GlaxoSmithKline: U.K. Pound Performance Review For U.K. Investors

The only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends, and/or gains on sales. I repeat - the only way.

Outside the US, and particularly in the UK, the underlying performance of GSK is best reviewed in UK pounds to avoid distortions arising from currency translation.

GSK's native reporting currency is UK pounds, and shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange. GSK ADS, equivalent to 2 GSK shares, are traded on the NYSE in US dollars.

GlaxoSmithKline plc: Investment Review

Source: GSK website

GSK Dividends

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has a long unbroken record of paying dividends. GSK's dividend policy appears to be to grow quarterly dividends slowly over long periods of time, but to supplement with special one off dividends. This means GSK does not fit the description of a dividend aristocrat, because it does not have a long unbroken record of regular dividend increases. GSK has an average yearly dividend growth rate of 2.4% % over the last seven years, from end of 2011 to end of 2018.

GSK's Earnings Growth

GSK's adjusted non-GAAP earnings have shown little growth during the past six years. After a number of years of depressed earnings, GSK FY 2017 non-GAAP result of £5,464MM was back up around the FY 2012 result of £5,470MM. FY 2018 non-GAAP result improved to £5,869MM, representing a growth rate of 1.2% per year over the six years 2012 to 2018.

GSK is guiding for non-GAAP results to be 5% to 9% lower in FY 2019, and this is reflected in analysts' forecasts. In 2020 analysts expect earnings growth of 3% to 4%, followed by 8% to 9% growth in each of 2021 and 2022.

GSK's Share Price Growth

In line with the low dividend and earnings growth, GSK's share price grew by an average 1.9%% per year between end of 2012 and end of 2018. GSK's share price has grown by a further 2.2%, from £14.91 at the end of 2018 to close at £15.24 on April 18. The low dividend and share price growth over the last six years has resulted in subdued returns for medium- to long-term investors in GSK. The question for investors is whether analyst estimates of improvement in earnings growth in 2021 and 2022 will be sufficient to lift share prices and to provide a satisfactory return over the next few years. The only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or gains on sales of shares. I repeat - the only way.

GSK: Projecting Potential Future Investment Returns

Analysts' Corner proprietary 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards are used to assess what returns investors in GSK can reasonably expect to enjoy in the future. Analysts estimates are made available by GSK on the company's website (see here). But first some background on the business.

About GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Excerpted from GSK FY 2018 Annual Report

We have three global businesses that discover, develop and manufacture innovative pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. Every day, millions of patients and consumers across the world use our products. In 2018, we delivered around 2.3 billion packs of medicine, 770 million vaccine doses and 3.8 billion consumer healthcare products. In 2018, our turnover was £30.8 billion...The US is our largest single commercial market, representing 39% of revenue, followed by International at 35% and Europe at 26%....Our 95,490 employees across the world are driven by our purpose and our goal to become one of the world’s most innovative, best-performing and trusted healthcare companies...In 2018, we invested £3.9 billion in R&D and announced a new approach to our R&D focusing on science related to the immune system, human genetics and advanced technologies.

A Systematic Approach To Reviewing GSK's Past And Projected Future Performance

What I do from here on is undertake the process of determining whether a purchase of GSK shares at current prevailing prices is likely to provide an acceptable rate of return going forward. This process requires a look at the past, and quantification of a range of future expectations for GSK. TABLE 1 below summarizes a sampling of results from investing in GSK over the last four to five years and exiting at the current share price.

GSK: Historical Shareholder Returns

TABLE 1

GSK: Variations In Historical Returns Due Share Buy Price At Entry

For many stocks where I create a table similar to table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns, indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for GSK were positive to varying degrees for seven different investors, each investing £3,000 over the last four years. Average yearly rates of return range from 1.20% for investor E, to 9.98% for investor B. These are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to April 18, 2019.

Table 1 shows a fluctuating share price from 2012 through April 2019. As mentioned above, there has been little in the way of dividend or earnings growth for GSK. GSK share price has fluctuated up and down, while the underlying fundamentals have remained fairly constant. We can conclude share buy price is the dominant reason for the wide variations in rate of return for the seven individual investors in table 1. For those buying when the share price was at a low, the returns have been quite good. The reverse has been the case for those entering their investment at a high share price. Whether now is an opportune time to enter an investment in GSK shares is examined in detail below.

