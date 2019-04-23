Universal Insurance: The Modern Day GEICO

There are three secret formulas that I will unveil in the article to show how UVE has at least a 100% upside.

Understanding the homeowner insurance industry requires us to look at certain factors like trends in climate and demographics.

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE): Enterprising Investor Series #5

Universal insurance has become one of my favorite picks. Still a small cap, UVE has only begun to awaken. They share many similar traits to GEICO. Thankfully, Warren Buffett is too big a fish to buy out UVE. Otherwise, I might have lost my investment opportunity already. This is truly the insurance company I like best. I have written a few articles for the Enterprising Investor series already. Here are the links if interested:

Qualitative Analysis:

I) The Insurance Industry: Factors That Can Change The PC Industry

II) The Universal Moat: Competition, UVE’s Niche & Management

Quantitive Analysis:

III) Valuation and Financial Analysis: The Intrinsic Value of UVE

Section I) The P/C Insurance Industry: Qualitative Section

Factors to Pay Attention to in the P/C Industry:

Before we get into UVE itself, I want to talk a little bit about some trends I have noticed that can potentially change the dynamics of the homeowner insurance industry.

1) Increases in Tropical Disasters Over Time

This graph shows that the frequency of natural disasters have increased over time in the US. Florida has always been the leading state in terms of tropical disasters. This graph is for the whole country, but UVE does have exposure to 17 states, though the bulk of the insurance policies are in Florida. The meteorological (green lines) and the hydrological events (blue lines) are increasing. Most hurricanes and tropical storms form in the Atlantic. It's not clear whether or not global, climate change is actually making hurricanes and storms more frequent and intense, along with flooding. What is clear however, is that the frequency is rising, and rising in Florida too.

Source: Zurich Insurance

2) Amount of Damage From Hurricanes Over Time:

Besides just the frequency of the hurricanes, have the amount of damages risen over time? Again, this is showing for the whole country, adjusted for inflation. There was no specific data I could find that showed only Florida's damage, but 55% of the total hurricane damage on average, is from Florida.

Hurricane Katrina cost $161.3 billion in 2005.

In the 12 years, that passed, no major hurricane had hit until 2017, when three major hurricanes hit in Florida (Harvey, Irma, and Maria) costing $282.28, billion along with other minor hurricanes, with the three hurricanes contributing to the bulk of the damage cost.

In 2018, Hurricane Michael hit, causing $25.1 billion dollars of damage.

3) Longevity of Hard Markets For Insurance

The recent barrages of hurricanes partially explains the lowered return on equity that UVE has been experiencing especially, over the last 3 years. What happens in a hard market is that a string of natural disasters make the insurance companies increase their rates in response to the rising claims and employ stricter underwriting standards. Hard markets will weed out companies with poor insurance underwriting practices.

People still need home insurance whether or not a recession is here. However, unlike a financial cycle, we don't fully know how long hard markets will last as there can be weather-driven factors like hurricanes that exist for prolonged periods of time. We all know every single recession comes with a bull market eventually. But this is mother nature we are talking about. The rising climate in the recent decades has also shown to also lead to rising sea levels, and thus on average stronger coastal storms. We had 12 years of relatively hurricane light seasons, but what if the next 12 years are the exact opposite? We don't know, and this is a concern to keep in mind.

4) Homeownership Rate Trend:

Homeownership is the other major factor I have found to be something to pay attention to: More millennials have delayed in house purchasing and opted to rent instead over the recent decade. Why is this significant? Rental houses use landlord insurance not, homeowner insurance.

Fortunately, Florida boasts the smallest percent in millennials (about 19.8%) and it is an "old people" state. Now in fairness, I don't think it's all because of millennials. But, even more so significant is this:

From 2010 to 2019 (present), the ownership rates of homes in Florida have still been decreasing despite this whole decade of the real estate market recovering. This tells me that there is a trend going on in here that extends beyond the economic cycle we are in. However, from 2017 to 2018, homeownership rate increased from 64.1% to 64.5%.

Source: Fred.com

Factors of Millennials 'Lack of Commitment' to Houses

Rise in job hopping

Ballooning student debt

Marrying later in life

Living with parents longer

Rising house cost

Now, I don't think this downward trend will exist forever, and surveys show that 80% of millennials want to own homes too. At the end of the day, we are just regular people who want to have families too. On average, about 37 percent of millennials aged 24-35 own homes. However, if you move up to the next age section, 60% of people aged 35-39 will own homes.

