Health Insurance Innovations: The Shorts Are Wrong, Get Long

HIIQ is too cheap, the issues with their sleazy distributor are well-known, and the huge short base (70%+ SI) have overplayed (and misrepresented) their hand.

While we don't know HIIQ's exact historical financial exposure to this unsavory distributor, we can estimate a worst case should HIIQ need to pay back ill-gotten profits related to this issue.

HIIQ itself was never accused of wrongdoing in the FTC complaint against its distributor.

One key distributor of legal, but generally badly reputed short-term medical plans offered through HIIQ, was accused of fraud by the FTC and rightfully so.

Introduction

Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) is a controversial company and stock. Their business involves providing non-ACA compliant healthcare and supplemental insurance plans. These plans are legal but restricted under ACA/"Obamacare" rules. HIIQ is neither the actual health insurer, not in most cases the broker that sold the customer the health plan; they do sell some through their own online channel, but primarily use third-party brokers. They have run into big issues reputationally amongst investors, particularly since a large distributor of theirs (Simple Health) was accused in a high profile fraud case brought by the FTC. Because HIIQ is too cheap, some major legal risks are now behind them, and there are actually some regulatory tailwinds to their business right now, I believe HIIQ is a compelling long. The fact that the shorts here are large in number (70%+ short interest) and lazy/wrong/misleading (in my opinion) is just icing on the cake to the long case.

Summary

After doing my research into HIIQ, including reading everything the short-sellers in HIIQ have published, there are five things that seem obvious to me regarding the overall HIIQ & ST Medical ((aka "STM")) plan situation/controversy:

1) STM plans (which are legally allowed under ACA for up to certain periods of time) are shady (for lack of a better term) & while cheap, cover almost nothing in general. Google anything about short-term medical and you will see consumer complaints and horror stories (as opposed to the headline grabbing "I really like my Blue Cross health insurance a lot stories"!)

2) HIIQ sells STM Plans (25% of 2018 revenue) through their marketplace - they are neither the insurer nor the broker selling the plan (they do sell a little through their own online channel). They are essentially an administrator/middleman sitting between insurers and brokers selling plans. Why so many layers? Yes, our healthcare system is indeed bloated. I personally hope that changes, but that's off-topic.

3) Simple Health & Dorfman (formerly meaningful HIIQ plan distributors/brokers) are scam-artists; we don't know how much of HIIQ STM revenue (or total revenue) was through Dorfman exactly over time, but the company disclosed that through October 2018 YTD, Dorfman entities were 8% of "submitted policies" not "accepted policies", not revenues, etc, so HIIQ exposure here is somewhat uncertain, especially in years prior to 2018. They will face a headwind in 2019 given that they dropped the Simple/Dorfman entities after October 2018.

4) The FTC and many state regulators reviewed the Simple/Dorfman situation (and HIIQ more broadly) and none found HIIQ itself of committing wrongdoing. The company settled a large multi-year, multistate case with 43 states in December 2018 in a settlement where HIIQ was found to not be guilty of any wrongdoing and therefore did not pay a fine or penalty (because the states agreed they did nothing wrong for which to be fined).

5) HIIQ is a distinct entity from Simple Health/Dorfman - don't conflate the two, as publishing short-sellers often intend for you to do.

Simple Health And Steven Dorfman

Given that the short case is primarily centered here, I'll start by discussing this situation. Simple Health/Steven Dorfman and affiliates are accused of essentially lying about what these cheap (BUT legal under ACA rules) STM health plans offered and the FTC complaint against them covers 2016-2018. STM plans were 25% of HIIQ's revenues in 2018:

(Source)

I estimate HIIQ could have made as much as $61M in profit from Simple Health/Dorfman-related business during the relevant 2016-2018 period, but more likely <$20M cumulatively. My worst case of $61M assumes Dorfman entities represented a very large 30% of total HIIQ revenue in 2016-2017 and 8% in 2018, the number HIIQ disclosed as YTD "policies submitted" through October 2018; they HIIQ ended the Simple Health relationship after October):

Worst case liability ($M) 2019E 2018 2017 2016 Total HIIQ revenues 437.2 351.1 250.5 184.5 Dorfman % of revues 0% 8.0% 30.0% 30.0% Dorfman revenues 0 28.1 75.1 55.4 Dorfman GP (at corp avg annual GMs) 0 8.8 30.0 21.9 Cumulative 2016-2018 60.7

