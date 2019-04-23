The Tesla Circus

It is a difficult time to be bullish on Tesla. While I see the long-term fundamentals of the business being intact, we could see significant volatility short term.

Thirdly, what is Tesla? Is it an auto maker, a renewable energy company, an autonomous driving business? Defining what Tesla "is" will dictate its valuation.

Second of all, why is the Tesla board missing in action on controlling Elon Musk? Musk is a key reason for the volatility in Tesla's stock.

First of all, why isn't Tesla raising capital? It makes no sense to me that a growth stock (as I see it) like Tesla, is not raising capital.

This article is a summary of my frustrations with the company and its current direction. I remain a long-term bull. The company is making mistakes that could send it spiraling.

Preface

Ever since Elon Musk's now infamous 420 tweet, one question has been nagging at me for some time. Recently, this nagging feeling has been amplified as Tesla's (TSLA) trajectory seems to be changing by the day. This question is the theme of my article.

What's going on at Tesla?

Over the last few months, I have seen on multiple occasions Tesla flip flop, Musk continue to act unpredictably, and a general lack of enthusiasm around the products. As a Tesla bull, this absolutely frightens me. If things continue on like this at Tesla, I fear the stock and the business could deteriorate further from here. This article is meant to be a wake-up call to Tesla. It will give advice where I believe advice is due. Overall, I believe Tesla needs a voracious turnaround in its culture, strategy, and even storytelling to make this work for investors. Let us begin.

Problem #1: Short-Sellers Are Dictating Strategy

One of the most frightening and apparent issues with Tesla's recent changes is the fact that the company's strategy is becoming increasingly dictated by a need to destroy the short thesis. In practice however, Musk and Tesla have probably added more fuel to the shorts' fire.

Short sellers are investors betting against the prospects of a company's stock. In financial markets, I believe short sellers are necessary market participants, helping blend overly positive market sentiment in with a dose of reality. For the most part, short sellers are thorough, well-versed, financially savvy individuals/firms that add a balanced dialogue around companies. The problem with Tesla and the new strategic positioning the company is taking is that it is oriented around alleviating the worries of short sellers.

Short sellers are extremely vocal when it comes to Tesla. Sell-side analysts, anonymous Twitter users, big-shot hedge fund managers, and even SA contributors all cover Tesla on the short side. The Tesla short is an extremely crowded trade at this point. The problem is, management perceives short-seller dialogue as tenacious criticism. In many instances, short-seller criticism may be over-the-top or unjustified.

However, executives have dealt with short sellers in the past. Every company has its fair share of skeptics. Tesla just has more than its fair share. In my view, it is okay for Elon Musk to debate short sellers on Twitter and through other mediums. However, when (it seems) he fundamentally alters Tesla's strategic direction based on attempting to refute Tesla's bear case, I grow uncomfortable.

What I believe Musk needs to recognize, is that short sellers are a fundamental part of capital markets. Without short sellers, there are no checks and balances. When short sellers make valid critiques of the company, management should embrace it, and be willing to make changes. What Musk is doing however, he is trying to operate the business in order to ease the concerns of the short sellers. Tesla has made moves like laying off employees, closing retail locations, and pushing at the end of every quarter to deliver unsustainable amounts of vehicles. Management needs to stop making strategic decisions off the basis of alleviating argumentative points in the bear thesis.

A good example of Tesla doing just that, was their rush to become profitable. In 2H, Tesla reported solid profits and cash generative results, something that Tesla bulls (myself include) cheered on. However, it now seems rushed. The company sacrificed its headcount, continuously was hustling to get cars to customers, and may have severely dented the brand. At the end of the day, one of the key pillars of the bull thesis thus far has been the company's extraordinary brand.

While profitability should be a key focus of Musk and the rest of Tesla's management team, it should not come at the expense of customer experience as it clearly has been.

Problem #2: Extremely Reluctant To Raise Capital

The most annoying part of Tesla's recent changes has been their utter reluctance to raise capital when the capital market "window" has been open. The auto business, no matter how you spin it, is capital intensive. It's so capital intensive in fact, that the only two mass-market American automakers to not declare bankruptcy have been Ford (NYSE:F) and Tesla. In the past, Tesla has had a large and devoted shareholder base to fall back on for capital raises. However, by pushing profitability (as I mentioned earlier), they believe that they can be a self-funding business not reliant on external funding. Unfortunately, as the Q1 deliveries show, sustainable profitability at Tesla may be further away than management hoped. With potential for significant cash burn in Q1, the company will need some form of capital raise eventually.

