2 Strong Medical Marijuana Plays Show Share Price Appreciation

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) and Emerald Bioscience (OTCQB:EMBI) are two medical marijuana stocks I have been recommending for some time. My last article on them was in February. Readers can refer to the comprehensive details of their drug development plans there.

Since my article, other factors have fallen in favour of these two cannabinoid drug development companies. Their stock prices have risen further as a result. In the case of Emerald Bioscience, the stock price is subject to sharp movements.

In general, specialty drug development from patented cannabinoids seems to me to be a far better investment opportunity than the overcrowded and somewhat commoditised retail cannabis market.

GW Pharmaceuticals and Zogenix

One key argument of GW Pharmaceuticals doubters has been the perceived strong competition from Zogenix (ZGNX). Their product is directly aimed at Dravets Syndrome. This is one of the two childhood epilepsies for which "epidiolex" from GW Pharmaceuticals is approved by the FDA and now being sold. GW Pharmaceuticals is treating Lennox-Gastaut syndrome with epidiolex as well.

Some initial test results for the Zogenix product had suggested it might be more efficacious than epidiolex. The Zogenix product called "Fintepl" and formally code-named ZX008 consists of fenfluramine hydrochloride. It has been somewhat controversial as it is a fenfluramine product. It previously got pulled from the market for safety reasons. It was being used then in combination with other drugs for the treatment of obesity.

In early April, the FDA dealt Zogenix a blow by refusing to fully review the company's marketing application. The FDA cited a lack of certain non-clinical studies and an incorrect dataset. This lead to an overnight 30% drop in the Zogenix stock price. The stock price of GW Pharmaceuticals rose in response.

Zogenix will no doubt re-submit, but this throws fresh doubt on their product. If the FDA were to allow re-submission of toxicity data from the past, the delay would likely only be a further 3-6 months. If the FDA were to insist on fresh toxicity data to be created, the delay could be up to 15 months. It also shows how difficult the FDA approval process can be. Nothing should be taken for granted until all approvals are completed. Zogenix has slipped further behind GW Pharmaceuticals in their very similar target market of childhood epilepsies.

Zogenix will reportedly go ahead with EMA (European Medicines Agency) approval processes for which they hope to have approval in 2020. GW Pharmaceuticals is expecting approval for epidiolex from the EMA in the first half of this year. This is a key marker which investors should watch out for.

GW Pharmaceuticals & Tuberous Sclerosis

Approval or non-approval in TSC will be the next big catalyst for GW Pharmaceuticals stock. The company has been forging ahead with their testing of TSC. News is expected from the FDA at any time. Another positive outcome there would no doubt further boost the stock price. It is thought that there are about 25,000 sufferers of TSC in the USA. That would add to the current potential pool of 35,440 sufferers of Dravets Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome in the USA.

TSC produces benign tumours in various parts of a child's body. It causes seizures and can lead to autism. Most often, it is caused by mutations in specific genes. One reason for the optimism around epidiolex for TSC is because of the genetic similarities the condition has with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravets syndrome.

The one year chart for GW Pharmaceuticals shows the stock has risen approximately 50% in this period:

Source: Charles Schwab

GW Pharmaceuticals & Earnings

The next update on the progress of epidiolex sales so far will be the most crucial element to the price, however. As my February article detailed, sales got off to a robust start in the first 2 months. The next quarterly results (Q1 2019) will give substance to how sales are going. Investors need to see whether the good start has translated into strong firm sales which can be on a long-term basis.

Progress on approval from the EMA in Europe could also move the price. If not already approved by then, management will no doubt give guidance on this.

These Q2 earnings are scheduled for 7th May. These could be a strong catalyst for the stock price and will give vital evidence on how well epidiolex is doing. Analysts are quite split on this. According to Charles Schwab (subscription required), consensus from analysts for the quarter vary between a loss of US$0.23 and a loss of US$2.48.

Emerald Bioscience Name Change

Since my last article, Nemus Bioscience's name changed to Emerald Bioscience Inc. following a capital infusion. The 8-K can be read here.

This reflects better the close ties the company has with Canadian cannabinoid developer The Emerald Group. The U.S. company received a substantial capital infusion from the Emerald Health Group in Canada.

It should be noted as a caution that this group has a series of somewhat complex cross-holdings in Canada, as has been noted here. Others have noted as a positive sign that Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF) in Canada has a strong position based on its three growing facilities in British Columbia. Investors should do their own due diligence on the Emerald web of companies.

I am more concerned here with the prospects on the medical side in the USA through Emerald Bioscience. It has announced some successful testing on animals for their lead candidate NB 1111 for glaucoma. NB 1111 is a prodrug of THC (which itself is the element in cannabis which is psychoactive). Early testing shows reduced intraocular pressures as well as some other promising biomarkers.

The company also announced a manufacturing agreement for the further quantities required for testing. The company is looking to advance NB 1111 now for Phase 1b/2a testing. It needs to be emphasised that this product is very much at an early development phase.

Apart from eye conditions, the company is looking to treat MRSA (methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus) with its NB3111 patented cannabinoid. This condition is one which several cannabinoid development companies are currently working on. Incidences of MRSA have been increasing rapidly. There were over 18,000 deaths from MRSA in the USA last year. Great concern has been expressed by the medical community because of MRSA's anti-biotic resistance. Details are given here on their 10-K in March.

Another drug under development is NB 2222 for various eye conditions. Nemus is thought to be the only cannabinoid developer focusing specifically on eye conditions.

Closely following on the 8-K was further positive news in early April. The DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) concluded that Emerald Bioscience's lead cannabidiol product CBDVHS is not a regulated chemical or controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act. This gives the company more freedom to proceed with further and more rapid testing. CBDVHS is a proprietary analog of CBD (the non-psychoactive element in cannabis) licensed from the University of Mississippi.

The one-year stock chart is illustrated below:

Source: Charles Schwab

At one stage, the company saw a 5-fold price increase over the year. This took the company to a market cap of over US$100 million for the first time. Since then, the stock has declined again quite sharply in price. This reflects the fact that it is a high risk stock trading on OTC markets. Its price could be manipulated by large-scale stockholders.

The company seems to have sufficient financing for the short to medium term. It has serious research and a path to drug approval. However, bringing drugs to market is a long and slow process, as, for instance, Zogenix is discovering.

In my article, last October, I detailed why I thought Nemus (as then was) to be a good adjunct to a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals. They are following a similar path in what appears to be a professional manner. They have a close and useful tie-up with the University of Mississippi. This tie-up has huge research and licensing advantages for the company. Investors do, however, need to be patient and invest for the long term. They need to be aware of the background on how the company is financed.

Conclusion

Both companies are good plays on the increasing medical opinion of the efficacy of cannabinoid-based treatments. Cannabinoids are increasingly being seen as a richly promising form of treatment for many conditions. Endocannabinoids occur in the human body, phytocannabinoids such as THC and CBD occur in cannabis plants. Endocannabinoids control many actions in the human body such as developments in the brain, the central nervous system, the immune system, and antioxidant effects.

Illustrated below is a chart showing this:

Source: Emerald Bioscience

Because cannabinoids are naturally occurring, there is a lower risk of adverse effects on the human body.

Unlike Emerald, GW Pharmaceuticals has several definite key indicators for the stock price coming up. These can be summarised as:

* FDA ruling on epidiolex for TSC.

* Q2 results and consequent news on progress of epidiolex sales.

* EMA ruling on sales in Europe.

The company is the undoubted market leader for medical cannabis. Its performance record so far and its first to market pole position makes it a strong long-term Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.