Source: HIIQ SEC 10-Ks, CVC Research estimates

As of year end, HIIQ had $39M of available liquidity, had just generated $59M in adjusted EBITDA in 2018, and is expecting to generate about $75M in 2019, based on guidance. It seems like even in a worst-case scenario if the FTC charges them (which they haven't done) and they are found liable for the maximum amount I've calculated ($61M), they should still have ample liquidity to handle this situation (though obviously a penalty that large wouldn't be good news at all). But given the FTC hasn't even filed a complaint against HIIQ, assuming zero liability related to Simple/Dorfman wouldn't be an outrageous assumption either, in my view. Recall just 4 months ago, 43 states settled with no fine/penalty and no finding of wrongdoing (well after the FTC complaint against Simple Health/Dorfman was filed).

While HIIQ (through its association with STM plans) has never been a "clean" story, the shorts have really paid attention to the Simple Health/Dorfman story, increasing their aggregate shares short by well over 200% since before the FTC complaint against Simple Health was filed in early November (see table below for full SI data labeled Exhibit A).

The Shorts

I'm usually one of those shorts hated by longs, given I often write about short positions I have publicly, but now I find myself in the rare position of disagreeing with short-sellers I respect (or at least in some cases used to).

The real short attack started a few weeks after the FTC complaint against Simple Health/Dorfman and HIIQ then immediately cutting ties to him. In late November 2018, "Aurelius Value" led the charge in making nefarious accusations against HIIQ, while disclosing that they had a short position. Between the FTC complaint against Dorfman and Aurelius's initial short attacks (both In November 2018), you can what happened to HIIQ short interest:

Exhibit A (Source)

I've seen short interest as a % of the float currently estimated at between 70%-90%+ (different data sources use different numbers float shares), but it's safe to say its extremely high.

Given that Aurelius Value has taken the lead in voicing the HIIQ short case, let's examine some of what they've put out on HIIQ. Although I generally enjoy reading their work, I am distinctively not impressed with their published research on HIIQ. A few examples:

Aurelius put out an excerpt of a 3 year old complaint from the state of Montana referring to HIIQ as the "mastermind" behind a "boiler room" scheme. What they didn't say is 1) this complaint was eventually folded into a larger multistate case that was settled in December 2018 with HIIQ found to have done no wrongdoing and HIIQ paid no monetary fine or penalty (they did reimburse the states an immaterial amount to compensate the states for administrative costs, etc for the 2+ year, 43 state investigation/case). If Aurelius had told the full true story it wouldn't have sounded as negative though!

In my opinion, this post by Aurelius risks misleading the investing public by citing a March 2019 FTC complaint against Simple Health (as the sole defendant); HIIQ is NOT a defendant and HIIQ is clearly not the same as Simple Health/Dorfman (the sleazy distributor, the story of which is well-known). Aurelius does not attempt to clarify at all that there's a distinction between the two.

Again Aurelius, citing FTC vs Simple Health (not HIIQ): FTC here is just saying they want to ask HII more questions, which is not surprising. Simple Health was a huge scam and the FTC continues to pursue the case. HIIQ is related to the case despite not being named as a defendant, so their being a witness (all this shows) is to be expected. Put simply, Simple Health is NOT HIIQ I’m forced to note once again. In my opinion, Aurelius once again conflates Simple Health/Dorfman with HIIQ, two distinct entities, risking misleading investors.

Other well-known short-sellers are also short HIIQ, but appear to have done little to no original work of their own on it. One example is well-known short-seller Marc Cohodes. In this case, he only started publicly (on Twitter) talking about HIIQ once Aurelius Value had announced his short thesis and the bulk of what he tweets on HIIQ is simply rehashing information put out by Aurelius or saying how much he agrees with Aurelius, etc. When Marc has done "original" work, let's just say it hasn't gone well! To wit:

"No disclosure anywhere, eh? The below is from the latest HIIQ proxy (and was also in last year's). Seems like a pretty clear disclosure to me as to Fichthorn's B Riley relationship. Guess Cohodes hasn't gotten around to reading the HIIQ SEC filings? This just supports my argument of his more so following Aurelius than actually doing his own diligence on HIIQ.

