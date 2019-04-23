United Technologies Reports Strong First Quarter, Spin-Off On Track For 1H 2020

Summary

On April 23, 2019, United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) reported a solid first quarter. EPS improved 9% y/y to $1.91, beating consensus expectations by $0.19. Revenue grew 20% to $18.4BN, beating consensus expectations by 2%. Organic sales growth of 8% was notably strong.

UTX increased its 2019 EPS guidance range from $7.70-8.00 to $7.80-8.00 (+$0.05 at the midpoint). Consensus expectation for 2019 EPS is $7.91. UTX is trading at 17.7x 2019 consensus EPS.

Finally, UTX noted that the spin-off of Carrier and Otis remains on track for completion in the first half of 2020.

Segment Review

Otis is UTX’s elevator-focused division. It is the market-leading elevator manufacturer in all regions except China. It is benefiting from strong demand in China but has historically faced pricing pressure there (however, during the call, management noted that pricing has stabilized in China). Since 2011, Otis’ operating margin has declined from ~23% to ~14%, but it appears to be stabilizing in the 14% range. Its margins remain approximately 100bps higher than its competitors. In 2018, sales grew 5%, and management expects sales to grow low-to-mid single-digits in 2019.

In the first quarter, Otis segment generated 7% organic and reported growth. Operating margin declined 110bps y/y to 13.8%. However, 90bps of that was related to FX. Management commented in response to an investor question that Otis margins have likely bottomed. Otis has been investing heavily in productivity gains and automation, and they are starting to see those investments pay off. Management believes the segment margin can improve to the high teens within 3 to 4 years. Otis’ strategy is to sell as many elevators/escalators as possible and then to service those elevators/escalators as efficiently as possible. Efficiency gains are expected to drive the margin improvement. See below for additional details on Otis’ quarter:

Source: Q1 2019 UTX Investor Slide Deck

Carrier is focused on heating and air conditioning, building automation, and, to a lesser extent, fire and security products. The division has benefited from strong HVAC demand in North America and a stable housing market. In 2018, Carrier had a solid year with 6% sales growth. In 2019, management expects sales to grow low-to-mid single-digits.

In the first quarter, Carrier sales were down 1% y/y to $4.3BN. On an organic basis, sales grew 3%. Refrigeration grew 9%, HVAC grew 3%, and Fire & Security was flat. See below for additional details on Carrier’s quarter:

Source: Q1 2019 UTX Investor Slide Deck

Pratt & Whitney is focused on manufacturing aircraft engines. In the first quarter, sales increased 11% (+12% on an organic basis) to $4.8BN. Strong performance was driven by commercial OEM (+35%) and Military (+16%). See below for additional details on Pratt & Whitney’s quarter:

Source: Q1 2019 UTX Investor Slide Deck

Collins Aerospace was established when UTX bought Rockwell Collins. It is focused on avionics, electronics, and mechanical systems. In the quarter, sales grew 10% on an organic basis driven by Commercial OEM (up low double digits) and Commercial aftermarket (up low double digits). For more details on Rockwell Aerospace’s quarter, see below:

Source: Q1 2019 UTX Investor Slide Deck

Spin-off Update

As a reminder, rumors first started to emerge that activist investors wanted United Technologies to be broken up in August 2017. Shortly thereafter, UTX announced that it would be acquiring Rockwell Collins. At the time, UTX noted it would defer the decision as to whether to break up the company until the acquisition had closed. Once the acquisition closed in November 2018, UTX management announced that the company would be broken up into three separate companies: Otis, Carrier, and RemainCo (Aerospace pure play).

The rationale for the spin-off was that the stock was trading at a significant discount to its sum-of-the-parts valuation.

During the Q1 2019 conference call, management noted that ~500 people are focused on preparing Otis and Carrier to be independent public companies and that the process should be complete by the end of the year. Management confirmed that the spin-offs are targeted to be completed by the first half of 2020.

Conclusion

UTX is well-positioned heading into the second half of the year. While the stock has performed well in 2019, there appears to be more upside heading into the spin-off transactions as the stock still trades at a discount to its pure play peers as shown below.

Source: YCharts 4/23/2019

Limited Time Offer Interested in high potential stock spin-offs? Join Stock Spin-off Alpha. For a limited time (through the end of April), I'm offering a 14 day free trial AND a 20% discount for annual subscribers. This works out a monthly cost of $28.25 (paid annually). So you can try out my service completely free and then, if you like it, receive a 20% discount. As a legacy subscriber, your price will never increase. It is locked in for life. Be sure to take advantage of this offer as it will expire on April 30

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.