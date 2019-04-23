3 Pharma Stocks To Scale Into In The Event Of A Double Top

These stocks could decline strongly if we double top here, but scaling into them on down days could be rewarding long term, just like it was in 2008.

Pharma stocks can be a great defensive play, but, of course, like any strategy, you have to pick the right ones. Not only that, but you also have to pick the right ones in the right way. Here, I'd like to go into three Big Pharma stocks that, if you play them right, could earn you close to triple-digit profits over the next 5 or so years. The first is Pfizer (PFE), the second is Novartis (NVS), and the third is Merck (MRK).

If you're into defense, then you probably believe we are just at the start of what could prove to be a protracted decline in equities. And, if that's the case, then you definitely do not want to be buying full positions all at once. But worry not. There is a winning strategy here.

I am focusing on these stocks for three reasons. First, they offer consistent and decent dividends. Second, the companies all performed fundamentally well during the last financial crisis. Third, they all have relatively healthy finances with plenty of cash and manageable debt structures.

Pfizer

Let's start with Pfizer. The first thing to notice is that as the S&P 500 has struggled during the last decline that ended in December, Pfizer climbed 23%. That's good even for a momentum stock, and Pfizer is as defensive as you can get in the pharmaceutical industry. Shares were actually on par with the S&P 500 until the beginning of August 2018, when Pfizer shares began to break away higher.

PFE data by YCharts

If you take a look at a comparison chart of Pfizer vs. the S&P 500, you'll notice that Pfizer did in fact decline strongly during the February and October-December selloffs last year, so I am categorically not saying that Pfizer is immune to decline if we are indeed at the edge of a new one. What I am suggesting is that as one scales out of momentum stocks and other riskier assets, scaling in to Pfizer in a dip-buying strategy is the way to go, on a time scale of 6 months to a year.

Here's why. If we take a look at Pfizer through the last bear market from 2007 to 2009, we see that the decline was a hefty 58%, not much different from the S&P 500. (I am aware that Pfizer had been declining from much higher levels that it has still not recovered. I'm just counting from the broader bear.)

PFE data by YCharts

During that time, Pfizer was actually doing pretty well, considering the state of the global economy at the time. Top-line revenue (page 17) at the end of 2008 was down only a quarter of a percent from 2007. Bottom line earnings were down only half a percent. Dividends were halved in 2009 as shares bottomed out, but the yield at that point was still over 4.5%.

Now let's assume you started playing defense in early 2008 when it became clear that the housing bubble had burst and a recession was underway. Pfizer was around $22.50 then and kept falling consistently for about a year. Had you scaled into Pfizer month by month, your average buy price would have been around $16, giving you a dividend yield average of about 4% taking into account the dividend cut. Dividends have been growing since then and are now higher than they were before the cut. You'd have been up 179% plus dividends.

If we are heading into a new bear market after a double top, it won't play out exactly as happened in 2008. No two bear markets are alike. But if you're scaling out of stocks anyway, putting that capital to work in a defensive stock like Pfizer over a year in a dip-buying strategy should prove very fruitful. Pfizer is in no financial danger. It's protected against rising rates since most of its debt is fixed (page 64). A recession will hurt the stock, allowing you to get in at higher yields, but it should not hurt the company in any fundamental way.

Its pipeline totals 100 candidates, 26 in Phase III, and 11 in registration phase. Loss of exclusivity in Lyrica, its second best selling drug at $4.6B last year (see link in previous paragraph, page 140), will hurt, but at this point, that decline is expected and, at least, partly priced in. Guidance for 2019 has already been underwhelming and flat, lowering expectations further. CEO Frank D'Amelio has also admitted that 2020 will also be challenging, but again, 2008 was also flat for Pfizer. Growth came back after the recession was over. The same sort of pattern is likely to happen this time around if we see another bear market, given Pfizer's stable fundamentals.

Novartis

Novartis is another option. From 2007 to 2009, net income was up 29% (page 4) excluding discontinued operations, so not only did the financial crisis not hurt the company fundamentally but it actually thrived. Top-line revenues were up 16% from 2007 to 2009, so the fact that earnings were up almost double that shows that the company actually got much more efficient while the sky was falling. Dividends were also increased and have been increasing consistently before and since.

Novartis is a bit trickier to scale into and should only be bought on dips. It is currently in the midst of another significant dip. It had a nasty bullish head fake in early 2008, but if you commit to quantitative strategy such as increasing your stake by 1% for every fall of 5% in the price, you should be well positioned for any bear market. Novartis has only $9.2B in net debt (long-term debt minus cash) compared to a market cap of $176B. Novartis should weather any downturn just fine, from a balance sheet perspective.

Following the most recent downturn from a high of $86.30, the stock is oversold but still in an uptrend since late 2016. A death in one of its gene therapy trials for Zolgensma is souring sentiment, and shares could continue to decline from here if the FDA declines to approve the treatment for spinal atrophy, though keep in mind that the disease itself is highly lethal and that patients have no other options anyway. Declines like this have happened many times before for Novartis, and there are no systemic problems here even though the current decline looks a bit scary. Its pipeline is not as impressive as Pfizer's, though a big bright spot is its competitor to blockbuster EYLEA nearing approval.

Merck

Merck had a monster 2018, and it has been working off that rally for the last month. Merck has its own clock really and barely yawned when stocks fell late last year. The decline could continue from here, but along with the decline, opportunity. During the last bear market, dividends were steady, while the yield shot up to as high as 7.5%. Had you scaled in during the 2008 decline of over 65%, you would have gotten in at an average 4-5% yield at an average price of about $37, for gains of 108% plus dividends.

During the last recession, net income for Merck rose from $3.4B in 2007 to $13B in 2009, once again showing that Big Pharma can not only survive but also thrive in dire global economic conditions. The great thing about Merck financially is that it is set up to benefit from rising rates. From its 10-K on page 61:

A…one percentage point increase in interest rates at both December 31, 2017 and 2016 would have positively affected the net aggregate market value of these [debt swap] instruments by $1.3 billion. A one percentage point decrease at December 31, 2017 and 2016 would have negatively affected the net aggregate market value by $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively.

Merck has a good pipeline with several potential blockbusters in late stages, though opinions differ on this. If the bears are right, then growth could cool, but even then, the stock should perform very well in a real broader decline in equities. Keytruda remains an absolute powerhouse with some promising combination trials that could eventually expand its addressable market even further, though the company is criticized for being too heavily reliant on it. That's a decent point, and there are two sides to the Merck outlook, but little doubt that it should be relatively stable in a serious economic decline if that should take place.

Conclusion

The strategy for all three must be a buy-the-dip approach rather than going all in at once. If there is no dip, then just keep your gains and don't add. These stocks are too high right now to risk buying on an upswing. But if there is a dip and the global economy worsens as interest rates rise, these are the pharma stocks to scale in to. If you stick to a dip-buying strategy and dividend reinvestment, by the time the next recession blows over, you should be sitting on very nice gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.