A Look At The Market's Weak Spots

In the last few weeks, I’ve put great emphasis on the strongest performing areas of the stock market in this report. Today, however, we’ll take a look at the weakest areas of the market which deserve our attention, including healthcare and retail. While many commentators have recently issued buy recommendations for these “beaten-down” industries based on value considerations. However, I’ll make the case here that investors should avoid the lagging groups and instead focus on the outperforming sectors which are far more likely to deliver positive results in the coming months.

With the busiest week of earnings season now underway, investors are looking for the stocks and sector ETFs which are in a position to benefit from the rising momentum of the NYSE broad market. We’ve discussed this rising momentum in recent reports, and it can be clearly seen in the following graph which shows the 120-day rate of change (momentum) of the new 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE. The new highs and lows reflect the incremental demand for equities, and the momentum of the highs-lows points to the path of least resistance for stocks. As such, this indicator tells us that the intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook for stocks remains bullish.

Source: WSJ

Yet not every aspect of the U.S. equity market is rosy, and there are at least three areas of concern. They include healthcare and retail sector stocks and interest rate-sensitive securities. We’ll discuss each of these three areas in this report.

Let’s start with healthcare. It should be pointed out that for the Nasdaq, the near-term outlook doesn’t look as promising as it does for the NYSE. Below the surface, there is still a fair amount of selling pressure evident in the healthcare sector, with many pharmaceutical and biotech stocks still making 52-week lows on a daily basis. Nearly half of the 63 new lows on the Nasdaq for Apr. 22 were either drug or biotech stocks. I continue to recommend that investors heed the warning of avoiding the temptation to buy the healthcare sector stocks, at least until the Nasdaq new 52-week lows shrink to below 40 for several days.

Shown below is a graph of the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is a representation of the recent performance of healthcare stocks. This chart is also a good example of what often happens when a sector or industry conspicuously lags the S&P 500 Index (SPX) for an extended period. Based on the rate of change principle, a lack of forward price momentum in the underperforming sector eventually turns into downside momentum as entropy sets in. When the SPX is making significant headway while a specific industry or sector fails to keep up, investors have a strong incentive to liquidate their holdings in the underperforming group. This was clearly the case for XLV in recent days as the liquidation pressure in the drugs and biotechs was simply too strong to be resisted.

Source: BigCharts

What’s even more troubling for the overall tech sector is the fact that new 52-week lows have outnumbered the new highs in the last few days. This negative high-low differential can’t long continue without creating a strong headwind for the Nasdaq market. The odds of the weakness within the healthcare stocks spilling over into other areas of the Nasdaq will increase each day the negative high-low differential continues.

Meanwhile, on the NYSE, the number of listed shares making new 52-week lows has remained below 40 for most of April. As long as the new lows are fewer than 40, the implication is that internal selling pressure isn’t a problem and the Big Board is assumed to be in good shape. Even more importantly, new 52-week highs on the NYSE continue to outpace new lows by a healthy margin.

Of the NYSE-listed stocks showing up on the new 52-week lows list, however, there seems to be a growing number of retail sector stocks, including a few clothing retailers. The number of retail stocks making new lows isn’t high enough to warrant serious attention yet, but if this trend intensifies in the coming weeks, it could pose a problem for the retail sector later this spring. I would bring to your attention the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), which is underperforming the S&P 500 and is also having trouble keeping above its 50-day moving average (below).

Source: BigCharts

The underperformance of the retail sector stocks is somewhat disconcerting given how much progress the major averages have made this year. The XRT, meanwhile, has essentially gone nowhere since early January, and this relative weakness is a reason for conservative investors to avoid the retail sector until it shows significant improvement. Instead, investors should focus their attention on the sectors which are keeping up with, or outperforming, the SPX. Some of them are mentioned at the end of this report.

There is yet one more area of potential weakness below the broad market’s surface. I’m referring to certain interest rate-sensitive securities which have recently begun showing up on the 52-week lows lists of both major exchanges, including real estate ETFs and income funds. Only a few such securities have made new 52-week lows of late, and not enough to merit serious concern, yet the number is slowly growing. The reason for this gradual increase in lows among rate-sensitive securities is the rally in Treasury bond yields in the last three weeks. This can be seen in the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX), below.

Source: BigCharts

Although bond yields haven’t yet risen to the levels which caused problems for the stock market in the past year, a continued rise in rates would be problematic. Higher bond rates would eventually stimulate another round of liquidation in rate-sensitive securities, much as we saw in 2018. TNX is still well below the high levels which caused problems for the stock market last year, so this isn’t a major concern yet. The threat of rising rates will bear watching, though, as we approach the historically weak summer season.

Meanwhile, the leading industrial stocks have entered a relative strength position as the industrials have become a top-performing sector. Below is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which reflects this impressive performance of recent months.

Source: BigCharts

In summary, the sectors which are conspicuously lagging the S&P 500, including retail and healthcare, are more likely than not to continue underperforming in the coming weeks. They will be particularly vulnerable to negative surprises during the latest earnings season. Conversely, the stocks in outperforming sectors and industries are more likely to benefit from the rising internal momentum mentioned earlier in this report. Relative strength is one of the most important considerations in selecting which stocks and sectors to invest in.

Whenever a specific sector or industry fails to keep pace with the benchmark SPX, it's usually a warning sign that there is trouble within that sector. In light of today’s discussion, investors should therefore focus most of their attention on the outperforming segments of the market, including the industrials, while eschewing the weak performing sectors mentioned here.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest raising the stop-loss to slightly under the $31.70 level for this ETF trading position on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing industrial, consumer staples, and financial sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.