The problem is, because the Tesla bull story has grown so much weaker in the last few months, the shareholder base, including some of the most consistent bulls have been increasingly reluctant to support the company and its ambitions. Bailie Gifford partner James Anderson said that he wouldn't be against Musk departing from his role as CEO. Tesla's third largest shareholder T. Rowe Price shed 92% of its total Tesla stake. Institutional optimism around Tesla is drastically decreasing.

This lacking optimism would be needed to secure further funding in a capital raise. Back in 1H'2018, Tesla probably had the institutional support to raise capital. Their reluctance to raise capital then may have extremely negative consequences now, as market volatility increases and buy-side caution increases.

In 2019, I believe Tesla will burn ~$515 million in cash, and that is before their $1.486 billion used in settling bonds. This brings me to 2019 cash burn of ~$2 billion. With $3.88 billion in cash at the end of Q4, this brings me to a total cash pile of ~$1.88 billion at the end of 2019. Is this large enough of a cushion to support a capital-intensive business like Tesla? Management's neglect of a capital raise in early 2018 may come back to hurt them.

Problem #3: Why Is The Board M.I.A On Musk?

One of the most disappointing parts of the recent changes I have observed regarding Tesla, is the lack of BOD scrutiny over Elon Musk's communications. I would argue, a key reason for Tesla's share price volatility has been a direct result of Elon Musk's tweeting. If the board takes a more active approach in controlling Musk's communications and behavior in general, a significant part of the Tesla bull thesis will be de-risked.

The 420 ordeal, 500k production tweet, and previous potentially market-moving tweets have all caused increased volatility in Tesla's stock. The objective of the board of directors is to protect shareholder value and rein in the CEO if necessary. By not reining in Musk's communication, Tesla's shareholder value risks destruction. The board is missing in action in this regard.

Tesla's board has received criticism in the past for many of the individuals' ties to Musk. For example, Elon Musk's brother Kimbal Musk serves on Tesla's board of directors. And now, Tesla's corporate governance is changing. Board terms will be reduced from three years down to two. Four board members, including SolarCity's former CFO, Steve Jurveston (VC partner and SpaceX investor), Linda Johnson Rice, and controversial Antonio Garcia all left or will not seek re-election at the end of their term. This board shakeup is unlikely to bring about any change that can improve shareholder value or limit Musk's communicative ability.

Some Ways Tesla Can Improve

I have a few ideas for ways Tesla can fix these important issues. Some are more difficult than others to execute. All the same, they are decently reasonable.

Large $2B-$3B capital raise

Demote Musk to "chief creative officer"

Limit Musk's use of Twitter

Strategic overhaul with customer first prioritization

Let's start with the first idea. Ideally, Tesla has buyers on the other side of this capital raise. Basically, Tesla establishes a $2-$3B cash cushion to guard against increased volatility and expand into other areas (Roadster, Semi, pickup, factories, energy, etc). This allows them to meet their debt obligations comfortably, and mitigate the risks of continued cash burn as the company continues to innovate and expand. The key variable in this equation is buy-side investor demand.

Secondly, as many have proposed in the past, demote Musk from the CEO role to a less important, yet still relevant role in the company. This includes a role dubbed "chief creative officer" or "chief technical officer." In replacement of Musk, I believe someone inside the company like J.B. Straubel or an outside executive with technical experience would be best suited to replace him. However, I believe it is paramount that Musk stays on at the company.

Thirdly, Tesla's board could create parameters for tweeting that censor out market-moving material. To be honest, I do not understand why the board is yet to enforce such rules on Musk's Twitter behavior. Nonetheless, increased regulation of Musk's tweeting can only help de-risk the stock. This could also strengthen a legal case for Musk in his continuous battles with the SEC.

Finally, and most importantly, Tesla needs a strategic overhaul prioritizing economic profitability behind customer satisfaction. Tesla's recent spurt of profitability has come with a lot of cost-cutting and quality reductions. If Tesla is going to have anything going for it longer term, it is going to have to be customer experience. Tesla needs to prioritize the customer again, and worry about profits later. In my view, profitability will be a byproduct of customer prioritization. If Tesla focuses less on profitability, and focuses more on service centers, mobile service deployment, and the quality of the cars coming off the production lines, the company will have a better reputation long term.

Conclusion

Lately, I have found myself questioning the direction in which Tesla is headed. If Tesla doesn't change course soon, I could see a strong case for the bears longer term. Tesla needs a reformation. That reformation comes in the form of corporate governance, customer care, less attention to short sellers. If Tesla doesn't change, the business and the stock could spiral lower.

