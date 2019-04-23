Bank Of China: Growth At A Very Reasonable Prize

Bank of China is one of the world's biggest banks and is constantly growing its revenue.

1. Investment Thesis

Bank of China (OTCPK:BACHF) is a stock with low volatility and is undervalued compared to US banks and regarding P/E and P/B ratios. The stock has a discount for political reasons, but the state's influence on the bank offers a great opportunity for long-term investors. Patience is needed but will lead to above-average returns as Bank of China, which pays a hefty dividend, is a bargain.

2. Introduction: Bank of China - A Global Player With Governmental Influence

Bank of China belongs to the four big Chinese banks which are also the biggest banks in the world. The bank was founded in 1912 and functioned as China's central bank and international exchange bank. After World War 2, the bank was responsible for the country's foreign exchange operations and supported international trade and economic infrastructure. In 1994, "the bank was transformed in a wholly state-owned commercial bank" [AR 2018, p. 2] and twelve years later, the bank was listed on the Hongkong and Shanghai Stock Exchange, becoming the first Chinese commercial bank to launch A- and H-shares. As of 2018, Bank of Chinese is a Global Systemically Important Bank.

2.1 Business Overview

Bank of China's operating income can be divided into three main businesses:

Business % of operating income in 2018 [AR 2018, p. 35] Commercial Banking 91.77 including: Corporate Banking 41.96 Personal Banking 34.44 Treasury 15.37 Investment Banking and Insurance 5.07 Others 3.16

The total operating income was RMB 503.8 billion (+4.14% YoY). All segments, apart from Investment Banking, grew in 2018.

2.2 Commercial Banking

The Commercial Banking business strongly profits from the Chinese economy, which grew 6.4% last year and is expected to grow another 6-6.5% in 2019. The bank is at the forefront of the national Belt and Road Initiative or the so-called "New Silk Road", which includes many countries in Asia (India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia etc.), Africa (Egypt, Sudan) and Europe (Germany, Italy, Poland, Turkey etc.).

At the end of 2018, the bank's overseas institutions covered 56 countries in the world. The Corporate Banking division will develop new relations and revenue streams and will help large companies with financing projects which are related to the New Silk Road. Conservative investors can expect long-term revenue growth for this section of 4-5% p.a. and also single-digit income growth.

2.3 Personal Banking

The Personal Banking division largely depends on the Chinese economy and consumer spending. An economic slowdown will definitely hurt the bank's earnings, but in the long run, the country's growth perspectives remain good because the income of the Chinese and Asian middle-class will steadily grow. Hence, this division can also expect single-digit growth rates.

2.4 Treasury

The treasury division, which grew by 6.9% in 2018, is also expanding its business. The internationalisation of the Renminbi currency and an increasing foreign exchange product offering [AR 2018 p. 41] will be the key strategies to boost income and to strengthen the importance of the Chinese banking system, in general.

2.5 Investment and Insurance

This division supports companies with M&A and IPOs. For example, Bank of China successfully assisted Qingdao Haier to offer shares at European Stock Exchanges in 2018. The bank also improved its trading and brokerage system to improve the clients' performance and trading transparency. Engaged in China, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, the bank will also profit from a rising middle class through its wealth management and inheritance solutions. The more money is available in this region, the more people will demand these kinds of services. Regardless of the division's relative unimportance for the bank's operating income compared to Commercial Banking, investment services are likely to grow over the next decade by a high single-digit rate.

2.6 The Influence of the State

The Chinese state is the largest shareholder of Bank of China, with a total of 188.5 bn shares or 64%. The second largest shareholder is the Hong Kong Stock Exchange via HKSCC with 28%. In its development strategy which goes over into 2050, the bank says that "it will follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Era". Bank of China will be a leader of the global financial industry, which means that it does not shun competition with banks from other countries. The bank will also be a part of the socialist China. As a consequence, minority shareholders won't have any influence on the bank's strategy and have to accept a socialist country. On the one hand, China has a clear strategy how it will gain political and economic importance, and Bank of China can profit as a state-owned bank because of its relations. On the other hand, the bank is tolerating a more and more totalitarian regime, which supervises its people and has full control over opposition members and dissidents.

