The Income Method: Recurring Money Retirees Need

We discuss our strategy on how to maximize your income as a dividend investor or retiree.

We pit various investments against each other.

Retirees are often left thinking that selling their investments is best.

We are pleased to present the follow up article to our The Income Method article. This article expands on our previous discussion showing various options available to retirees looking for income to live off of from their investments.

Recently we released an article covering the basics of how an immediate income or high yield approach is tackled by High Dividend Opportunities to bring success to our members. That article is:

The Income Method: How 'High Dividend Opportunities' Succeeds

Now we are happy to present this follow-up article covering the application of this approach over a larger span of time in the view of retirement vs. other options available to retirees

Investment Thesis

Buying and holding immediate income, high-yield stocks and securities can provide retirees a steady, reliable income stream in the face of increased market volatility. With a recession expected, share prices are expected to face added pressures - choosing sound income producing securities is essential to having peace of mind.

Non-Stock Options Yield Too Little

One option that many retirees consider when reaching retirement is leaving the stock market for quieter shores - non-equity options. Placing their hard-earned cash in certificates of deposit for example or money market accounts. Sadly these options yield next to nothing when it comes to trying to live on interest alone - although they're the lowest level of risk. According to Bankrate.com (who we have no relationship with) CDs on the high side average a yield around 2.70%, but that requires locking away the principle where you cannot touch it. Savings and money markets come in around 2.45%-2.5%. These are more liquid but still offer a lower yield.

Source: Author's Calculations

A retiree with $100,000 invested in these sources would receive only $2,500 annually or $2,700 annually. That's nowhere near enough to supplement other retirement sources like Social Security. However these are very safe investments - their yields are either locked in with a CD or changing with the prime rate. We expect with a recession coming the prime rate will eventually be cut, reducing the yield of savings locked into a money market or savings account.

Outcome: Too little to live on, barely helping annually.

What About T-Notes?

Data by YCharts

Treasury Notes for 10-year notes is currently sitting at 2.55% and would allow you to more actively trade them, but again - the yield is too low to really assist a retiree needing a revenue stream.

A Flight to "Quality" or a Flight to Poverty?

Typically investors engage is what is considered a "flight to quality" when the economy slows down. Well-known and well-loved dividend payers see their market price rise and their available yields drop as investors pile onto these bastions of hope and promise. But this often can have an inverse effect. Like selling out and placing everything into savings or CDs, many see a loss of income from trading into these names.

Some well-known quality names are Reality Income (O), Coca-Cola Company (KO), National Retail Properties (NNN), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and all serve as good examples of this.

Ticker Yield Div Growth (5 year Avg) JNJ 2.61% 6.45% O 3.91% 3.93% KO 3.41% 6.86% NNN 3.88% 4.04%

All of these options are lower yielding, and currently are now experiencing an influx of new investors seeking quality - meaning now would be the best time to buy into them if you're worried about beating the flight to quality effect.

Source: Author's Calculations

We've added our new option to the graph, and immediately we can see a notable difference. For this group we invested equally $25,000 into each stock and tracked their dividend growth over the 15-year difference. We can see that the flight to quality stocks take time to have a meaningful impact. Last article we mentioned the following:

The average American family has only $95,776 saved for retirement. According to the CDC, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average American lifespan is 78.8 years. Rounding to 80 years, this retirement savings would provide $6,385.06 per year spread over their 15 years of retirement. This means that investing in low yield, slowly growing stocks can starve a retiree from much needed income.

So the flight to quality stocks only break the threshold of taking partial drawdowns directly from savings near the end of a retirees' average lifespan - not much to celebrate for "getting ahead" here either. But these names are considered safer. But recent memory brings back Kraft Heinz (KHC) who until recently was considered part of this quality group that suddenly took a turn and cut its dividend - catching many off-guard.

Where HDO Invests - How Immediate Income Works For You

High Dividend Opportunities invests in high quality names, along with high diversity to achieve our goal of a stable safe income stream. We have been mixing preferred stocks, CEFs and common equity into a portfolio yielding between 9%-10%. I will provide four HDO picks from recent times that reveal how this combination works.

For this calculation we are going to use:

Washington Prime Group Redeemable Preferred Stock H (WPG.PH) - we wrote an article here concerning them - they offered an 11% yield at the time.

Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) currently offering an 11.06% yield and further growth is expected.

Sachem Capital (SACH) is a hard money lending REIT that sports a 10.9% yield currently and we wrote about them here.

Newtech Business Services (NEWT) offers a 9.6% yield when we wrote about them previously.

Ticker Yield WPG.PH 11% ARLP 11.06% SACH 10.9% NEWT 9.6%

With these stocks, we've done the same as before, invested $25,000 evenly and did not reinvest the dividends.

Source: Author's Calculations

As you can see, the flight to quality securities after the average 15 years of retirement fall vastly short of HDO's picks. Now mind you, these are only a portion of our portfolio - furthermore it doesn't reflect the dividend/distribution growth expected for SACH, ARLP and NEWT.

Limitations to Our Examples

We have to acknowledge some limitations to our examples.

1. We assumed the flight to quality stocks would keep raising their dividends - when they very well might not.

2. HDO picks do get rotated out and are constantly monitored by our experts for our members, they might not stay constant for 15 years.

3. We can't predict cuts 15 years in the future. Everyone thought KHC was safe, for example.

We also assumed no dividend reinvestment whatsoever, our retiree in this example - they need this money to live!

The Bottom Line

After 15 years, how did all of our strategies work out?

Method Total Income Received Percent of Original Investment Returned CD $40,500 40.5% Money Market $37,500 37.5% Flight to Quality $75,863.67 75.86% HDO Picks $159,600 159.6%

Over 15 years the difference is outstanding, investing in immediate income stocks more than doubled the output of "quality" stocks in choices that are stable, high-yielding and have strong fundamentals. In the end, retirees don't need to wait 15 years to see the benefits of their investments, and your life shouldn't be put on hold for a hypothetical monetary windfall.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARLP, NEWT, SACH, WPG.PH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.