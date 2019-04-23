Hummingbird Resources: I Expected Nothing And I'm Still Let Down

The company needs to start delivering on its plans to unlock the value of Yanfolila and Dugbe.

The company faced new issues in a quarter which was supposed to mark the beginning of its recovery.

The first quarter of 2019 was supposed to be the first step in Hummingbird Resources’ (OTCPK:OTCPK:HUMRF) path to recovery after a dreadful 2018, in which everything went wrong. I’ve detailed the company's misfortunes extensively on Seeking Alpha, here.

However, Q1 2019 was another dreadful quarter in which the only 23,807 ounces of gold were produced and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) came in at $1,297 per ounce. This has led Hummingbird to admit that its 2019 AISC may exceed the previously announced of $800-$850 per ounce target.

Source: Hummingbird Resources

Reasons for the underperformance

During the period, Hummingbird completed remediation work on a pit wall of the Komana East deposit of its Yanfolila gold project in Mali. However, production from the Komana West deposit was negatively impacted from greater than expected ore depletionfrom historical artisanal workings. In theory, the impact from this should be decreased over time as the company goes deeper into the pits.

Another reason for the lower than expected production and higher costs was the low plant throughput. This was due to low plant availability and limited amounts of the softer oxide ore to blend with the harder fresh ore. The company also admitted that it appears to have incurred unnecessary mining dilution and ore loss due to putting focus on rehabilitation works.

The grades during the period weren’t great and this is because Hummingbird still hasn’t accessed some areas of high-grade ore and oxide ore due to the low mining volumes.

Positive developments

The first quarter of 2019 wasn’t all bad news for Hummingbird though. The construction of the new public bridge to the Ynafolila project seems to be going well and pictures from March showed significant progress:

Source: Twitter of Robert Monro, Head of Business Development at Hummingbird

In 2018, heavy rains damaged the old wooden bridge leading to Yanfolila, which hampered remediation works as Hummingbird couldn’t move some machinery due to introduced weight restrictions.

The old wooden bridge

Construction of the $13 million second ball mill at Yanfolila is progressing to plan and is around 60% complete. It should start operations in the third quarter of 2019 and boost the plant throughput from 1Mtpa to 1.24Mtpa, when operating with 100% fresh material.

During the first quarter of 2019, Hummingbird received the remaining drill results from its 2018 exploration campaign and should upgrade Yanfolila's reserves and resources in the second quarter of 2019. After that, the company will prepare a new life of mine plan for the mine, which will reflect the updated reserves as well as the impact of the second ball on the plant throughput.

Regarding the 4.2Moz Dugbe gold project in Liberia, Hummingbird re-signed its mineral development agreement in January 2019 and is now waiting for it to be passed into law.

The 2019 production guidance remains unchanged at 110,000-125,000 ounces of gold and the impact from the higher costs in Q1 seems to be less severe than I expected, according to the press. According to Miningmx, AISC for the full year could increase by up to $50 per ounce.

Risks in 2019

The rainy season in Mali runs between June and October and the third quarter of 2018 saw the heaviest rainy season in Mali for the past 20 years. I think that it’s unlikely for the 2019 rainy season to be as bad as last year's, but it could still cause some problems for Hummingbird, especially if the new public bridge is unfinished when it starts. The company needs to stockpile enough ore ahead of the rainy season and make sure it’s prepared in case of a repeat of the 2018 heavy rains.

Other risks I see for the company include low gold prices and high oil prices as well as operational issues. I’m losing faith in Hummingbird’s ability to run Yanfolila smoothly, although I still believe the company has some very competent people on board. For example, technical advisory committee chair Attie Roux is a former COO of Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), which is an outstanding intermediate gold producer with a market cap of more than $1.5 billion.

Conclusion

The bar was set low for Hummingbird Resources in Q1 2019 and it just needed to complete remediation works and finish period without any new issues to make shareholders happy. Instead, the company ran into several new problems and the unnecessary mining dilution and ore loss are its own fault, which I think should lead investors to seriously question management’s abilities.

The problems, yet again, seem fixable but shareholder patience is running out as reflected in the slumping share price.

I still think that the company is undervalued but it needs to run Yanfolila without a hitch over the 2019 rainy season and deliver a great reserve update to regain investor trust. Also, Hummingbird needs to finish the installation of the second ball mill on time and on budget and find a partner for the development of the Dugbe project. The company faces a mountain of challenges in 2019 and it needs to start delivering on its plans to unlock the value of Yanfolila and Dugbe. I'm cautiously optimistic it can succeed.

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth.

There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUMRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.