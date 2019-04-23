3 Dividend Blue Chips That Retirees Will Love

That's because all companies have risks, and I want a high margin of safety to maximize income, total returns, and minimize the risk of a permanent loss of capital. Risk management and proper asset allocation are so important to long-term investing success.

Today, Colgate and Hershey trade at close to/slight discounts to fair value. Clorox appears fair value to slightly overvalued. I'm personally waiting for 13% to 23% better prices to add them to my own retirement portfolio.

I recently added Colgate, Clorox, and Hershey to my retirement portfolio watch list. That's due to their strong management, great dividend growth track records, and wide moats.

That's why I recommend most investors buy blue-chip quality companies at fair value or better. Personally, I'm looking to only buy wonderful companies at wonderful prices.

I'm a big proponent of Buffett's advice that "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

(Source: imgflip)

I'm an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends, where I cover about 200 companies per year. That includes annual deep dives to update our investment thesis and make sure that we catch fallen blue chips like the General Electric (GE) before the wheels fall off the bus. We also do company notes in case of unexpected events so that we can catch as many dividend cuts as possible (since launching in 2015, we've caught 98% of dividend cuts before they occurred).

I use my work at SSD to update a watch list of companies that I use to make decisions for my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

That watch list is based on two primary things:

company quality (based on my 11 point Sensei Quality Score which looks at dividend safety, business model, and management quality)

valuation: both dividend yield theory and aiming to buy near 52-week lows (or multi-year lows under Buffett's advice to "be greedy when others are fearful")

Basically, my goal is to maximize safe dividends, long-term payout growth, and earn double-digit total returns with as little risk as possible. Or to put another way, my philosophy is "quality first, valuation second, and patience and discipline always".

My watch list currently holds 132 companies and I'm adding more blue-chips (8+ on my quality score) whenever I come across them. Having just completed my annual review of Colgate (CL), Clorox (CLX), and Hershey (HSY), I wanted to share with you why I just added them to my own retirement portfolio watch list and consider them great choices for conservative income investors (such as retirees).

So, let's take a look at why these three dividend blue-chips deserve your consideration. But, as importantly, learn why Colgate and Hershey are the better buys today for most investors and also what prices I'm personally looking for before adding these companies to my retirement portfolio.

Colgate: A Dividend King With The Industry's Best Global Diversification

Sensei Quality Score: 11/11 SWAN stock

The first thing I always look at is the underlying quality of a company and the safety of the dividend. After all, the reason that I, and most people, own blue-chip dividend stocks is for a safe and growing income stream in any market/economic/interest rate environment. That's why 45% of my quality score is based on dividend safety.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Score (Out Of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score Colgate 2.5% 55% 88 (Very Safe) 5/5 (Very Safe) S&P 500 1.8% 33% NA NA

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, Yardeni Research, Multipl.com)

Colgate's dividend safety is excellent, among the best on Wall Street. That's courtesy of a reasonable payout ratio, backed by recession-resistant cash flow. It's also supported by a very strong balance sheet.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Return On Invested Capital Colgate 1.8 19.5 AA- 3.0% 55% Safe Level 4.0 or lower 8.0 or higher BBB- or better less than ROIC 12% or better

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, F.A.S.T Graphs, Morningstar)

Most important things to look at when analyzing a company's debt levels is the leverage ratio, interest coverage ratio, and credit rating. These tell you how well a company's cash flow covers its interest costs and determines how cheaply a blue-chip can borrow.

You want to see a strong interest grade credit rating that results in average borrowing costs being far below the returns on invested capital. That way you know that whatever debt the company does have is profitable to shareholders, generating large amounts of free cash flow to sustain and grow the dividend.

Colgate's balance sheet is a fortress, the strongest of these three companies. Its borrowing costs are nearly equal to that of the US Treasury (about 2.9%) and almost 20 times lower than its industry-leading return on invested capital. ROIC is itself a good proxy for management quality, specifically long-term capital allocation.

When it comes to dividend safety, Colgate is a fundamentally great company and with 56 consecutive years of dividend hikes to its name, a dividend king. What's more, Colgate has proven its dividend reliability by paying uninterrupted dividends for 123 consecutive years.

However, the reason I recommend this blue-chip for conservative income investors and look forward to owning it myself is that Colgate is one of my favorite consumer staples giants.

Colgate was founded 213 years ago in 1806, and today, the company operates in over 200 countries.

