IPO Update: Beyond Meat Prepares For $175 Million IPO

BYND has grown revenue quickly and swung to positive gross profit, but losses and cash burn are quite high and the IPO isn't cheap.

The firm manufactures and sells plant-based meat substitute foods primarily in North America.

Beyond Meat has filed proposed terms for an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Beyond Meat (BYND) has filed to raise $175 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company develops and sells plant-based meat substitute products to companies and consumers.

BYND has posted impressive revenue and gross profit growth metrics, but losses continue to mount and the firm is burning through cash at a high rate.

Company & Technology

El Segundo, California-based BYND was founded in 2009 to develop the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enabling consumers to benefit from the nutritional value of plant-based products.

Management is headed by Founder, President, and CEO Ethan Brown, who was previously Energy Analyst at the National Governors’ Center for Best Practices.

Beyond Meat has developed three core plant-based product platforms that align with the beef, pork, and poultry meat categories. The company’s scientific processes determine the architecture of the animal-based meat to replicate and then assemble it using plant-derived amino acids, lipids, trace minerals, and water.

Below is a brief overview video of the Beyond Burger:

Source: Beyond Meat

BYND’s flagship product, The Beyond Burger, is a 100% plant-based burger sold in the meat cases of grocery stores.

Investors in Beyond Meat include Kleiner Perkins Caulfield & Byers, Obvious Ventures, Cleveland Avenue, DNS Capital, PowerPlant Ventures, DNS Capital, Tyson Foods (TSN) and the Humane Society of the United States, among others (Sources: BYND and Crunchbase).

Customer Acquisition

Beyond Meat’s products are currently available in approximately 28,000 points of distribution with a focus in the United States, as well as several other countries.

Those points of distribution include mainstream grocery, mass merchandiser and natural retailer channels, and various food-away-from-home channels, such as restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Rather than marketing and distributing The Beyond Burger to vegans and vegetarians, the company requires the product to be sold in the meat case at grocery retailers, where meat-purchasing consumers are accustomed to shopping for center-of-plate proteins.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been decreasing as revenues have increased, per the table below:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 39.2% 2017 52.6% 2016 78.3%

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a reasonably impressive 1.6x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

SG&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 2018 1.6 2017 1.0

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Allied Market Research, the meat substitutes market is expected to reach $7.55 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.7% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are increasing health and fitness consciousness among consumers due to the growing incidence of health disorders.

Europe dominated the market in 2017, accounting for 38.5% of the total industry revenue.

Major firms that provide or are developing plant-based meat substitutes include:

Amy’s Kitchen

Cauldron Foods

Garden Protein International

Meatless

Quorn Foods

Vbites Food

Morningstar Farms

Memphis Meats

Financial Performance

BYND’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue at an accelerating rate

A swing to positive gross profit

A swing to positive gross margin

Increased cash used in operations

Relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 87,934,000 169.9% 2017 $ 32,581,000 101.3% 2016 $ 16,182,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 17,574,000 -902.1% 2017 $ (2,191,000) -65.3% 2016 $ (6,312,000) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 19.99% 2017 -6.72% 2016 -39.01% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 $ (27,989,000) -31.8% 2017 $ (28,565,000) -87.7% 2016 $ (24,766,000) -153.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2018 $ (29,886,000) 2017 $ (30,384,000) 2016 $ (25,149,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ (37,721,000) 2017 $ (25,273,000) 2016 $ (23,495,000)

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $54.3 million in cash and $56.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($60.0 million).

IPO Details & Valuation Metrics

BYND intends to sell 8.75 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $20.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $175.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.1 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 15.24%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

$40 million to $50 million to invest in current and additional manufacturing facilities; $50 million to $60 million to expand our research and development and our sales and marketing capabilities; and Any proceeds not applied to the foregoing will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including funding our operations and to potentially repay indebtedness.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies, and William Blair.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,148,660,880 Enterprise Value $1,113,777,880 Price / Sales 13.06 EV / Revenue 12.67 EV / EBITDA -39.79 Earnings Per Share -$0.51 Total Debt To Equity 0.71 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 15.24% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $20.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$59,949,000 Revenue Growth Rate 169.89%

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 1, 2019.