2.7 Summary

All business divisions of Bank of China will probably grow over the next decade at a mid- to high single-digit rate. Investors who buy shares of Bank of China will participate but also will be part of a socialist plan to fully control the people of the most populated country in the world without any influence on the bank's strategy.

3. Valuation And Comparison With US Banks

Moderate growth is good, but a cheap valuation is better since investing in high-growth stocks with astronomical high PE/PB/FCF ratios won't lead to above-average returns.

Bank of China's market capitalization is divided into 294 bn shares, and one share currently (as of 04/22/2019) costs RMB 3.93, which results in a market cap of RMB 1.155 trillion or $153.2 bn.

3.1 P/E ratio and CAPE5

In 2018, Bank of China earned RMB 0.598 per share which results in a P/E2018 of 6.5. For 2019, the bank is expected to earn RMB 0.7-0.72 per share (P/E19 = 5.4). Compared to American banks, Bank of China seems to be undervalued by more than 60%.

For the last 5 years, Bank of China earned RMB 0.572 per share, so the CAPE5 = 6.8 is also very low.

3.2 Historical Performance - An Indicator for Future Returns?

One reason for the cheap valuation is that the stock price did not really move in 5 years. From its highs in 2015, the stock is down over 33%.

From April 2014 to April 2019, the stock gained $0.05 ($0.49 from $0.44) or 11.3%. An investor who bought the stock in April 2014 had an annual performance of 2.2% (without dividends), which does not look adequate. The EPS of Bank of China in 2014 was RMB 0.60, which is nearly the same amount than the EPS of 2018. Including the dividend increases, the annual return for Bank of China investors rises significantly. For the 5-year period, investors earned RMB 0.893 per share with dividends or $0.133 per share. The total return increases to 41.6% or 7.2% per annum. This is a return below the 5-year return of the S&P 500 (10.9% p.a.), but well above inflation.

3.3 Dividend Yield and P/B Ratio

Bank of China trades significantly below its net assets, and again, compared to the American peers, the bank seems to be undervalued. The discount can be explained with the governmental influence in China and economic worries (e.g. trade wars).

The dividend yield is also very attractive:

bank price in $ (as of 04/22/2019) DPS in $ yield (%) OTCPK:BACHF 0.49 0.0274 5.59 WFC 47.60 1.6400 3.45 JPM 113.45 2.7200 2.40 BAC 30.00 0.5400 1.80 GS 206.18 3.1500 1.53

Compared to the American banks, Bank of China's yield is higher but also safe, and the bank recently raised the dividend by 4.5% [AR 2018, p. 6].

4. Risks

The trade war between USA and China is a real threat to Bank of China's operations and expansion plans. The New Silk Road is a potential risk to the American economy as its importance and influence will decrease more and more. Sanctions against Silk Road partners and Bank of China itself are likely and could hurt the bank's profit margins.

Furthermore, the influence of the Chinese state is a permanent discount for the stock price because the bank does not act like liberal banks in free markets but like socialist banks in controlled markets. There are just two possible advantages of this situation: Firstly, the state needs strong banks to reach its expansion goals and to strengthen the own currency. As a consequence, Xi Jinping will do everything to help the banks to improve their balance sheets. Secondly, the state is also interested in a stable income through dividends. Hence, the dividend will be stable or slightly grow over the next years.

A third risk is a global recession, which is not a specific risk of Bank of China and a risk which the bank cannot avoid. Historically, global recessions are very hard for financial institutions. A new deep recession is not in sight yet, but after years of growth and economic expansion, a downturn is quite realistic.

5. Conclusion

Bank of China is a state-controlled bank which operates in many countries around the world. All business divisions are slightly growing (at least 4% p.a.) and will profit from China's New Silk Road, the giant project of the next decade. The stock is valued at 5.5-6x earnings and offers a yield of 5.6%, which is an undervaluation compared to American banks of at least 60%. Conservative investors need patience when investing in the stock but can expect an annual return of 9.6% or more over the next decade.

