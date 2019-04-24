Brent-WTI Moves Higher As The Temperature Rises Between The U.S. And Iran

The price differential between the Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil benchmarks is one piece of a complicated jigsaw puzzle when it comes to projecting the path of least resistance of the price of the energy commodity. Approximately two-thirds of the world's producers and consumers use the Brent benchmark to price the energy commodity. Brent futures trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. WTI accounts for many of the other pricing contracts and the futures and futures options for the North American crude oil trade on the NYMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

WTI crude oil is light and sweet meaning it has a lower sulfur content than Brent and is easier to refining into gasoline. Meanwhile, the heavier Brent crude oil tends to be the input for processing into distillate fuels like diesel, heating oil, jet fuel, and others. While there are many other grades of crude oil, the Brent and WTI prices are the gold-standards for pricing around the world as the futures markets create transparency.

The Middle East is the home to over one-half of the world's crude oil reserves and producers in the region price their output using the Brent benchmark. The spread between Brent and WTI not only reflects the demand for the different grades, but the location spread makes the price relationship a barometer for political risk in the Middle East.

On April 22, the announcement that the Trump Administration is not extending exemptions to eight countries purchasing crude oil from Iran caused the price of crude oil to move higher. At the same time, Brent outperformed WTI, and the spread between the two widened. The United States Brent Oil Fund LP (BNO) is an ETF product that replicates the price action in the Brent crude oil market.

A rising Brent-WTI spread tends to signal strength in the oil market

There has been a strong correlation between the Brent-WTI spread and the price of crude oil since the Arab Spring in 2010.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the price of WTI minus Brent crude oil futures in the same delivery month highlights that since 2010 the premium for Brent over WTI tends to expand when the price of oil rises, and contract when it declines. The price action in the spread suggests that it not only acts as a location and a quality spread over the past nine years but as a barometer of political risk for the Middle East.

In 2008, before the Arab Spring, the price of WTI futures rose to over $147 which was an all-time high, WTI crude oil was at a premium to Brent which is the long-term norm for the spread. Since gasoline is the most ubiquitous oil product, the cheaper and easier refining when it comes to processing WTI into the fuel had led WTI to trade to a small premium to Brent. However, the Arab Spring changed that price relationship dramatically. The rise of the price of crude oil to over $100 per barrel on nearby NYMEX futures in 2011 led to a Brent premium of over $25 per barrel. When oil declined to $26.05 on the nearby NYMEX contract in February 2016, the spread narrowed to a small premium for Brent.

The price of oil recovered to a high at $76.90 in October 2018 and the Brent premium was hovering around the $10 per barrel level, but a decline to $42.36 on WTI in late 2018 took the Brent premium down to under $7 per barrel. In 2019, the price of the energy commodity had been rising along with the Brent premium which was around the $8.10 per barrel level on Tuesday, April 23 when NYMEX crude oil traded to a new high at $66.60 per barrel.

Higher oil tends to equal a higher premium for Brent crude oil these days.

Uncertainty turns to certainty when it comes to exemptions from sanctions on April 22

The price of oil had been steadily rising in 2019. The market had begun to focus on a critical decision by the US government in May on whether to extend the exemptions for eight countries that purchase crude oil from Iran. On Monday, April 22, President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ended all speculation by stating that the US will sanction any country importing oil from Iran. There will be no extensions for the exemptions. President Trump tweeted:

Source: Twitter

The reference to John Kerry, ex-Senator and former Secretary of State under the Obama Administration, is a comment on his opposition to the current policy on Iran and potentially treasonous cooperation with the theocracy in Teheran.

The Trump Administration has no intention to extend any exemptions for purchases of Iranian crude oil and is tightening the economic noose around the necks of the leaders of the theocracy. The price of crude oil moved $1.70 per barrel higher on the expiring May futures contract on Monday, and $1.48 higher on the now active month June NYMEX futures contract. June Brent crude oil futures posted a $2.07 per barrel gain on Monday's session. The price continued higher on Tuesday.