(Source: CL investor presentation)

While the company has four main business segments, 47% of revenue comes from oral care, which is the core business upon which Colgate was founded. There are three main reasons I'm such a fan of Colgate.

The first is that among its peers, none has better global diversification.

(Source: annual report)

Half of the company's sales come from emerging markets, and the US accounts for about 20% of revenue. This makes Colgate one of the best low-risk dividend stocks for those looking for exposure to emerging markets like China, India, and Latin America. These are countries whose economies are growing two to three times faster than those in developed markets.

That's courtesy of being one of the first consumer staples multi-nationals to break into emerging markets, giving it a strong first mover advantage.

(Source: CL investor presentation)

Management is careful to hire local executives who are able to track the pulse of the consumer taste, so its brands can achieve significant market share by tailoring themselves to local preferences. The result is that Colgate's dominance of oral care is unmatched around the world (it sells oral care products in 78 countries) including:

80% in Mexico

70% in Brazil

50% in India

30% in China

Colgate's global market share in toothpaste is 42% (roughly three times its nearest competitor) and 32% in manual toothbrushes. Colgate's success is due to multiple factors, one of which is targeting every price point, from just $0.05 in India to as much as $7.20 for ultra-premium toothpaste in the US.

(Source: Colgate investor presentation)

Another smart strategy Colgate has followed is building a highly trusted brand, not just with consumers but with medical professionals like dentists. Colgate is the world's most dentist recommended toothpaste (42%), about twice its nearest rival (22%).

That's been the same approach the company has used in pet food, which Colgate broke into in 1976 with its purchase of Hill's Pet Nutrition, now the most recommended brand by Vets (32% for basic nutrition, 50% for sick pets). Pet food is a fast-growing (4.3% CAGR) industry worth $30 billion per year in the US and that's expected to hit $100 billion annually around the world by 2022.

A major reason Colgate enjoys such a wide moat is its economies of scale. That includes spending about 12% of sales on R&D and advertising, to maintain or increase its brands' pricing power and develop new products. Colgate has 12 R&D facilities around the world that in 2017 alone were granted 1,780 patents, about four times that of its nearest rival.

All companies try to minimize costs over time, but when it comes to smart cost-cutting, few can hold a candle to Colgate.

(Source: CL investor presentation)

The company's investments in cost savings tend to generate massive internal rates of returns. In 2012, it launched a Global Growth and Efficiency Program that is going to wrap up in 2019 (before a new one begins) which alone is expected to generate total annual savings of $500 million to $575 million.

Colgate's management team is a legend in its industry, for smart bolt-on M&A including PCA Skin and Elta MD, two fast-growing professional skin care brands the company acquired in 2018. The two companies together have just $100 million in sales. But Colgate's strategy is to buy fast-growing, high margin brands and then accelerate their growth via advertising support and improved distribution (plus superior supply chain and cost savings to boost margins).

That strategy, masterfully executed over the decades, will now be overseen by Noel Wallace, the current COO, but who replaces Ian Cook as CEO in April. Wallace has been with Colgate for 32 years, including being responsible for building out its global supply chain and R&D/marketing prowess. I'm confident that he will continue the fantastic execution that's made Colgate the envy of the consumer staples industry.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

That includes the best profitability, which has remained stable over the past decade. That's a great sign of a wide and stable moat, which allows Colgate to generate stable and high free cash flow margins to support its safe and steadily rising dividend.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Management expects to generate long-term sales growth of 4%, with annual margin expansion of about 0.33%.

Assuming the best managers in the industry can deliver on that plan, Colgate should be able to deliver 4% to 6% long-term earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth. This makes it a great choice for conservative income growth investors, especially if you are patient and wait to buy or add to your position at opportunistic times.

Clorox: Dividend Aristocrat With Highly Profitable Niche Strategy

Sensei Quality Score: 11/11 SWAN stock

Clorox, like Colgate, is one of the world's oldest consumer staples companies (106 years old) and is also focused on a niche, in this case, cleaning products, which it sells in over 100 countries.

