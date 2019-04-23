Facebook: Buyers Be Warned

Source: NYTimes

I exited my Facebook (FB) stake in 2018 shortly after the Cambridge Analytical Scandal. Since then, the company has continued to attract all sort of negative stories. While the stock has made some recovery, it has been clouded by the recent scandals. In this article, I will highlight my thoughts on the company and whether one should invest in it.

The Good

While Facebook continues to face many challenges, there are many things to like about the company. First, it continues to own some of the best-known platforms in the world. Facebook is used by more than 2.3 billion people every month. Instagram is used by more than 1 billion people per month, while Whatsapp has more than 1.5 billion people around the world. These numbers are astronomical, especially because of the vast amount of data the company has.

Second, Facebook continues to have one of the best balance sheets in the world. The company has assets worth more than $97 billion and total liabilities of just $13 billion. The cash and equivalents part of the assets is worth more than $41 billion. The total debt is just under $1 billion. It can’t get better than this. This balance sheet is important for two main reasons. First, it gives it leverage when it comes to making potential acquisitions. Second, the company can return part of the funds to investors. Already, it is on a $15 billion plan to repurchase its stock. This is a good thing, especially at a time when the stock has been under siege. In future, the company could start giving out dividends too.

Third, the company still has a way of boosting its margins. In recent quarters, the company’s margins have been under pressure as it continues to find ways of halting the spread of fake news and as it tries to boost its products. In future, when the dust settles, I believe that the company could improve its margins by focusing on the core advertisement business.

Fourth, the company has an opportunity to increase the earnings potential from its franchises like WhatsApp, Oculus, and Instagram. Already, it has started implementing a buy button on Instagram, which could be a major revenue earner.

Finally, the company continues to hold a very significant role in digital advertising. Because of its valuable data and daily usage, global advertisers continue to lean on it for growth. In the near term, it - together with Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) - will continue to be the market leaders.

The Bad

The positive aspects of Facebook are so strong that they make shorting the company a reasonably risky thing. In other words, it is always a bad idea to short a market leader with more than $40 billion in cash and equivalents. Still, there are a few reasons to be cautious about the company.

Will users continue using Facebook and Instagram?

Facebook has lived a full life — should death come, the cause will be the social media equivalent of “old age"… NY Times

The big issue about Facebook is whether the users will continue to use Facebook and Instagram. This point was addressed recently by a Seeking Alpha contributor, who wrote that he had observed a reduction in the activity on his timeline. He is not alone because I too have observed this. In short, most people who used to post a lot of content on Facebook no longer do so. Five years ago, I used to make at least one post every day but I have not posted anything for more than one year. I have continued to observe this trend among the friends that I follow. Therefore, while the MAUs are increasing, I believe that the engagement with the platform are reducing. It is hard to imagine how this engagement will be in the next ten years.

While Instagram continues to grow, I have observed that the frequency of the posts by people I follow has started declining as well. In the next few years, the growth will continue but I expect it to slow down in the next ten years. Consider the following statement from Brendan Van Son:

Instagram is not dying. But is it as fun as it used to be? Has it hit that wall that Facebook did about 5 years ago where the fun was sucked out of it by the business, pay-to-play system, and the fact that everyone’s mom was on their every movement? Has it stopped being cool? In social media, the lack of “cool” is often the start of the demise.

What about WhatsApp monetization?

The only platform I believe will continue to have a lot of relevance is Whatsapp because it has simplified text messaging, especially in the emerging markets. Sadly, four years after the acquisition, FB has been unable to monetize this platform. Not much has been said about Whatsapp Business app launched a few years ago. Many analysts believe that FB can make billions of dollars by bringing ads, funds transfer, and gaming. While there is some potential in this, the concern is that four years after the acquisition, the company has not figured out how to make money with the platform. In technology years, four years is an eternity.

Facebook is no longer innovative

With its growth slowing, the company is now thinking of other ways to make money. In October last year, the company launched its smart speaker. I was among the first people to question whether anyone needed these devices. I did not understand why anyone of the ‘smartest people in the room’ at Facebook found it necessary to launch a smart speaker. This is because the industry is already saturated with products from Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), and Sonos (SONO). Months after its launch, it seems no one cares about Facebook Portal.

Similarly, I was skeptical when it was announced that FB was considering launching its own smart assistant, to compete with Alexa and Google. The company has partnered with Intel (INTC) to develop the ‘artificial intelligence’ chip. The question is whether anyone needs a smart assistant product by Facebook. Already, the industry is saturated by Amazon and Google. Microsoft’s Cortana appears to have a negligible market share.

Regulations are coming

For years, Facebook has operated in an industry with no serious regulations. This will soon change, especially at a time when the US is in an election season. While there are many differences between Democrats and Republicans, internet regulation is a field where many legislators agree. In the senate, Ted Cruz of Texas has been making hearings on the social media companies while Elizabeth Warren has called for the breakup of the big tech companies like Facebook. In Europe, tough regulations are currently being debated. In the UK, social media companies have been hit with strict regulations. The impact of these regulations is that the company will need to spend more money in compliance.

Final Thoughts

As a company, Facebook continues to face a major challenge on how to sustain its growth. In the next ten years, its biggest challenge will be on how it transforms itself to become a well-rounded company. I believe that its investments in hardware products like Portal and personal assistant products like Siri is the wrong approach. Playing catch-up is never ideal.

Instead, the company can have teams experiment more social networking products. In addition, it can invest in small social media platforms the way it did with Instagram. In addition, it can use its large capital to acquire fast-growing e-commerce companies as it tries to diversify its income. I used to believe that FB should acquire Etsy (ETSY), but now the company is just very pricey. Still, with all the information Facebook has I believe that its employees can easily get good quality small companies to acquire.

As mentioned above, there are a few good sides to FB’s story. This make it almost impossible for me to recommend shorting the stock. However, I would not recommend being overweight the stock because of the risks that lie ahead. If you are interested in the company, you should only buy a small amount in case the company is able to turn itself around.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.