My proprietary dashboards (see further below) allow an investor to project similar data to that contained in table 1 and conduct an infinite amount of scenario testing to see what returns might be available from an investment in GSK shares at today's price levels. I believe this quantitative approach is far superior to using betas, forward P/E ratios, PEG ratios and other indicators to qualitatively review the prospects for an investment in shares. I feed analysts forecasts into my dashboards as part of the process of converting available qualitative data into projected rates of return. As mentioned above, GSK provide details of analysts' forecasts as shown in table 2 below.

TABLE 2

Where applicable the analysts' estimates have been used in the Dashboard Base projections further below. TABLE 3 below summarizes various historical financial data for GSK for purposes of comparison when assessing the reasonableness of our dashboard projections.

GSK: Historical Financial Data Summary FY 2012 To FY 2018

From various data inputs, the historical financial data summary per table 3 below is auto generated.

TABLE 3

The historical summary for GSK reveals little growth in earnings. Non-GAAP earnings in 2018 were £5.87 billion compared to £5.47 billion in 2012. Over the last seven years to the end of 2018, dividend payments total £28.0 billion This £28.0 billion distribution exceeds total GAAP earnings of £27.2 billion over the same period. While non-GAAP earnings were higher at £35.4 billion for the seven years, it's GAAP earnings that are relevant for paying dividends.

From the end of 2012 to the end of 2017, borrowings decreased by £1.2 billion, from £18.3 billion to £17.1 billion. Borrowings increased by £9.0 billion in 2018, primarily due to the acquisition from Novartis of the remaining stake in the Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture. Loans (debt) as a percentage of debt plus equity (market cap) increased from 21.82% at the end of 2012 to 26.15% at the end of 2018. For companies such as GSK, Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), I believe it's appropriate to use market cap as the measure of shareholders' equity due to their large investments in R&D.

US GAAP requires R&D to be expensed as incurred, but for GSK, and other pharmaceutical companies with drugs in the pipeline, this R&D has significant residual value not reflected in book values. I also should add GSK spent around £3 to £4 billion a year in R&D in years 2012 to 2018. Analysts' estimates in table 2 project R&D spend to increase to £4 to £5 billion a year for 2019 to 2023.

We now are in a position to review the auto-generated projected financial summaries. The first of these is our table 4 Base projection dashboard which incorporates the projected data included in our input.

GSK: Interactive Dashboard Base Projections

These dashboards are similar in form and content to table 3 and include rate of return projections. This table 4 dashboard is designed to allow us to create and modify a Base forecast by manipulating inputs and seeing the resulting effect on the rate of return, share price, P/E ratio and other meaningful statistics. When we believe we have created a suitable Base scenario, we can then move to the Table 5 dashboard which allows us to interactively vary input, and simultaneously see the effect on rate of return and other KPIs compared to the Base forecast.

TABLE 4 – Dashboard 1 Base Projection

Base Assumptions -

Table 4 dashboard already has inputs for dividend increases, earnings, and EPS based on analysts' estimates per table 2 above. It also includes the changes in loan balances per TABLE 2. In December 2018, GSK agreed to acquire 100% of Tesaro, Inc., an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, for US$5.1 billion. The projected £3.7 billion increase in borrowings in 2019 relates to the Tesaro acquisition.

Share Price And Share Buy Date -

As the estimated second quarter ex-div date is May 10, buying by May 7 will mean eligibility for that dividend payment. I have decided to make adjustments to the P/E ratio before adopting as my Base projection. To do this, I have input percentage increases for the assumptions line item, "Share price %age growth rate for period." The effect of these share price increases is to bring the non-GAAP P/E ratio to around 13.70 by the end of FY 2022 and for periods in between.

Rationale For P/E Ratio Assumption -

From table 3, we can calculate between 2012 and 2018 the non-GAAP P/E ratio at year-end averaged 14.0. If we take out the outliers, the highest and lowest historical P/E ratios, the average comes down to 13.70. On this basis, a target P/E ratio of 13.7 would approximate historical P/E averages excluding the outliers.