I see many shorts publicly touting their short position, while citing Aurelius, and not any original research, so basically in the same boat as Cohodes. I strongly believe that a lot of the short interest increase since Aurelius's first report (see Exhibit A above) are shorts that don't understand the story particularly well because they have not done their own diligence, instead (overly) relying on the work of one sole source (Aurelius Value). This is a particularly questionable strategy given the misleading (in my opinion) research that Aurelius has been putting out. I believe these "follower" shorts (as I'll call them) will prove to be "weak hands," prone to covering if/when the stock starts moving against them, which should provide some added juice in driving the stock higher.

Short-Term Medical Plan Controversy And Expected STM Market Growth

Short-term Medical plans are indeed controversial, which can be seen with a simple google search. Articles like this are not at all hard to find (the article below is just one of many similar examples that can easily be found):

"Short-term health plans: A junk solution to a real problem"

That said, there are a number of good/practical reasons for STM plans to exist, namly:

Many people simply cannot afford an ACA-compliant health plan: plans typically are priced at $400+/month. Even if what they're getting is deficient in terms of what it covers, a STM plan can be had for an affordable ~$100/month.

Young people, especially healthy ones, wish to save money and believe they only need minimal coverage.

ACA (Obamacare) only has certain "open enrollment" periods. Outside of these periods, a STM plan may be one's only option should they lose their job mid-year, etc. They may need a STM plan at least until enrollment and coverage can start on an ACA plan or they cut coverage through a new job.

These STM plans are totally legal within the rules of ACA/Obamacare (though they are not technically ACA-compliant because they don't cover enough, such as pre-existing conditions)

A recent rule change made in late 2018 by the Trump administration allows for increased usage of STM plans and should provide a nice tailwind to the STM market in 2019.

(Source)

(Source)

So what will be the effect of this rule change? Let's just say STM plan enrollment is expected to increase by 600,000 in 2019, which I estimate will be an approximate doubling of the size of the STM Medical market (based on estimate of 1.4M total 5 years out as cited below). STM was 25% of HIIQ 2018 total revenue. This estimated increase of 600,000 comes from the Dept of HHS:

(Source)

The new Trump rule expands access for STM plans from being available to consumers for up to 12 months (actually only 3 months on Obama's latest rule before leaving office) to up to 36 months now, making them a more attractive solution for consumers who simply can't afford $400+/month ACA-compliant plans (STM plans are ~$100/month) but are looking for something more than just a few months of coverage.

While STM plans can prove to be quite deficient in terms of the limits on what they cover, they are FULLY LEGAL and more favored under the law now, given the recent changes that extended the allowable duration of STM coverage.

Additionally, the individual penalty for not having an ACA-compliant plan (such as a STM plan) goes away (no penalty) starting in 2019.

To summarize the recent policy change and impact on HIIQ:

1) New ST Medical plans are set to DOUBLE in 2019 on new Trump rule (per HHS estimate) - HIIQ should participate in this market growth and thus see a large increase in new STM plan enrollees.

2) STM was a meaningful 25% of HIIQ revenue in 2018.

3) STM plan churn should decrease meaningfully given allowed increase from 12->36 months maximum STM plan coverage. There will obviously be less forced (by regulation) churn.

Impact of STM Rule Change on Expected HIIQ Results

In short, this late 2018 rule change governing STM plans could be a significant positive for HIIQ's 2019 results. This change alone in STM could allow $HIIQ to grow revenues at least 22%-25% in 2019, as they've guided, just purely based on the HHS estimate of new STM plan enrollment roughly doubling in 2019.

So if the change to STM rules alone can allow $HIIQ to hit its 22%-25% revenue growth guidance, what about the rest of its business?

While STM revenue vs other revenue was not broken out until 2018, we have clues that HBIP was more of a growth driver than STM in 2018.

(Source)

And, just to be clear, HBIP, or "health benefit insurance plans" is a distinct category from STM. And HBIP revenues were 45% of total HIIQ revenues vs STM at 25% in 2018.

