Broadridge Financial Solutions: Taking A Closer Look At Its Corporate Issuer Solutions Business

Its Corporate Issuer Solutions business is a key growth area for Broadridge where it has been expanding into adjacent services with the help of targeted acquisitions.

I have been working through the regulatory compliance and communications sector in search of attractive investment opportunities and previously wrote articles on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) and Workiva (WK) found here and here. I like this sector because it has defensive qualities (i.e. even in a recession SEC filings are necessary) and revenues naturally re-occur as they follow the corporate investor communication cycle (e.g. quarterly and annual reports, proxy filings etc…). It is hard to get very far in this sector without coming across Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR). With a market cap of USD13 billion it provides solutions to corporate issuers, mutual funds, banks and broker-dealers and institutional shareholders. In this article, I am only going to focus on one area which is Broadridge’s corporate issuer business as this falls into my wider regulatory compliance sector analysis.

Business overview

Broadridge is the former Brokerage Services division of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) and was spun off in 2007. Its origins go back much further to 1962 when it started processing trades for one ADP client. It began offering proxy services in 1989 and in 1994, Broadridge launched its ProxyEdge electronic proxy delivery and voting solutions offering to institutional investors. Today it operates through two main divisions, Investor Communication Solutions (80% of FY2018 revenues) and Global Technology and Operations (20% of FY2018 revenues). Broadridge has made numerous acquisitions over the years as a core part of its growth strategy and continues to do so. As shown in the slide below, by powering parts of its client’s critical infrastructure it has come to dominate many of the markets it operates in.

Source: Company Dec 2017 Investor Day Presentation

An important growth area in the Investor Communication Solutions segment is providing corporate issuer clients with an end-to-end corporate governance solution that simplifies shareholder communications. Its corporate issuer services include a suite of annual meeting products such as ShareLink (proxy management) and Virtual Shareholder Meeting allowing clients to host their annual meeting on the Internet in conjunction with the physical annual meetings.

Broadridge leverages its shareholder proxy processing relationships with banks and brokerage firms to provide corporates with shareholder validation and voting services and shareholder meeting attendance planning through pre-registration. Its Document Management solution deals with annual report design, digitization, SEC filing, printing and web hosting. The slide below provides an insight into the value Broadridge adds to the annual meeting process.

Source: Company Dec 2017 Investor Day Presentation (Note: N&A stands for Notice & Access)

Its Shareholder Data Services combines three solutions for corporate issuers: (1) a company shareholder base analytics engine, (2) targeted communications to reach niche shareholder segments, and (3) assessing the effectiveness of shareholder mailings. By using these solutions companies can understand previous patterns of shareholder participation, monitor proxy voting progress (e.g. voting thresholds) and gauge communication responsiveness.

In 2017, Broadridge bought Summit Financial Disclosure to provide SEC document and filing services for transactional (capital market activity like IPOs, M&A, debt/equity offerings) and year-round SEC disclosure services including reports, proxy statements, annual reports and Section 16 reporting. Broadridge’s aim is to provide a complete solution for the entire corporate disclosure and shareholder communications lifecycle.

How tiny Summit Financial enhances Broadridge’s corporate issuer offering

Broadridge bought Summit Financial for an aggregate consideration of USD30.6 million. On the surface an acquisition of this size seems inconsequential in the context of Broadridge’s USD13 billion market cap. Why did Broadridge even bother? As highlighted in its 2017 Investor Day webcast, Broadridge considers its corporate issuer segment as a key overall revenue driver having grown at a historic 3-year revenue CAGR of 16%. Its issuer growth strategy involves expanding its client base and expanding into adjacent services to the ones it currently offers.

Source: Company Dec 2017 Investor Day presentation

The slide above demonstrates the potential value impact of expanding into adjacencies. It is a real client example. This client started off generating about USD5,000 in beneficial proxy value for Broadridge. Broadridge used the initial relationship to cross-sell a whole range of additional services including transfer agent, shareholder data services, issuer print and document management which represents the enhancement to their offering from the Summit acquisition.

Collectively, expanding into adjacencies turns a USD5,000 client into a potential USD67,000 client. If this example is extrapolated across the 5,000+ issuers Broadridge is targeting then this becomes a very large opportunity and the document management value enhancement of USD10,000, which includes Summit, is a material contributor. This explains Broadridge’s willingness to acquire even small companies operating in areas that will complement its existing offering.

Who is next on Broadridge’s potential target list?

In the chart below, I have listed some of the main players in the corporate issuer compliance and communications industry. In addition, I estimated the relative market strength of each company’s offering in each of the main product categories. This is not an absolute representation by any means and at certain levels is really just a “best guess” on my part as many of the industry participants are private or relatively minor divisions of much larger corporations. However, despite its limitations, the chart remains a useful sector analysis tool. Broadridge is attempting to offer a complete end-to-end solution and though it is already a key player in some areas gaps remain to be filled or strengthened.

Sources: Company filings and author’s estimates

To strengthen its offering in what it calls the document management market Broadridge acquired Summit Financial. Donnelley Financial Solutions and Merrill Corp. (private) are key players in that market. In addition, Summit’s SmartRoom virtual data room service is powered by a different company, BMC Group. An acquisition, of Donnelley Financial would make Broadridge a leader in SEC filings and capital market compliance solutions. With a market cap of around USD2 billion Workiva would be quite a sizeable acquisition. However, it is a key player in the SEC filings market and is leveraging its Wdesk SaaS software to enter adjacent markets such as risk and audit management. It also has 3,340 customers and announced a printing and distribution alliance with Broadridge in December 2018.

Issuer Direct would be an acquisition much closer to the size of Summit. Its product range complements Broadridge’s with the notable addition of ACCESSWIRE, a small newswire service but still a strong differentiator and value driver for Issuer Direct. In addition to the companies named above there are a whole range of private companies that focus mainly on one area. For example, in corporate filings there is: Certent, RDG Filings (Thunderdome Portal), M2 Compliance, S2 Filings and Novaworks - Gofiler/GoXBRL to name a few.

Key takeaways

Broadridge is an impressive business dominating many of the markets it serves and using its recurring revenue base to compound value. Its return on capital employed is an impressive 21%. Though Broadridge covers a broad swathe of industries, it is a significant player in the corporate issuer market and has aggressive plans to grow this segment through expanding into adjacencies and expanding its client base. It will probably continue to grow through acquisitions and there remain a number of attractive companies available in the corporate issuer compliance and communications space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.