Section II) UVE's Modern Moat And Peers

1) UVE's Competitive Advantage

A) UVE is about $700 lower than the average homeowner insurance in Florida while still being able to insure the places in South Florida that historically have some of the worst hurricane history (51% of UVE's premiums in Florida comes from South Florida. Not only do you have to offer lower rates than UVE, you also have to be extremely careful with the type of risk profiles you are willing to accept, especially when you are trying to insure areas that have been historically very damage-prone. Poor insurance pricing policies can spell disasters. But just how is UVE able to offer so much better rates than big names like State Farms or All State (NYSE: ALL)? Read on.

Source: Value Penguin

B) UVE has higher quality organic growth, and that translates to a superior premium base.

UVE is more deliberate and selective in seeking out profitable business from the policies they write, as compared to competitors growing by assuming policies from Citizens.

Citizens provides coverage to many policyholders who have been unable to obtain insurance elsewhere. That likely will result in a lower quality premium base over time.

C) Just Like GEICO, UVE has no offices but relies on their 9,500 head strong independent agents.

They sell mainly through agents, unlike traditional insurance companies that have offices as intermediaries.

This makes UVE much more cost effective. It also provides a cost advantage - it costs less and less to train each incremental agent.

D) UVE's vertical business structure is very efficient and has led to high customer satisfaction and retention rates.

Having a streamlined business operation chain compresses the cycle time needed to pay and dispute policy claims.

They have in-house technology that can allow agents to quickly give accurate quotes and understand the status of policies within minutes.

A fast and efficient system leads to customer satisfaction. The average renewal retention rate for 2018 was 88.4%. Anything close to 90% customer policy retention rate is excellent.

Source: UVE Sec Filing

E) UVE is the Top in Direct Insurance Premiums. Currently, UVE has a 10.5% market share as of 2019, and still has great room to gobble up market share in Florida's homeowner insurance industry. During times of hurricane season, especially, UVE has been able to maintain sufficient surplus to grow profitably and take advantage of the resulting market dislocation that could potentially follow.

Source: Insurance Information Institute

3) UVE Has The Highest Return on Equity Among Peers:

UVE is the only insurance that had and continues to have a 20%+ ROE consistently. (Besides 2010 and 2011, but their ROE still outperformed their peers tremendously.) Not only that, they were extremely profitable in the great recession! Source: Oldschoolvalue

Source: Oldschoolvalue

4) UVE's Outdated Webpage:

I've been following UVE for a while, so newcomers may not know this one. An excellent trait of companies that are under-appreciated and under-discovered is having an old webpage. This was their logo from just last year. I really wish I took a screenshot of their webpage. It looked like a website made from the 2000s. I get really excited when I see something like this. Why? Because these companies typical are under the radar and undervalued. UVE now has a 74% institutional ownership, so it is considered largely discovered now. Insiders also own an insider ownership of 8.5%, which is decent.

Section III) Valuation Of UVE: Quantitative Section

1) Investment Float Ratio (Secret ratio #1)

Warren Buffett defines an investment float as money that they have but do not own. It is basically money that the insurance company has to invest or potential could use to invest it with from the premiums that they receive through customers. The investment float ratio is a great way to measure the potential of how undervalued the insurance company is. The formula is:

Investment Float Ratio = Investment Float/Market Cap.

A 1x is fair. If you can find an insurance company with 2 or 3 times its market cap or more, you really have something that is potentially undervalued. Warren Buffett was buying GEICO when their investment float was estimated to be about 450m. The market cap was about 85m. That is about a 5.2x ratio. An excellent ratio. Now, the reason Warren Buffett was able to get GEICO at this ratio was because GEICO was on the verge of bankruptcy hence, the low valuations. (My source for this is, "Inside the Investment Cases of Warren Buffett by Yifei Li. It is an outstanding book.)

Don't be intimidated by the financial statements. I will walk you through the important bits. To get the sum of float, you just take the sum of loss reserves, unearned premiums, and other policyholder related liabilities. Another way to calculate it would be to take the sum of Total Invested Assets and Cash/Cash Equivalents.

The float is for us to see how much can UVE invest with or potentially invest with to generate investment income.

UVE has total invested assets of 908.5M with Cash/Cash Equivalents of 166.4M. This comes to about 1.075B. UVE's market cap is 1.04B today. It just made the test and is fair. (Note: The sum of unpaid losses and loss adj. and unearned premiums gets you about the same figure.)