And like Colgate, the dividend safety is very strong, courtesy of a good payout ratio (70% or below is what we like to see), and recession-resistant cash flow.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Score (Out Of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score Clorox 2.5% 60% 79 (Safe) 5/5 (Very Safe) S&P 500 1.8% 33% NA NA

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, Yardeni Research, Multipl.com)

While the balance sheet is more leveraged than Colgate, Clorox still enjoys an A- credit rating courtesy of a modest and safe leverage ratio, and strong interest coverage.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Return On Invested Capital Clorox 2.4 13.3 A- 3.8% 29% Safe Level 4.0 or lower 8.0 or higher BBB- or better less than ROIC 12% or better

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, F.A.S.T Graphs, Morningstar)

That's what allows it to borrow at low costs, at interest rates that are seven times below its returns on invested capital.

This stable and steadily rising cash flow, plus conservative use of debt, is what has allowed Clorox to deliver 41 consecutive years of dividend growth. Clorox's next dividend declaration is expected to extend that streak to 42 years and set it up to become a dividend king in 2027.

Unlike Colgate, which is truly a global company, Clorox is still mainly a US company, with 83% of sales from its home market.

(Source: investor factsheet)

The thing I like about Clorox's business model is that the company is highly focused on middle market product segments, which is a profitable niche it's come to dominate. For example, in the US, across all its business lines, it has about 20% market share but 90% of US households use Clorox branded cleaners.

Rather than competing in lower margin products with the likes of giants like Procter & Gamble (PG), whose sales are about 10 times larger, Clorox's core business is focused on dominating smaller segments that the big boys aren't targeting as aggressive.

For example, it has 60% market share in US bleach, 74% in US charcoal and 30% in US trashbags, including 50% in premium trash bags.

(Source: CLX investor presentation)

Essentially, Clorox is focused on dominating its niches, which is why 80% of company revenue is from products in which it has #1 or #2 market share.

Supporting that wide moat is the company's decades-long relationships with both consumers and distributors. The company spends 11% to 12.5% of sales annually (about $700 million) marketing and developing new products, which get premium shelf space in stores around the country.

The thing to understand about consumer staples is that it's an incredibly difficult market to break into. Upstarts try to introduce new products to compete with giants like Clorox but according to analyst firm IRI Market Advantage, just 30% of new product launches succeed. This is because retailers like Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) are not eager to test out new brands and typically require new entrants to pay expensive slotting fees that few young rivals can afford.

But Clorox doesn't rest on its laurels when it comes to competition. Management has a stated policy of trying to drive about 3% annual sales growth from new products which it achieved in 2018 (exactly 3% new product sales growth).

(Source: CLX investor presentation)

But Clorox's long-term growth is limited if it were only to stick to its core product lines. So management, led by CEO Benno Dorer (14 years at Clorox and before that 14 at Procter), is wisely targeting a new growth market, personal care products/lifestyle brands.

Today this segment makes up 17% of sales and Clorox, much like Colgate, has grown this business via numerous small and low-risk bolt-on acquisitions including

buying Burt's Bees in 2007 for $925 million

acquiring Renew Life in 2016 for $290 million

buying Nutranext for $700 million in 2018

While each acquisition is relatively small (Nutranext, which makes dietary supplements, had $200 million in 2017 sales), Clorox has proven effective at accelerating the growth of its personal health brands. For example, in 2018 it was able to grow Burt's Bees lip balm sales by 12.5%, gained 1.4% market share for that product, and it became the #1 lip balm in America.

But even with a successful strategy built around dominating its niches and breaking into faster growing, high margin business lines, Clorox's can't grow its bottom line without strong cost controls. Fortunately, management has proven masterful at consistently driving down costs.

(Source: CLX investor presentation)

Since 2003 Clorox's goal was to boost EBIT margins by at least 1.5% per year through cost-cutting. It's managed to achieve that goal and typically exceeds it by a wide margin.

(Source: CLX investor presentation)

That's why Clorox has the second best ROIC in the industry, second only to Colgate. Remember that ROIC is a proxy for good management, and Clorox's is truly world-class when it comes to allocating shareholder capital wisely. Over the past decade, the company's ROIC has ranged from 29% to 42%.

That industry-leading ROIC is courtesy of management's smart capital allocation priorities which include growing the business first, maintaining a safe and growing dividend second, securing the balance sheet third (long-term leverage target 2.0 to 2.5) and buying back stock opportunistically with remaining free cash flow.

Want proof that conservative and effective management makes a difference? Well, how about Clorox's long-term return results?

(Source: CLX investor presentation)

Through all time frames, Clorox has managed to outperform the S&P 500 and be in the top 1/3 of consumer staples' companies.

