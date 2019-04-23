Consider SPDR S&P Dividend ETF For A Risky Market

SDY has an expense ratio of just 0.35%, which is the lowest in its peer group, and its shares are trading 20.6x earnings, which makes it cheaper than its peers.

SDY is also a highly diversified fund whose top holding gets less than 2.5% and the top sector gets less than 20% of the net assets.

Investors should exercise caution by getting behind SDY, which is one of the leading dividend ETFs with $18.7Bn of assets under management and holds companies with outstanding dividend growth history.

Stocks have been moving higher, but the good times may not last. I believe investors should exercise caution by buying high-quality dividend stocks, such as those in the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY). This dividend ETF gives investors exposure to 111 great companies with a rare characteristic of growing shareholder payouts for at least 20 consecutive years. There are other ETFs out there that have adopted a similar approach, but the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF is the biggest, most liquid, and one of the cheapest among its closest peers. I believe this is one ETF which investors should consider buying.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The US stock markets have been on a roll this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq have climbed by almost 14%, 16%, and 21%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis. The three key indices are currently hovering near record levels. Mr. Market is clearly optimistic about the future. The bullish sentiment is being supported by growing prospects of a US-China trade deal, which could bring an end to trade-related hostilities. Senior officials from the US and China are reportedly working on announcing an agreement by as soon as early-May. Additionally, the US Federal Reserve's reversal on the rate increase policy has also had a positive effect on the market.

That being said, it remains unclear whether the current rally will be sustainable. There is no denying the fact that the strong performance of the US markets is coming on the backdrop of a global economic slowdown. The world economy is projected to expand by 3.3% in 2019 as opposed to 3.6% in 2018 and 4% in 2017, according to the International Monetary Fund. Furthermore, the manufacturing activity is also losing its momentum in the US, which is evident from the 1.8% increase in manufacturing production for the first three months of 2019 on a year-over-year basis. That's down significantly compared with 3.8% growth seen in the third quarter of 2018. Freight movements have also largely fallen this year.

In this environment, I believe investors should exercise caution by focusing on well-established companies that have demonstrated their ability to withstand business cycles and have a solid track record of consistently growing dividends. The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF can give investors exposure to more than a hundred such stocks. By investing in companies that have been growing shareholder payouts for two decades, investors can potentially generate decent returns with low levels of volatility.

Image: SPDR Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF is one of the largest dividend funds, with $18.7 billion of assets under management and is also highly liquid with an average trading volume of 748,000 shares (3-month average).

What sets SPDR S&P Dividend ETF apart from other dividend ETFs is that SDY invests only in those companies that have been growing payouts for at least 20 years in a row. SDY tracks the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index which picks those companies from the S&P Composite 1,500 that have been growing dividends for the above-mentioned period. Those companies which can meet this solid track record of dividend growth, as well as SPDR's market capitalization and liquidity requirements, are then included in the index. The stocks within the index are then ranked on the basis of dividend yield, meaning the highest yielding stock gets the top position in the fund and lowest yielding stock sits at the bottom.

Note that there are other ETFs as well which invest in those stocks which have been consistently paying a higher dividend for at least 10 consecutive years. This includes the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) which includes those companies that have increased their dividends for 25 consecutive years and the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) which holds those mid-cap companies that have increased shareholder payouts for 15 straight years. However, in this niche of dividend ETFs, SDY is by far the largest and the most liquid ETF in terms of assets under management and daily trading volume.

Due to its focus on dividend aristocrats, the SDY's portfolio consists of some of highest quality dividend stocks which generate reliable levels of cash flows and profits even as they go through various business cycles and face all sorts of business issues, including changes in consumer trends and political pressures. Their solid levels of cash flows and earnings have allowed them to return tons of cash to shareholders year in and year out for decades. Their performance is a testament to their rock-solid business model, which is underpinned by sustainable competitive advantages which enable the company to hold out against domestic and global recessions.

SDY's top-3 holdings are AT&T Inc. (T), International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), and Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM). Overall, SDY holds stocks of 111 US-based large-to-small-cap companies, although the fund is heavily tilted towards large-cap and mid-cap companies and has a weighted average market cap of $55 billion.

What I also like about SDY is it is a highly diversified fund which doesn't allocate a significant portion of net assets to any single company. Its top holding AT&T, for instance, gets just 2.41% of the net assets, while its top-10 holdings get less than 20%. That's in contrast to a vast majority of other ETFs where a majority of assets are earmarked for the top-10 companies. SDY is also diversified in terms of sector-wide coverage, with no single sector getting more than 20% of the assets. This makes SDY largely immune to a sell-off in any single stock and also minimizes the risk associated with weakness in a sector.

Image: Author

What I like about SDY is that it gives investors exposure to well-established stocks which have historically outperformed the market during difficult periods. In the final quarter of 2018, for instance, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq plunged by 12.5%, 14.3%, and 17.4%, respectively, as the markets came under pressure due to the tough political environment, weak earnings, uncertainty regarding interest rates. But SDY held up better than most during this sell-off, with shares dropping by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Moving forward, if the rally in US stocks comes under pressure, then the high-quality companies in SDY's portfolio will likely fare better than others, driving the ETF's outperformance.

What I also like about SDY is that by ranking its holdings on the basis of dividend yield, it ends up paying a decent yield of 2.4%. That's higher than the current S&P 500 average dividend yield of 2%. More importantly, unlike the S&P 500, SDY's higher dividend yield appears sustainable since it is coming from those companies which have a rich history of dividend growth. Moreover, these payouts to the fund's shareholders have pushed the ETF's total returns meaningfully higher in the long-run. SDY's five-year total return is 69%, and nearly half of those can be attributed to shareholder distributions.

SDY comes with a reasonable expense ratio of 0.35%, which means it charges $35 per year on each $10,000 of investment. That's one of the lowest fees when compared with similar ETFs. NOBL also charges 0.35%, but other funds such as REGL, Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG), SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV), ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (EUDV), and Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) come with higher expense ratios of 0.40%, 0.75%, 0.40%, 0.55%, and 0.55% respectively.

SDY is also priced at a reasonable 20.6 times last year's earnings, which makes it cheaper than its peers NOBL, KNG, and REGL who are trading between 21 times and 24 times earnings.

For the above-mentioned reasons, I believe the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF is a great fund that gives investors exposure to more than a hundred great dividend stocks which investors should consider buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.