Investing In Argentina + Pampa Energia Stock Analysis (Video + Podcast)

With hyperinflation you can be sure only of volatility, but statistically, long term investing returns should be extremely positive.

Investing in Argentina

A place where currently few investors want to go is Argentina (ARGT). The country has been promising a lot over the last decades but delivering little or, better to say, negative returns to investors. The financial situation is a mess with interest rates at 60%, high inflation, IMF intervention and an uncertain political outcome with elections coming soon.

However, if we look at Dalio's statistical approach to hyper inflationary crises, if you buy equities in the midst of the depression part of the crisis cycle, you could expect 300% to 500% returns when the situation normalizes. Unfortunately, the other side of the medal says you can also expect 100% losses. Nevertheless, a 5 to 1 risk and reward ratio might fit someone's risk appetite. If you are interested, then a company like Pampa Energia (PAM) might be something for you.

Pampa Energia analysis

PAM is a holding company engaged in power generation & distribution, oil and gas production and exploration and gas distribution. The electricity distribution is done through Edenor (EDN) which is 51% owned by PAM while the gas distribution part is covered by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A (TGS) where PAM has a 25% stake. Both companies are listed and traded on the NYSE.

In case the situation normalizes in Argentina, Pam could lead to gains of 300% and if PAM's growth projects work out, you could be looking at 1000% returns within the next few years. We will see what will happen but I am sure of one thing, all stocks mentioned here will be volatile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.