(Source: CLX annual report)

Over the long-term management expects to grow sales by about 4% while gradually boosting EBIT margins. When combined with opportunistic buybacks that should be good enough for 4% to 6% long-term EPS and dividend growth, similar to Colgate.

No that's not especially fast growth, but when wrapped in a low-risk/blue-chip (and recession resistant) dividend aristocrat package, I consider Clorox to be a great choice for conservative income investors.

Hershey: Food Maker That's Navigating Very Challenging Industry Conditions Very Well

Sensei Quality Score: 10/11 SWAN stock

Hershey isn't an aristocrat since it froze its dividend during the Great Recession. However, the payout track record is stellar when it comes to maintaining and growing the dividend, which hasn't been cut since 1930.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

That's courtesy of a conservative capital return policy built around safe income (target payout ratio is 50% of earnings). That's what allows Hersey to deliver one of the safest dividends on Wall Street, again courtesy of recession-resistant cash flow.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Score (Out Of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score Hershey 2.5% 46% 92 (Very Safe) 5/5 (Very Safe) S&P 500 1.8% 33% NA NA

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, Yardeni Research, Multipl.com)

And just like Colgate and Clorox, the balance sheet is in excellent shape, with low leverage, high-interest coverage, and a strong A credit rating. This allows for low-cost borrowing, which in the hands of a skilled management team, leads to strong growth in earnings, cash flow, and dividends.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Return On Invested Capital Hershey 2.0 12.0 A 3.8% 29% Safe Level 4.0 or less 8 or higher BBB- or better less than ROIC 12% or better

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, F.A.S.T Graphs, Morningstar)

Hershey was founded in 1894 and sells candy, confectionary goods, and food under more than 80 brands, in over 90 countries.

(Source: HSY investor presentation)

However, like Clorox, Hershey is mostly a US company, with 84% of sales and 96% of operating profits coming from its home market. That's because it's spent the past 125 years building up a wide moat based on dominating the candy/confectionary market in America.

(Source: HSY investor presentation)

That's courtesy of strong brands, including six mega-brands that generate about $6 billion in annual sales (75% of total company revenue). In chocolate Hershey dominates with 45% market share, and 30% in overall confectionary. Its brand power is so strong that among kids and parents Hershey's is about as popular as Disney (DIS), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

That brand popularity is why, over the past five years, Hershey's has been able to raise prices about 0.4% above the rate of inflation (1.5% price hikes planned for 2019).

The key to that brand strength is about $500 million in advertising per year, accounting for about 6% of sales. Total marketing/R&D spending is about 8% per year and totals $3 billion over the past five years.

Like with consumer staples products that Colgate and Clorox sell, the trick to packaged foods is distribution and brand power. Retailers give Hershey premium shelf space that upstart rivals would need to pay a fortune to get. That increasingly includes peripheral store space where consumers are increasingly shopping for healthy foods.

Hershey's plan to shift with the times is to use its great track record on M&A (over 50 acquisitions since 1963) to break into healthier snack offerings. That includes via purchasing KRAVE Pure Foods (a leader all-natural jerky) in 2015, Ripple Brand (BarkTHINS premium chocolate snacks) in 2016, and Amplify Snacks (Skinny Pop) and Pirate Brands ( trans-fat-free and gluten-free snacks) in 2018.

(Source: HSY investor presentation)

Relative to Colgate and Clorox, Hershey's M&A tends to be larger (and thus riskier) in terms of size. Amplify and Pirate boosted top-line growth by about 5%, though declines in candy resulted in just 3.9% constant currency sales growth last year.

Hershey's is counting on three growth catalysts in the near and short-term, respectively. In the short-term, CEO Michele Buck (10 years with Hershey, mostly as COO and CEO since 2017) plans on cost-cutting its way to growth by leveraging its economies of scale.

The company is working on $150 million to $175 million in cost cuts (amounting to about 2% of sales) by improving US factory efficiency and divesting itself of less profitable international operations.

Hershey's track record on delivering on cost-cutting is excellent, with the company steadily increasing its adjusted operating margin consistently over the past decade.

(Source: HSY investor presentation) - 2018 adjusted operating margin 20.6%

That's turned Hershey into the one of the most profitable packaged food company in America, with gross margins higher than even McCormick (MKC) the king of the incredibly lucrative spice market.

(Source: HSY investor presentation)

What' even more impressive is that Hershey's margins are currently being hurt by international operations where it's profitability hasn't had time to grow nearly as strong as in the US.