Source: UVE's 10-K

Their investment income is 24.8M to date. Against a 1.04B investment float, that is a 2.4% yield. A pretty conservative yield. I would have liked to see a higher investment yield, but considering the bulk of UVE's invested assets are in high grade bonds, this about as good as it will get. Because interest rates are at the lowest in decades, I do think the investment income will grow even more in the future years.

2) The Insurance Earnings Yield (Secret Ratio #2)

An insurance company outperforms by generating outsized yields on their business. Here is the second secret ratio:

Insurance Earnings Yield = Investment Income Yield (Return on Float) + (1 - Combined Ratio)

The combined ratio tells us how profitable the company's insurance operations are. We will take the 5-year average for the combined ratio which comes to about 80.2%.

2.4% + (1 - 80.2%) = 22.2%

Anything above 15% is excellent. If we used the most recent combined ratio:

2.4% + (1 - 87.3%) = 14.3%

Still excellent, considering the fact that Florida has had 3 consecutive years of hurricanes.

3) Using the Investment Formula (Secret Ratio #3)

The Investment Formula was made by Thomas Au, from his book "A Modern Approach to Graham and Dodd Investing." The book is an absolute gem. Don't know why that book got so little recognition. (No, I have no affiliations or sponsorship from Mr. Au.)

The Investment Formula =

Book Value Per Share x [(ROE/15%)^2] + Dividends Per Share x 10

$14.42 x [(24.3/15)^2] + [(.64 x 10)] = $45.05

$14.42 x [(27/15)^2] + [(.64 x 10)] = $54.40

$14.42 x [(30/15)^2] + [(.64 x 10)] = $65.31

Where:

BPS = $14.42 (Current Book Value Per Share)

DPS = 0.64 (Current Dividend UVE Pays Per Share)

ROE = 24.3% to 30% (Depending on which ROE you use)

The potential upside is 55% to 119%.

The trailing ROE TTM has been about 24.3% which has been its 5-year low. Using a range of Return on Equity that UVE has achieved will give you a sense of possible ROE and valuations it could trade at in the future. The reason we are using this formula is because we are trying to make sense in how to value the book multiple against the ROE that it earns. Remember that for financial companies, the PE, ROE, and P/B are the main valuation metrics to look at.

You can also divide the ROE by the Price to Book ratio to get an adjusted return of what you will get assuming the P/B ratio was 1x, which would be 12 to 15%, since 24.3 divided by 2.02x is about 12.1% and 15/2.02 is about 14.85%. Remember that however, a company like UVE with a consistent 20%+ ROE should trade at above a P/B of 1.

4) The Peter Lynch Method: Cash PEG Rule

The cash PEG rule is a simple variation compared to the previous ones I have done. You take the cash P/E (P/E adjusted for net cash) and divide that by the growth rate plus the dividend yield.

A) Cash PEGY Formula = [(Cash P/E divided ÷ (Growth Rate + Dividend Yield)]

Ah, but here comes the million dollar question again.

What growth rate to use?

Drum roll please! The answer is...

B) The Retained Growth Ratio

Growth Rate = ROE x Retention Ratio*

That comes out to:

24.3% x (1 - 19.6%) = 19.5% Growth Rate

Where:

24.3% = TTM ROE

19.6% = Payout Ratio

*Note: The retained ratio is just (1 - payout ratio), with the payout ratio being the DPS/EPS.

C) Finally, the PEGY Cash Ratio Comes to:

[7.66 ÷ (19.5 + 2.0)] = .35x

Excellent. A very low ratio.

There is a 285% upside under the assumption that a 1.0x PEG ratio is fair ($85 Intrinsic Value).

So, the target intrinsic value is from $45 to $85, based on the Investment Formula and the PEG valuation. $85 is a relatively aggressive upside.

Conclusion:

Despite a few factors like the changing climate, demographics and competition, UVE has been able to generate an ROE of over 20% for the 6th year in a row, despite having 3 years of major hurricanes. They have a great business structure, with their formula extremely replicable in other for even more future growth.

The best part is, using the investment formula and the PEG rule, both valuation methods indicate UVE has a significant margin of safety. Universal Insurance Holdings is truly the insurance security I like best.

Follow me here on SA if you like my articles. Give me a like, and/or write in the comments below. I always love to discuss about investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Big holding in my fund.