

Source: Qualcomm FQ1'19 presentation

Analysts Slowly Raising Estimates

The problem with consensus analyst estimates is that the data set typically includes numbers that haven't been updated based on new data points such as this $2 incremental EPS boost from Apple. The average estimate for FY20 needs to approach $6.50 before the numbers are fully accurate. Remember, this number doesn't even include Huawei yet that could add a similar $1.50 in EPS from royalties.

Due to share buybacks at the end of 2018, Qualcomm ended the year with net debt of about $6 billion. The wireless giant had cash of $10.4 billion and debt of $16.4 billion. The one-time settlement payment from Apple will help bring the net cash level to neutral prior to any share buybacks that exceed quarterly free cash flows.

As of Jan. 30, the company had ~$7.8 billion remaining on the share buyback authorization plus the ASR shares that hadn't been purchased yet. The $16.1 billion program was only 40% complete at that point.

The stock buyback doesn't work as well with Qualcomm soaring beyond $80 now, but one can probably conservatively use a diluted share count in the 1 billion range. At this level, one can easily see how the license revenues from Apple and Huawei contribute meaningful to the original $7+ EPS target that likely didn't include a boost from having Apple return as a modem customer.

Based on the above estimates, one can assume that the share reductions and royalty fees (assuming Huawei agrees to terms following Apple deal) will allow for Qualcomm to reach the $7.50 EPS target. The additional $0.50 EPS from the modem deal with Apple should boost the EPS target to close to $8.00.

The stock only needs to trade at a 12.5 P/E multiple to reach $100.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that no matter how one runs the numbers, Apple should amount to a $2 EPS boost from an analyst EPS basis that already exceeded $4 per share. A big key to the story could still be Huawei that appears to have eclipsed Apple in smartphone sales.

With Qualcomm leading the global rollout of 5G, a simple EPS reaching $8 based on the modem deal with Apple and a 12.5x P/E multiple quickly gets the stock pretty fast to $100.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.