(Source: HSY investor presentation)

While most of Hershey's overseas businesses are doing well, China has been a tough market to crack, and a lack of the same economies of scale in terms of distribution and logistics means profits have been insignificant. Most foreign divestitures will be in China, where Hershey bought 80% of Shanghai Golden Monkey for $584 million in 2013.

Analysts estimate that sales since the close of that deal have fallen 50% and the company had to take a $260 million write-down as a result of overpaying for a hot food startup that didn't work out.

While Hershey plans to continue targeting foreign sales growth in emerging markets like China, India, and Brazil, those represent long-term growth potential and not a short-term source of cash flow growth.

Rather, Hershey's plan to continue delivering strong bottom line growth (among the best in the industry in fact), comes down to doubling down on digital advertising of US brands.

That effort is being led by Doug Straton, who Hershey poached from Unilever (UL) and who is now Chief Digital Commerce Officer.

(Source: HSY investor presentation)

Straton has led Hershey to the second best use of digital marketing, as seen by Gartner's L2 Digital IQ index score, which is second only to General Mills (GIS). In 2018 HSY's digital market share rose 2.3% courtesy of data-driven online marketing resulting in average selling baskets being 1.2 to 3.5 times larger than traditional retail.

(Source: HSY investor presentation)

What Hershey's strategic focus on US brands and digital marketing translate into is some of the most impressive bottom line growth in the industry.

(Source: HSY investor presentation)

That includes 2019 guidance of 2% sales growth (even including -2.3% growth from Chinese divestitures) and 6% EPS growth. That's at the lower end of management's long-term goal of 6% to 8% EPS and dividend growth (courtesy of a fixed payout ratio).

(Source: HSY investor presentation)

How realistic is that growth plan? Well, according to Factset Research, analysts expect five-years EPS growth of 7.5%, the upper end of management's guidance.

If management is able to deliver on that, then Hershey is going to prove not just a safe source of above market average yield, but some of the best dividend growth in the defensive consumer staples' industry.

But while I'm a big fan of Clorox, Colgate, and Hershey, and consider them three of my favorite consumer staples blue-chips, it's still important to keep valuation in mind, if you want to earn great total returns.

Total Return/Valuation: All 3 Blue Chips Offer Double-Digit Return Potential... At The Right Price

Since 1954 a good total return model has been the Gordon Dividend Growth model which says that over time total returns equal yield + long-term earnings/cash flow/dividend growth. That model assumes constant valuations, so you need to adjust for whether or not a stock starts out over/undervalued.

Company Yield 5-Year Expected Earnings Growth Total Return Expected (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (5 to 10 Years CAGR) Colgate 2.5% 4% to 6% 6.5% to 8.5% 8.6% to 10.6% Clorox 2.5% 4% to 6% 6.5% to 8.5% 5.7% to 7.7% Hershey 2.5% 6% to 8% 8.5% to 10.5% 8.7% to 10.7% S&P 500 1.8% 33% 6.5% 1% to 7%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Morningstar, management guidance, Yardeni Research, Yahoo Finance, Multipl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, analyst estimates)

All three consumer staples blue-chips offer a 2.5% yield, which is slightly above that of the S&P 500. But as we've seen, those dividends are rock solid and can be relied upon for steady and rising income even during a recession.

The only problem is that, like most consumer staples, CL, CLX, and HSY have relatively slow growth rates. Colgate and Clorox can likely deliver about 5% long-term growth and Hershey about 7%. That means that, according to the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, investors could expect about 7.5% total returns from CL and CLX and about 9.5% from HSY. But that's only if we ignore valuation.

To adjust for historical valuations, I turn to my favorite blue-chip valuation method, dividend yield theory or DYT. This has been the only approach used by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends since 1966. DYT, which compares a stock's yield to its historical norm, has been the only approach IQT has used for 52 years, and only on blue-chips, to deliver market-beating returns with 10% lower volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

In fact, according to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's 30-year risk-adjusted total returns are the best of any US investing newsletter. Basically, DYT is the most effective long-term valuation approach I've yet found, which is why it's at the heart of my retirement portfolio's strategy and drives many of my article recommendations.

