Sugar - A Battle Between Oil And The Brazilian Real

The price of sugar has been trading in a range between 11.69 and 13.50 cents per pound since early November 2018 and was trading near the middle of the band on Tuesday, April 23. Sugar is a staple when it comes to many foods consumed around the world each day. However, the sweet commodity is also a critical ingredient in the production of ethanol in Brazil where many drivers depend on sugar to fuel their vehicles. At the same time, since Brazil is the leading free market producer of sugarcane in the world, the value of the Brazilian currency plays a role in the price of sugar futures which trade on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The path of least resistance of the price of sugar is a function of supply and demand for the commodity. On the supply side, the level of the Brazilian real impacts the production cost of the soft commodity. On the demand side, the price of crude oil and gasoline influences usage.

With sugar sitting in the middle of its recent trading range, the Brazilian currency and crude oil market are pulling the price in opposite directions given the current level of the real-dollar relationship and trend in oil and oil product prices.

The most direct route for a trade or investment in the sugar market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. Meanwhile, the iPath Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (SGG) and the Teucrium Sugar ETF (CANE) do reasonable jobs replicating the price action in the sugar futures market.

Sugar futures reached a low in September

The price of sugar had been in a bear market from October 2016 until September 2018. The two-year period of selling caused the price of the sweet commodity to more than halve in value.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of nearby ICE sugar futures reached a peak at 23.90 cents per pound in early October 2016; the price made lower highs and lower lows falling to a bottom in September 2018 at 9.83 cents per pound.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, before last September, sugar had not traded below 10 cents since 2008. The price of the sweet commodity fell to a decade-low in 2018. In June 2008, sugar found a bottom at 9.44 cents which stands as the technical support level below last year's low at 9.83 cents per pound.

Sugar can be a highly volatile agricultural commodity. Since 1971 the price range has been from 2.29 to 66 cents per pound on the nearby futures contract.

A price recovery and consolidation

After trading down to the low last September, sugar experienced a sharp recovery that took the price to a high at 14.24 cents in late October.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price rose by 44.9% in one month, and since then sugar has settled into a trading range with a bottom at 11.69 cents and top at 13.50 cents per pound since early November 2018. At 12.55 cents on the soon-to-expire May futures contract on April 23, sugar was trading in the middle of its price band as the price consolidates.

Both price momentum and relative strength indicators are in neutral territory under the 50 level. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market, declined from a high at 1.058 million contracts in late August when the price was still on its way lower and breaking below the 10 cents per pound level for the first time. The current level of open interest stood at 887,258 contracts as of April 22. The decrease in the metric came with the end of the bearish price trend as market participants holding short positions likely took profits and interest in the sugar futures market fell as the market entered a trading range during its period of price consolidation.

Crude oil is supportive for sugar so far in 2019

Brazil is the world's leading producer of sugarcane, and the South American nation consumes lots of the sweet commodity to produce ethanol which fulfills domestic requirements for the biofuel. Many automobiles are ethanol-powered, and the rise in the price of both crude oil and gasoline in 2019 provides support for the price of the agricultural commodity.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, nearby crude oil futures rose from a low at $42.36 in late December on the nearby NYMEX futures contract to its most recent high at $66.60 per barrel on April 23, a rise of 57.2%.

Source: CQG

At the same time, the price of nearby NYMEX gasoline futures rose from $1.2450 at the end of last year to a high at $2.1489 per gallon wholesale on April 22, a rally of 72.6% over the period.

Since sugar-based ethanol competes with gasoline in Brazil, the rise in the price of the fuel has provided lots of support for the price of sugarcane which is the primary ingredient in the production of the biofuel.

The Brazilian real weighs on the price of the sweet commodity

While crude oil and gasoline prices have been supportive of gains in the price of sugar, the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency relationship continues to weigh on the price of the soft commodity.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the real versus the dollar shows, the value of the Brazilian currency fell steadily throughout 2018 and remains a lot closer to the low from last August than the high from January 2018. The real versus the dollar was at $0.32005 at the start of last year and declined to a low at $0.23725, a fall of 25.9%.

The dollar is the world's reserve currency and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, and sugar is no exception. The decline in the value of the real softened the decline in the price of sugar last year as many of the production costs for sugar are in the Brazil currency.

The real was trading at $0.25270 against the dollar on April 22 which was not far from the 2018 nadir. The low level of the Brazilian currency could be weighing on the price of sugar as it keeps production costs down. However, the new President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, ran on a platform of cleaning up corruption in the nation. If he succeeds, it could mean that the Brazilian real will rise in value against the dollar as confidence rises over the prospects for the Brazilian economy. Since weakness in the currency had been bearish for the price of sugar, a move to the upside in the real could push the price of the sweet commodity higher.

CANE is the sugar ETF product while SGG is the ETN

After last year's bearish price action in the sugar market that took the price to the lowest level in a decade, the current period of price consolidation could be healthy for the market and lead to gains. The world population continues to grow at a rate of around 80 million people per year which increases the demand side of the equation for sugar. At the same time, higher oil prices mean that more sugarcane is likely to go to domestic ethanol production in Brazil. If the Bolsonaro government succeeds in cleaning up some of the corruption, a rise in the real could be a trifecta for the soft commodity and an almost perfect bullish storm could carry the price of sugar futures higher in the coming weeks and months.

The most direct route for a trade or investment in sugar is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. Two products offer an alternative for those who wish to participate in the sugar market but do not venture into the futures arena. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN product has net assets of $24.66 million and trades 3,064 shares each day. The Teucrium Sugar ETF product has net assets of $9.85 million but trades 28,409 shares on average each session. The most recent top holdings of CANE include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The CANE ETF product holds three liquid sugar futures contracts which allow it to replicate the price action in the sugar market.

Meanwhile, the fund summary for SGG states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

Accordingly, SGG also holds futures contracts, but the ETN structure makes the buyer take an additional level of risk as the credit of the issuer of the product can impact its value. The CANE ETF has exposure to just the sugar futures contracts it holds. I always tend to prefer ETF or ETN products when a choice is available. Both SGG and CANE do a good job replicating the price action in the sugar market.

There is currently a battle going on between the price of crude oil and oil products and the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar which are pulling sugar in opposite directions. However, the prospects for an improvement in the Brazilian economy and current consolidation period in the sugar futures market could mean that when the sweet commodity breaks out of its current trading range, it will move to a new and higher high rather than revisit the decade-low seen last September.

