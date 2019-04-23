Starbucks Earnings Preview: The Sentiment Has Grown More Bearish As The Stock Has Moved Sharply Higher

The sentiment toward the stock has moved to a more bearish posture in recent months with the short interest ratio higher, fewer "buy" ratings, and a higher put/call ratio.

The stock has been on an incredible run over the last nine months and has far outperformed the overall market.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been on an incredible run since the end of June. The stock has jumped over 55% since that time while the S&P is up a mere 6.9% over the same time period. In the 42 complete weeks since the end of June, the stock has moved up in 28 weeks and down in only 14.

Starbucks is set to release second quarter 2019 earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday and investors may be shifting to a more bearish stance ahead of the report. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.56 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion. The company reported an EPS of $0.53 for the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

If the estimate is accurate it would mean earnings growth of 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Over the last three years, Starbucks has averaged earnings growth of 15% per year and its last quarter’s results showed growth of 15%. Analysts expect 2019 earnings to grow by 12% for the year as a whole.

Sales have grown at a slightly more modest pace than earnings, but they have grown nevertheless. The average annual growth rate has been 8% over the last three years and sales were up by 9% in the first quarter.

As for the management efficiency measurements for Starbucks, there is some disagreement between financial sites. Investor’s Business Daily shows a return on equity of 102%, the Wall Street Journal shows the ROE at 136.5%, and Yahoo Finance has the ROE at 210.3%. Regardless of which one is most accurate, it is an impressive number.

As for the other measurements, the profit margin is at 18.1% (IBD) and the operating margin is at 15.6% (WSJ).

Starbucks’ Price Performance Has Been Incredible Over The Last 9 Months

Starbucks hit a low of $46.55 last June and a recent high of $76.95. That is a 65% gain from the high to the low. As I mentioned earlier, the stock only fell in 14 out of the last 42 weeks and that includes the fourth quarter which is when seven of the down weeks occurred. From the Christmas low through the first week of April, Starbucks was up in 14 out of 16 weeks.

The trajectory of this rally has been phenomenal when viewed on the weekly chart. I haven’t seen too many charts that look like this, but has caused the stock to become overbought based on the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings. The stochastics have been overbought since January and the RSI has been overbought for all but two weeks since then.

One of the things I looked at in the case of Starbucks was how far it was above its 52-week moving average. The high earlier this month was over 28% above the 52-week moving average and that is crazy. The stock pulled back in the fourth quarter when it was around 24% above the 52-week and when the stock pulled back in mid-2017, the stock was only about 15% above its 52-week.

Short Sellers Have Been Adding To Their Bearish Bets Recently

The short interest ratio is currently at 4.3 and the number of shares sold short jumped from just under 23.98 million to 32.81 million from mid-March through the end of March. This is the highest reading on the short interest ratio since the end of November.

What is really interesting is that the short interest jumped by 8.8 million shares over a few weeks and during that same time period the average daily trading volume fell from 10.55 million shares a day to 7.66 million shares. What this suggests to me is that a great deal of the trading volume for the last two weeks of March was generated by bearish investors. Amazingly the stock was still up 5.2% during this period.

Turning our attention to the analysts’ ratings we see that there are 29 analysts following Starbucks and only 12 of them rank the stock as a “buy” while the other 17 rank the stock as a “hold.”

The put/call ratio is yet a third sentiment indicator that is reflecting pessimism toward Starbucks. There are 203,480 puts open at this time and 183,918 calls open. This puts the ratio at 1.11 and that is above average. The put/call ratio was only at 0.67 on January 24 when the company last reported earnings.

My Overall Take On Starbucks

I find it hard to believe that I find myself saying this, but even after the strong rally over the last nine months and the overbought levels on the charts - I still see the best chance of a sharp move being to the upside. The bearish sentiment toward the stock is the main reason for this posture.

Starbucks possesses everything I look for in a stock - strong fundamentals, a clear upward trend, and enough bearish sentiment to help push the stock higher. The only knock I have on the stock currently is that it is overbought. When it comes to earnings announcements, I think the sentiment holds more weight than usual as it gives you a glimpse of what investor expectations are for the report. Since the last earnings report all three of the sentiment indicators listed above have moved further toward the bearish side - the short interest ratio is higher, analysts have fewer buy ratings, and the put/call ratio has nearly doubled.

I would love to see a pullback in Starbucks so that I could add it to the Hedged Alpha Strategy, but I don’t think the earnings report is going to be the catalyst that allows me to do that. I can see the stock moving higher after the report and then perhaps as some of the bearish sentiment is washed out, perhaps the stock pulls back a little and the stock moves out of oversold territory. If that happens I will certainly be looking to add the stock to the portfolio.