Company Yield 5-Year Average Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value 5-Year Valuation Boost (OTCPK:CAGR) Colgate 2.5% 2.2% 10% 11% 2.1% Clorox 2.5% 2.6% -4% -4% -0.8% Hershey 2.5% 2.5% 1% 1% 0.2%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, F.A.S.T Graphs, management guidance, Moneychimp)

DYT estimates that Hershey is about fair value right now, Clorox is slightly overvalued and Colgate is the best buy of the three (and the third most undervalued dividend king in America).

Unfortunately, that means that buying any of these stocks today isn't likely to result in very good valuation boosts making double-digit total returns over the next five years tricky. Mind you they might very well beat the S&P 500, where most analysts, according to Morningstar's 2019 analyst forward return survey, expect 1% to 7% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10 years.

But since I'm a patient and disciplined blue-chip investor, I'm more than willing to wait to buy these three consumer staples companies until the valuations make double-digit returns highly probable. That's where my retirement portfolio watchlist comes in.

I've programmed it to point out when companies are near 52-week lows, which is how I set my personal limit orders. I'm requiring a blue-chip to be undervalued by DYT as well as badly beaten down, thus making it more likely to be a coiled spring, and maximizing both yield on cost as well as long-term return potential.

Company Limit Price Yield At Limit Price Distance To Limit Price Discount To Fair Value At Limit Price 5-Year Valuation Boost Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential Colgate $60.28 2.9% 13.4% 24% 5.7% 12.2% to 14.2% Clorox $119.25 3.4% (includes 6% upcoming payout hike) 22.8% 24% 5.6% 12.1% to 14.1% Hershey $93.56 3.1% 20.1% 19% 4.4% 12.9% to 14.9%

(Sources: Google Sheets, Simply Safe Dividends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Moneychimp)

You'll note that my limit prices are 13% to 23% away from current levels. Those are based on 52-week lows that consumer staples stocks set in mid-2018 when the sector was deeply out of favor. I'm not predicting CL, CLX or HSY will fall to those levels, merely that those are the prices at which I'd be a buyer.

My watchlist automatically adjusts limit prices for me, and the point I'm trying to make is that those are all recent prices from which these companies have rallied 13% to 23%. The only way to achieve strong market-beating returns from slow-growing blue-chips is to be very patient and buy opportunistically when the market hates them most.

At the prices I've listed you can see the yields are far more attractive, as are the historical discounts to fair value, valuation boosts, and total returns potentials, of 13% to 14% CAGR over the next five years. In fact, at the prices I'm looking to buy aggressively at, each would be a strong buy or very strong buy under my personal valuation scale.

That's not to say you can't buy HSY or CL today and still get decent returns. If preservation of capital and safe dividends are your main goal, then both are ok to add to your portfolio right now. But I'm a deep value investor at heart happiest to buy top quality companies when the market has priced them at a steeper discount to fair value.

But no matter when you might want to buy Clorox, Colgate or Hershey, you should only do so if you're comfortable with their risk profile, and only as part of a well-diversified and constructed portfolio.

Risks To Consider

While Colgate, Clorox, and Hershey are low-risk dividend growth stocks, that doesn't mean they don't face challenges that investors need to consider before investing their hard earned money.

All consumer staples companies compete in a cutthroat industry in which even wide moats are no guarantee of future success. In the case of these companies, there are several things to watch for.

The first is changing consumer tastes that threaten each corporation's ability to hit management's long-term growth goals. Colgate's risks are not as large as some consumer staple's companies thanks to its core business is slightly less prone to disruption from private label (generic or store brand) dental hygiene products.

However, organic sales growth did slow to 1% in 2017 and just 0.5% in 2018, which management needs to accelerate in order to achieve its own growth goals, and the modest earnings and dividend expectations most analysts and investors have.

Towards that end management plans on stronger ad spending to support two new brand relaunches in 2019, Hill's Science Diet pet food, and the new Colgate Total.

Science Diet is getting all new recipes and new shapes the company's R&D labs say are big hits with pets. And the new Colgate Total has been in development for 10 years and is currently protected by 60 patents, with another 140 pending. The new toothpaste offers instant odor elimination, is designed to be comfortable for more sensitive teeth, and has improved bacteria fighting properties.

But only time will tell if global consumers deem that R&D effort worth it, and in the meantime rising input costs are a major growth headwind for all consumer staples companies. Colgate saw its gross margins compress 0.6% in 2018 due to rising commodity prices, and management's cost-cutting efforts in 2019 are expected to recoup about 0.4% or 2/3 of that.

