The $980 Billion Printing Industry Is A Tailwind For HP, Inc.

The recent launch of new HP Stitch textile printers can help HP, Inc. compete against fabric printing leaders Epson, Mimaki, and Roland.

In spite of the expected decline in global sales of PC products, I remain long on HP, Inc. (HPQ). The robust printing business is why I remain bullish on HPQ. HP is the leader in large format/production printers. HP, Inc. is also number 1 in hardcopy peripherals (inkjet/LaserJet home and office copiers/printers). Other investors should evaluate HPQ's investment quality with more emphasis on the printing segment's performance.

HPQ is a buy as long as its Printing segment remains profitable. While generating fewer sales than the Personal Systems segment (PCs), the printing segment generates most of HP, Inc.'s taxable earnings. Based on the chart below, the Printing segment generated $821 million in earnings before taxes in Q1 2019. This is almost double that of Personal Systems' $410 million. The Printing segment is a $5.1 billion/quarter business that generates more profit for HPQ.

The PC business is a handicap on HPQ. Selling computers is a low-margin endeavor in a stagnant market. Investors and analysts should appreciate more it when HP, Inc. releases a new commercial printer like the HP Stitch S300 and HP Stitch S500 dye sublimation textile printers.

Why The Enthusiasm for Dye Sublimation Printers

Releasing a dye sublimation-centric printer is important for HP, Inc. Dye sublimation is synonymous with digital textile printing. Dye sublimation printing infuses the colors inside the fabric. It, therefore, produces the longest-lasting colors (or even permanent colors) on polyester apparel/fabric.

The new HP Stitch S series printers can increase HP's access to the growing apparel industry. As per the projections of Statista, the global apparel industry is growing at 4.6% CAGR until 2023. The global apparel business will generate revenue of $1.838 trillion this year. Clothing brands will need printers on their apparel products. They will also need printers to put up giant billboards advertising their latest for sale underwear, t-shirts, blouses, jackets, skirts, pants, and dresses.

HP has other production/large-format printers capable of printing on fabric. The HP Latex series of printers can print on non-polymer clothing/textile. It only prints on the surface of the fabric but the proprietary HP Latex ink is a well-kept secret that made it a good alternative to dye-sublimation inks.

On the other hand, HP printers still needed to attract garments/apparel companies who prefer dye sublimation printing over HP Latex textile printing. The HP Stitch 300 and HP Stitch 500 textile printers will compete against the acknowledged top digital fabric printers to date. All these printers are of the dye sublimation type. Dye sublimation is popular because it can also be used on cotton by using a special polyester fiber coating before printing on it.

Since dye sublimation infuses the ink inside the fabric, it is also the preferred method for custom t-shirts/wearables. HP's inkjet printers and large format printers are also being used by people involved in the custom t-shirts business. Customized t-shirt printing is growing at 6.3% CAGR and will have a market size of $10 billion by 2025.

Growing Digital Textile Printing Industry

HP, Inc.'s leadership in large format printers has a tailwind from the growing digital textile printing business. Digital textile printing is now estimated to be worth $7.5 billion. Michele Riva, sales & marketing director of EFI Reggiani, said last year that around 50 billion meters of textile printing is being done annually.

Less than 5% of that is currently produced on digital equipment. EFI expects digitally printed textile volume to grow by 10-15% for the next following years. HPQ has future potential economic benefits once digital printing takes a 50% market share of the textile printing industry. Digital printers will need lots of dye sublimation ink/Latex ink for use on 25 billion meters of textile.

Why Printing Is A Reliable Growth Driver For HP, Inc.

Unlike the PC industry, the global $980 billion printing industry is still growing. Yes, there is the reality of digital documents. However, there's really no way for people to totally avoid having physical or hardcopy magazines, newspapers, food/product packaging, outdoor advertising, apparels, home decors, appliances, and gadgets.

A growing global population means there are more customers to buy and consume packaged food/goods. The packaging printing industry is growing at 6% CAGR. It will have a market size of $183 billion by 2022.

HP PageWide and HP Latex printers are also benefiting from the growing global outdoor advertising business. Outdoor advertising (tarpaulin billboards, posters, vehicle stickers, etc…) is growing at 5% CAGR. Technavio projected that, by 2021, outdoor advertising will be worth $45.46 billion.

HP Indigo 5000 Digital Press printers can also benefit from the probable revival of magazine and newspaper advertising. Unlike in digital advertising, there's no way to block ad placements on magazines and newspapers. If you are a marketer right now, you know that placing ads on a popular newspaper still offers a good return of investment.

There's An HP Printer/Ink For Every Need

The persisting weakness in the PC business can be offset by the huge $980 billion/year global printing industry. HPQ's long-term prosperity is secured because printing has many applications. HP, Inc. is making money on home/office printing, labels, receipts, textile printing, digital press printing, packaging, silkscreen printing, outdoor advertising prints, and custom decal/vinyl prints.

HPQ is a buy because the company has a wide array of commercial printers covering almost all applications of printing. The screenshot below illustrates well HP, Inc.'s big addressable printing market.

The more printers that HP, Inc. sells, the better it is for its ink supply business. Selling ink is what makes HP's Printing business a true champion. Based on the chart below, printing supplies now generate more sales than desktop computers, $3.267 billion versus $2.857 billion.

HP, Inc. (and other printing companies) will often sell their printers at below cost because they make a lot of money from selling costly inks. HP, Inc. is also crafty when it comes to compelling its printer customers not to use cheap third-party inks/toners.

Final Thoughts

HPQ is a profitable and dividend-paying investment. HP, Inc. has a dependable growth driver from the printing industry. The printing business is attractive because you can recycle paper/fabric/glass plastic, but not consumable ink.

HP's top line and bottom line can always be healthy as long as it can keep repeatedly selling pricey original ink. The profits from supplying printer inks can help finance R&D on 3D printing or additive manufacturing. Additive manufacturing printers will eventually become a multi-bagger. Five or ten years from now, HP will have additive manufacturing printers that can print out consumable/wearable products. These 3D-printed products will be boxed or packaged with the help of HP inkjet/dye sublimation printers.

I also like HPQ because it has low valuation ratios. This is probably because most investors still put too much emphasis on the low-earning PC business. HP, Inc. is number 1 in home/office printers and large format printers, and yet it is only valued at 7.75x TTM P/E and 0.86 TTM PEG. HPQ is an undervalued, dividend-paying, industry leader of the growing $980 billion/year printing industry.