(Source)

Given the implication that HBIP was a bigger growth driver in '18 than STM and HBIP is much larger than STM, the non-STM prospects appear pretty good for HIIQ well surpassing their 2019 revenue growth guidance. This simply assumes that HBIP/Other (in aggregate) grow at all on top of the expected STM tailwind!

Lower churn will be an added benefit, in addition to more new policies: (Source)

So if this analysis is anywhere in the ballpark, and HIIQ handily beats 2019 guidance, what are all the shorts that are crowded in here (recall SI is 70%+) to do? My short answer (no pun intended) is they're in a very tough spot.

Also, given my belief that many of the HIIQ shorts don't understand the story well (if at all) or why exactly they're even short the stock, what happens when those shorts simultaneously head for the exits on HIIQ beats this year? I have a pretty good idea, demonstrated pictorially here:

(Source)

Risk Of Owning HIIQ Has Decreased

While you wouldn't know it from the performance of the stock lately, I believe the risk around owning HIIQ has decreased meaningfully over the last few months. First, the multistate case (ongoing since 2016) finally being settled in December 2018 for a de minimis administrative reimbursement fee and no finding of wrongdoing by HIIQ was a significant de-risking event. Some bears believed fines/penalties for HIIQ associated with state level settlements could have exceeded $100M. They, in fact, didn't even exceed $0! Moving past this large multistate case has simply made owning HIIQ far less risky than it was prior to that settlement.

Other Positives

The company has bought back $45M+ in stock since the beginning of 2019, in addition to repurchases of $55M+ of stock in 2018 bring the total to over $100M since the start of 2018; this clearly does not strike me as a company that is concerned about their liquidity situation, or a large future liability that they won't be able to afford. It seems more like a company that believes its stock is deeply undervalued and it is thus taking advantage of this low stock price to create significant shareholder value. If, however, one believes management and the board are simply being negligent in using their available cash to buy back stock and are therefore driving the company towards a disaster (for the HIIQ equity holders), see the next bullet point.

Based on the just released proxy, the CEO owns over 5% of S/O and management/board collectively own 30%+. Management interests are very aligned with shareholders due to their large ownership percentage, much more so than the average company. Why would they do anything negligent to hurt the value of their (substantial) holdings of HIIQ stock by doing a large buyback if its putting the company (which they own a lot of!) at risk?

Here is a HIIQ board member and 2.7% shareholder (John Fichthorn) tweeting 1) that he wants to know about customer issues and 2) that he would resign if he ever saw "mal intent" by management. I like the idea of the board containing meaningful shareholders that actually care about seeing the company run effectively and ethically.

(Source)

(Source)

Valuation

HIIQ trades at just 9x trailing (2018) and 7x forward (2019) EPS for a company that is forecasting +24% revenue growth (and +23%-29% EPS growth) in 2019, numbers which I believe could even be conservative, as outlined above. I feel comfortable in saying that HIIQ is worth st least double where it trades today (which would put it at only a 14x P/E, which is still extremely low for a 20%+ grower.

The nearest comparable public company in the marketplace is probably eHealth (EHTH), so let's compare the two:

HIIQ EHTH 2018 Revenue ($M) $351 $251 2019 Estimated Revenue Growth (%) 24% 21% 2018 P/E 9x 49x 2019 Estimated P/E 7x 43x

It's safe to say that HIIQ looks quite cheap here on a relative basis given 1) faster growth, and 2) a P/E valuation that is less than 1/5 of its nearest comp!

Conclusion

To summarize the long case on HIIQ:

HIIQ is growing quickly and is far too cheap at just 7x current year earnings.

Due to a recent key regulatory settlement with 43 states, the risk to owning the stock has declined dramatically.

A large reason for this discount has been the short attack that began this past November. I believe the main source (Aurelius) has done somewhat questionable work on HIIQ and has posted intentionally misleading information in order to help the performance their short position, i.e. drive the stock down. I believe there are a lot of other shorts who, without doing their own work, have simply followed Aurelius into this position based on Aurelius's reputation as a good short-seller.

A 70%+ short interest combined with a lot of shorts that I'd consider "weak hands" creates an ideal setup for a potentially violent move higher in the stock (a big "short squeeze").

Due particularly to recent favorable regulatory changes regarding STM plans, I believe it's likely HIIQ can exceed the 2019 guidance they issued in March.

HIIQ is a compelling long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIIQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.