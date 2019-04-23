Rolling Returns: Equal-Weighted Vs. Cap-Weighted

Despite this long-run outperformance of equal-weighting, cap-weighting has kept pace in recent years, this article speculates on what some of those drivers might be.

This article looks at U.S. data from June 1926 through February 2019 and produces rolling returns of cap-weighted and equal-weighted market portfolios.

In my inaugural Mailbag article, I answered a reader question on stock returns where the constituents are equal-weighted versus the traditional market capitalization-weighting. Equal-weighting is one of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market", and it has generated long-run outperformance versus the broad market. The reader was looking for source data, and I pointed towards a 30-yr graph of the S&P 500 (SPY) versus its equal-weighted counterpart (RSP).

Source: Bloomberg

For a longer-term dataset on equal-weighting versus capitalization-weighting, I turn to a dataset from famed Dartmouth professor Kenneth French, which dates to 1926. The French dataset does not specifically examine capitalization-weighted versus equal-weighted returns, it does include capitalization-weighted and equal weighted returns for some of its portfolio sorts (size, book/market, operating profitability, etc.). To examine the return characteristics of equal and value-weighting, I improvised.

For the portfolio sorts that describe the returns of various size cohorts, French lists monthly returns by size decile, the number of firms in each sub-portfolio, and the average firm size of each of these sub-portfolios. By multiplying the number of firms by average size, I got a capitalization-weighted series of monthly returns. I could then take the average of the equal-weighted returns since the deciles were sized to an equal number of firms. With long-run monthly capitalization-weighted and equal-weighted return series in hand, we can perform a comparison of the returns of the capitalization-weighted U.S. stock universe and an equal-weighted portfolio, rebalanced monthly.

The results are meaningful. Below are summary statistics of the two return series.

How does that 269bp annualized outperformance translate into cumulative returns? The graph below shows the cumulative returns of the capitalization-weighted and equal-weighted portfolios on a logarithmic scale. Earn 2.69% more per year for more than ninety years, and you will have nearly 10x more money - the power of compound returns.

In the comments section of the Mailbag article, Seeking Alpha founder David Jackson noted that the equal-weighted S&P 500 has trailed the capitalization-weighted S&P 500 for 1, 3, and 5-yr periods and just barely eclipsed the return of the cap-weighted index for the past ten years. He makes a very fair point. If equal-weighting only works in the long-run, investors may abandon the strategy after several years of underperformance and lose out on the long-run outperformance.

In this article, I wanted to look at rolling returns of various time horizons. Leveraging the French dataset gives us a ninety-plus year sample period from which to draw observations.

The graph below shows rolling 3-yr periods for the performance of an equal-weighted cut of the U.S. equity market and a capitalization-weighted cut. I am showing the returns in annualized fashion. For example, a 10% annual return for the cap-weighted portfolio versus a 7% annual return for the equal-weighted portfolio over a three-year period would show up as a +3% data point on these graphs.

The largest period of outperformance for capitalization-weighting was 16.9% annualized over the three-year period ending in April 1999 during the inflation of the tech bubble. The largest period of underperformance for capitalization-weighting versus equal-weighting came during the tremendous broad market sell-off during the Great Depression. Over rolling three-year periods, equal-weighting outperformed capitalization-weighting about 55% of the time.

Look at rolling 5-year periods and the largest outperformance for cap-weighting again peaked in April 1999 at 12.1% annualized. Capitalization-weighting had its worst five-year return versus equal-weighting for the period ending June 1937 at -28.7% annualized. Over this long dataset, equal-weighting bested capitalization-weighting around 60% of every rolling five-year period.

Over rolling 10-year periods, the largest outperformance for capitalization-weighting versus equal-weighting came in the ten-year period ending January 1991 at 6.2% per annum. This came on the heels of the longest underperformance for capitalization-weighting versus equal-weighting at 14.1% per annum for the decade ending in June 1983. Equal-weighting produced absolute positive returns for each rolling 10-yr period and outperformed capitalization-weighting about three-quarters of the time.

The best 20-year period for capitalization-weighting versus equal-weighting again culminated in the tech bubble. For the 20 years ending December 2000, capitalization-weighted stocks beat equal-weighting by 2.9% per year. For the 20 years ending December 1951, equal-weighting beat the cap-weighted portfolio by 8.7% per annum. Over these rolling 20-year observations, equal-weighting has beat cap-weighting around 92% of the time.

Over rolling 30-year periods, only the period ending with the inflated tech bubble saw capitalization-weighting outperform equal-weighting.

Extend that period to rolling 40-year periods - roughly the length of time from early adulthood saving to disinvestment during retirement - and equal-weighting has beat cap-weighting in every period.

From that last graph, it is notable that the current period marks the best relative period for gains from capitalization-weighting versus equal-weighting. Over the full dataset, equal-weighting has beat cap-weighting by 2.69% per year, but over the last forty years, that is just 0.82% per year. That begs the question of whether anything has changed.

One could hypothesize that the network effects involved in large technology companies encourage "winner take all" markets that lead to relative gains of market cap giants. E-commerce (Amazon), internet search (Google), social networking (Facebook), email, and mobile phone operating systems and ecosystems (Apple) all encourage this type of market dynamic. Others might argue that lax anti-trust regulation has allowed for the creation of market giants that have benefited cap-weighting like never before. Globalization that has seen U.S. multinationals dominate could also be driving relative gains of mega caps.

While cap-weighted giants have seen strong relative gains recently, this time is likely no different. In Why Does an Equal-Weighted Portfolio Outperform Value and Price-Weighted Portfolios, authors Yuliya Plyakha, Raman Uppal, and Grigory Vilkov confirmed in 2012 that "that the equal-weighted portfolio outperforms the value- and price-weighted portfolios partly because of its higher exposure to the market, size, and value risk factors." The authors also added that equal-weighting generates alpha, "whose source is the portfolio's monthly rebalancing that takes advantage of reversal, idiosyncratic volatility, and the lead-lag characteristics of stock returns at the monthly frequency."

I hope this article helps Seeking Alpha readers frame the relative performance of equal-weighting and capitalization-weighting through a historical lens. Over long-time intervals, I still believe that equal-weighting has a better chance of capturing structural alpha (size and value) and will produce higher returns than cap-weighting.

Disclaimer:

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature and, therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSP,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will invariably get the question about my long SPY position given the conclusions drawn from this article. I hold lots of SPY, purchased during the depths of the financial crisis, in a taxable account. While I have reduced this exposure over time through tax planning and re-allocated to preferred investments, I expect to own SPY for the foreseeable future.