We can now go to our "Dashboard 2 Base And Alternative Projections" to conduct alternative scenario testing.

TABLE 5 – Dashboard 2 Base And Alternative Projections

In Dashboard 2 above, I have input changes in assumptions for an alternative scenario. The changes include:

On or before May 21, 2019, an opportunity arises to purchase shares at £14.48, 5.0% below the April 18 share price of £15.24.

Average interest rate on borrowings increases by 1 percentage point at the beginning of 2020.

P/E ratio averaging 14.0 for 2020 to 2022.

All other assumptions, including non-GAAP and GAAP earnings are unchanged from estimates in table 2 above.

The effect of all of the above is to increase the projected rate of return through end 2020 to 2022 by ~1 to 2 percentage points, from ~8% to 10% per year for the base case, to ~9% to 11% per year for the alternative scenario. Of course, it's possible to construct an infinite number of scenarios by varying assumptions, and instantaneously seeing the impact on dividends, dividend yield, and total rate of return. To limit the amount of information on the dashboard, I have not included a "dividends reinvested" case. But I can assure all those DGI investors who follow Seeking Alpha, that the working model, available at Analysts' Corner, does provide results for the "dividends reinvested" case.

Outlook For GSK

As I am fond of saying, the only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or gains on sales. I repeat - the only way. Depending on buy price, GSK has delivered in that regard, as can be seen from the historical results for investors per table 1 above. tables 4 and 5 above suggest that GSK could deliver similar results into the future, if the shares can be bought at or around the current price or lower.

The other advantage of buying at a low share price is more shares are received for a similar amount invested. More shares mean more dividends and a higher dividend yield. It's possible to do further scenario testing using Dashboard 2 to see what buy price for GSK would meet your individual target return objectives. That does not mean the share price will come down to a lower price. But it will position you to be able to act quickly if the share price does come down.

One thing for sure is this company has been around and paying dividends for a very long time. That's unlikely to change. But for an investor in GSK shares, a significant determinant of likely return on investment is the entry price paid for shares. It's only by projecting the future possibilities we can get an idea of what the current GSK share price level would represent a suitable entry point. Different investors will have different ROR expectations.

Use of a dashboard like those pictured above enables any investor to see whether GSK represents a buying opportunity for them at the current share price, and if not, at what share price it might be of interest. If there's concern at the impact of higher interest rates than those projected above, the effect can be easily seen with one or two simple inputs to the Base/Alternative scenario dashboards.

Three Final Comments On GSK's Future

Three areas to monitor closely over the next few years -

GSK's non-GAAP earnings are quite healthy. But GAAP earnings have been adversely affected, in a serious way, by restructuring and other costs over a long period of time. If GSK can get past this seemingly endless restructuring with its associated costs, it will potentially become a powerful cash generator.

GSK is concentrating its drug R&D on science related to the immune system, human genetics and advanced technologies. Success or failure in these efforts will be pivotal to financial outcomes for investors in GSK.

The Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture With Pfizer per December 2018 announcement :

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) has reached agreement with Pfizer Inc to combine their consumer health businesses into a new world-leading Joint Venture, with combined sales of approximately £9.8 billion ($12.7 billion)[1]. GSK will have a majority controlling equity interest of 68% and Pfizer will have an equity interest of 32% in the Joint Venture...The proposed transaction is transformational to the scale of GSK’s Consumer Healthcare business. Within 3 years of the closing of the transaction, GSK intends to separate the Joint Venture via a demerger of its equity interest and a listing of GSK Consumer Healthcare on the UK equity market.

If you wish to be notified of future articles, please click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article. Or become an Analysts' Corner member. Share investing ideas with a like-minded group. Access 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards to allow scenario testing for tickers of interest. You are welcome to Register today for an absolutely no obligation 14-day free trial. Analysts' Corner takes advantage of market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, rather than make purely qualitative assessments based on imperfect and inappropriate data.

today for an absolutely no obligation 14-day free trial. Analysts' Corner takes advantage of market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, rather than make purely qualitative assessments based on imperfect and inappropriate data. Register now to join in the discussions on GE's involvement in the hydrogen-electrical super highway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.