The uncertainty over exemptions turned to a harsh reality for Iran on Monday and increased the political tension in the Middle East. The Brent premium over WTI rose from $7.89 per barrel at the end of last week to a high at $8.61 per barrel on Monday, April 22.

The Strait of Hormuz becomes a potential flashpoint

The tension between the US and Iran had been mounting over recent days and weeks after the US designated Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization. In response, Iran labeled all US troops stationed in the Middle East as terrorists.

In response to the latest move to end exemptions, Alireza Tangsiri, the head of the Revolutionary Guard told the world that the Iranians are prepared to take action in the Strait of Hormuz. "If we are prevented from using it, we will close it. In the event of any threats, we will not have the slightest hesitation to protect and defend Iran's waterway."

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow seaway, and around 20% of the world's traded oil passes through the passageway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman making it one of, if not the most strategic chokepoint in the world.

Any violence in the Middle East that impacts production, refining, or logistical routes for petroleum could send both the price of crude oil and the Brent premium significantly higher. The move on Monday has put the Strait of Hormuz squarely in the crosshairs of the world when it comes to military action and the price of crude oil.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members agreed to make up for the difference when it comes to no further oil shipments from Iran. The theocracy will view cooperation with the US as a hostile act. The rising temperature in the region could lead to an intensified period of conflicts. In Yemen, a proxy war continues to rage between KSA and Iran. In Qatar, a Saudi blockade because of relations between the tiny natural gas-rich nation and Iran continues to pose a threat to peace. In other countries in the Middle East where Saudi-backed and Iranian-backed forces are at each other's throats, an escalation could be in the cards. The Strait of Hormuz may be ground zero for conflict over the coming weeks and months, but there are plenty of other areas where violence can flare in the blink of an eye and cause the price of oil to move to the upside.

OPEC and US trade with China on the horizon

Over recent weeks, optimism has been growing that the US and China are coming closer to an agreement that would end the period of tariffs and retaliatory measures. However, the US Administration's move with Iran could present a roadblock. China had been one of the eight nations granted an exemption, but that is now ending. China relies on Iran for a heavier grade of crude oil that they process into distillate products. The leadership of China is not likely to appreciate the US dictating their trading partners which could cause trade talks to stall. However, any trade deal over the coming weeks or months would likely inject stimulus into the Chinese economy and could increase their demand for crude oil.

In either case, the prospects for crude oil were looking a lot more bullish on Monday after the move against Iran than they were last week on the back of economic growth in China on the back of a trade deal.

BNO is the Brent ETF

It is likely that the crude oil market will become a lot more volatile over the coming days, weeks, and even months. The odds of a price spike to the upside rises with the increased odds of violence and military action in the Middle East. The current situation favors a rising price of oil, but it is also likely to favor appreciation in Brent rather than WTI crude oil for three reasons. First is the trading pattern of Brent versus WTI when political risk rises. Second is the rising level of US daily output which is now over 12 million barrels per day. Finally, the absence of Iranian crude oil from the Brent market will tighten the forward curve and cause the nearby premium for Brent to rise versus the price for deferred delivery.

The fund summary for the United States Brent Fund, LP states:

The investment seeks the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares' per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of Brent crude oil. The Benchmark Futures Contract is the futures contract on Brent crude oil as traded on the Ice Futures Europe Exchange that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire.

The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Since BNO holds contracts in Brent crude oil, it does an excellent job replicating the price action in the benchmark. The price of Brent futures rose from a low at $49.96 in late December to their most recent high at $74.73 on April 23, a rise of 49.6% over the period.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, BNO rose from $14.58 to $21.24 or 45.7% as BNO captured the lion's share of the move in the Brent crude oil futures market. BNO has net assets of $94.16 million and trades an average of over one-quarter of one million shares each day making it a liquid instrument that tracks the price of nearby Brent futures.

With the political temperature rising in the Middle East, the price of oil is on an upward trajectory. Brent is likely to outperform NYMEX WTI futures as the spread between Brent and WTI tends to move higher with the price of the energy commodity.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is trading crude oil and oil equities from the long side of the market.