Clorox too is suffering from short-term commodity price headwinds. While the company has enjoyed consistent organic sales growth, in 2019 management is guiding for 3% sales growth but about 1% EPS growth due to expected margin pressure from higher input costs.

The good news is that Clorox and Hersey, unlike Colgate, has relatively little currency risk, due to the vast majority of revenue originating in America. While currency risk (from a rising dollar) is generally a short-term phenomenon that cancels out over time, for slow-growing consumer staples giants like these, they can still result in substantial growth headwinds in any given year.

And Hershey has a rather unique risk to be aware of which is its duel share structure. The Milton Hershey School Trust owns 32% of the stock but has 80% of the voting power. This effectively makes Hershey a controlled company which shareholders have no say in running. The good news is that the Trust has generally done a great job in taking a long-term, highly conservative capital allocation strategy, which helps explain why Hershey consistently ranks among the most profitable and well-run food companies in America.

However, from time to time the Trust has flexed its voting power muscle, including replacing eight directors on the board in 2002, as well as the current CEO at the time. Then in 2011 the Trust also fired the CEO and brought in a new one. Such major management/board changes can result in short-term headline risk to the stock that some more conservative income investors might not be comfortable with.

Distribution risk is another challenge to consider, especially for Clorox. About 25% and 50% of total sales come from its top and five largest retail partners, respectively. While it's great to have companies like Walmart (WMT) as a distribution partner, these large companies are facing their own challenges.

Large retailers are battling hard with Amazon (AMZN) in e-commerce and generally succeeding in growing their online sales, but they are facing operating margin compression. As a result companies like Walmart, Target (TGT) and Costco (COST) are putting pressure on consumer staples giants like CL, CLX, and HSY to minimize their own wholesale costs.

That, in turn, could challenge each company's ability to pass on rising costs (and then some) to consumers, as has been their historical strength. Essentially, the big risk for any consumer staple's blue-chip is that future growth rates might not match the growth rates of the past.

That's especially true of Hershey, which has struggled the most of these three companies when it comes to international growth. While Hershey hasn't given up on foreign markets entirely, the more US focused growth strategy means it's not certain that management can deliver that 6% to 8% long-term EPS and dividend growth.

That's partially due to the mature and slow-growing nature of the US food market in general, and the stagnation of candy in particular. Hershey has done a great job of making bolt-on acquisitions of hot "on trend" healthier food brands. However, an M&A focused growth strategy is inherently riskier than one based on strong organic growth.

The Harvard Business Review estimates that 70% to 90% of acquisitions fail to generate shareholder value, with the risks highest if a company overpays for a deal or uses a lot of debt to fund it.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Hershey's total debt levels have tripled in the past decade while rising costs for healthier food brands have meant that EBITDA has merely doubled. Now it's important to point out that Hershey's debt levels aren't dangerous. In fact, net leverage is about half the safe level for this industry. That's why the company has a stable A level credit rating or its equivalent from both S&P and Moody's.

(Source: Hershey investor presentation)

What's more, management plans to keep long-term net leverage at between 1.5 to 2.0, despite listing future M&A led growth as its top capital allocation priority.

Still, the risk with Hersey is that it will struggle to accelerate the growth of new brands. In recent years management's bigger advertising on new brands has met with limited success which is why the company's big ad push is now for its core candy brands, the top six which account for 75% of company revenue. Candy/chocolate is a struggling industry which means that Hershey might fail to achieve its long-term growth targets in the future.

This brings me to the risk in using dividend yield theory to model future total returns and make investing decisions based on them. DYT has a fantastic track record with blue-chip dividend stocks (the most accurate valuation method I've yet found). However, it's based on the assumption that growth rates remain relatively constant in the future, thus resulting in yield mean reversion.

In case these blue-chips are unable to grow at historical rates it's also worth considering a more conservative valuation model, such as Morningstar's three-stage discounted cash flow estimate.

Company Estimated Fair Value Current Price Discount To Fair Value Moat Management Colgate $70 (uncertainty low) $69.60 1% Wide (stable) Exemplary Clorox $138 (uncertainty low) $154.51 -12% Wide (stable) Exemplary Hershey $123 (uncertainty medium) $117.04 5% Wide (stable) Standard (good)

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar's analysts are not just top notch, but typically use the most conservative growth assumptions on Wall Street. As you can see, Morningstar's fair value estimates show Colgate and Clorox to be about 10% less undervalued than DYT, which factors in expected slower long-term growth due to the various risks facing each company. Hershey is slightly more undervalued than DYT suggests according to Morningstar.

This is a big reason why I'm personally not buying these blue-chips until they appear undervalued based on both DYT and are trading near their 52-week lows. Here's how each company would look using Morningstar's DCF intrinsic value estimates at my current limit prices (which change automatically along with long-term share prices).

Company Morningstar Discount To Fair Value (At Limit Price) 5-Year Valuation Boost Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential Colgate 14% 3.0% 9.5% to 11.5% Clorox 14% 3.0% 9.5% to 11.5% Hershey 24% 5.7% 14.2% to 16.2%

(Source: Morningstar)

As you can see, if I am able to buy these consumer staples giants at my limit prices I'd be getting a significant margin of safety, even factoring in slower long-term growth. That translates to significant five-year valuation boosts that should allow even slow-growing companies like these to deliver market-beating double-digit total returns.

However, as legendary investor Peter Lynch (29% CAGR total returns at the Magellan Fund from 1977 to 1990) famously said: "In this business, if you're good you're right six times out of 10."

That's why good risk management also requires proper diversification and overall asset allocation. That's why I and Simply Safe Dividends recommends the following rules of thumb for most investors

5% or less of your stock portfolio in any one company (20 to 30 stock portfolio)

25% or less of your stock portfolio in any one sector (15% to 20% works best for most people)

enough cash/bonds to be able to avoid selling stocks to meet expenses during recessions/bear markets (average bear market lasts 36 months from the last market peak to new all-time high)

Finally, never forget that NO DIVIDEND STOCK IS A TRUE BOND ALTERNATIVE. Even dividend aristocrats and kings, the bluest of blue-chips, tend to fall during recessions. They tend to fall less, but they still decline. During the Great Recession, just three aristocrats/kings (out of 81 companies) posted 0+% total returns.

And while Colgate, Clorox, and Hershey are defensive stocks, none of them avoided falling into their own bear market.

Colgate: -22% peak decline during the Great Recession (vs 57% for the S&P 500)

Clorox: -23% peak decline

Hershey: -30% peak decline

All three of these blue-chips have low volatility (0.07 to 0.67 betas) but still declined a lot during the Financial Crisis. The next recession is likely to be milder, but relying on any blue-chip to post a positive return during a bear market is dangerous.

If you will need to sell anything from your portfolio over the next two to four years (like retirees using the 4% rule) then you need to own enough cash (T-bills) and bonds to have a stable/appreciating asset to sell instead of stocks.

All my investing recommendations are purely meant for the stock portion of your portfolio, and never as a bond/cash alternative.

Bottom Line: Colgate, Clorox, and Hershey Are Great Dividend Blue Chip Buys At The Right Price

Let me be very clear, I am NOT making 12-month "target price" predictions that are so popular on Wall Street. Nor am I saying that you necessarily shouldn't buy any of these dividend blue-chips today.

Colgate and Hershey, whether looking at dividend yield theory or Morningstar's conservative DCF estimates, are possibly good buys today. Clorox appears about fairly valued to modestly overvalued, depending on how conservative you want to be with your growth outlook.

The reason that my limit prices are so low is that my personal investing strategy calls for buying great companies (which all three blue-chips are) but only at great prices.

My limit prices are between 13% and 23% away right now, meaning I won't be buying any of these companies anytime soon. That's the purpose of a good watchlist, to allow you to track every company you're interested in owning, so you can buy it when the valuation hits your particular entry point.

My personal goal is to achieve double-digit total returns with as little risk as possible, which is why I'm setting my buy prices at levels that ensure a very high margin of safety. That's because no company, even a dividend aristocrat or king, is risk-free.

In case any of these company's fails to live up to management's long-term growth goals, I want to minimize the risk of overpaying, as well as maximize my yield on cost and total returns over time.

I consider Colgate, Clorox, and Hershey to be three of the best consumer staples companies you can own. That's courtesy of their wide moats, strong brands, solid balance sheets, and good to great management teams/corporate cultures.

I have confidence that all three will overcome their current challenges but at the same time, I'm a very picky investor who only wants to invest in "fat pitch" blue-chips. With so many great dividend stocks on sale right now, I'm eager but not desperate to add these three companies to my retirement portfolio, which is why I've merely added to my watchlist while I patiently wait for a better price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.