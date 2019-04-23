We See 28% Upside In SLV

As our readers know, we have been bullish on the reversal prospects for the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) for quite some time. Largely, these forecasts have been validated by the market and the ETF has moved higher by 7.25% after hitting the November 2018 lows of $13.11. Of course, that figure is tallied after recent strength in the U.S. dollar generated short-term weakness in the underlying metals complex. But those negative moves in SLV have been limited and the bigger picture still supports the outlook for additional rallies in the ETF.

(Source: Author / TradingView)

An initial glimpse at the weekly price charts will show that SLV is holding near the lower levels of its long-term trading range. Broader sentiment in the market has been supported by rising retail sales figures, which posted at their highest levels since 2017 in the most recent U.S. economic reports. Positive developments have also been witnessed in U.S.-China trade talks, as a timeline for final negotiations has been established for the beginning of June. These factors have been helping equities and the U.S. dollar move higher and this has prevented SLV from building on the momentum the ETF began to establish in early 2019.

Still, any declines in the ETF should remain limited because the bigger picture outlook is largely supportive. U.S. bond yields have recently given back some of their prior gains and manufacturing data in the eurozone continue to indicate weaker growth rates in the global economy. On top of all of this, analyst expectations for U.S. corporate earnings have seen their largest cuts since the first quarter of 2016. If this continues, it could send investors out of stocks and help generate the renewed inflows SLV will need likely before the ETF can make a clear rally above its prior 2019 highs.

(Source: ETFdb.com)

As losses in SLV began to accelerate in mid-2018, it quickly became apparent that fund outflows were building toward extreme levels. Over the last 26 weeks, SLV has been negatively impacted by outflows of $315.8 million. This puts the fund near the bottom end of its category averages and helps us to explain why SLV was driven to long-term lows at $13.11.

However, we are also seeing clear evidence of a recovery in bullish investor activity as the ETF moves forward with its 2019 reversals. Over the last 13 weeks SLV has benefited from sizable inflows of $80.7 million. Similar trends have been visible over the last four weeks, as the ETF has been supported by inflows of $18.3 million. But the most encouraging activity has actually developed in just the last week, as the ETF has benefited from inflows of $30.7 million. In all three cases, SLV performances moved toward the upper end of their category averages. As a result, we must ask an important question: Could this change in sentiment be the central indicator long traders in SLV have been anticipating?

(Source: IG Group)

To arrive at a suitable answer, we must also view this trend in the context of its relationship with counterparty assets within the sector. Relative to the price of silver, gold prices have moved into long-term highs. Of course, these bullish trends in gold should continue to be beneficial for the entire sector. But they also suggest that the underlying silver prices may be due for a significant rally as the historical trends correct toward their long-term averages.

For many, this chart probably looks telling enough on its own when if are making an argument that silver assets have become excessively undervalued. However, it can be very easy to “manipulate” the data in ways that conform to one specified argument. As investors, we never want to fall into this type of myopic trap because it can quickly lead to losses in bad positions.

(Source: LBMA / IBA / Bullion Vault)

But if we are looking at the same pricing information in a slightly different light, the change in perspective yields some interesting results. What might be most striking here is the fact that the comparative market trends are nowhere near as smooth and stable as they might first appear. In reality, silver markets tend to generate price spikes that are much more extreme relative to their metals complex counterparts.

This shows us that major rallies in silver markets typically develop in a much less predictable fashion and that they may require fewer fundamental catalysts before triggering. With valuations in SLV holding closely to the lower levels of the first chart’s long-term trading range, investors might now be seeing new buying opportunities (even with the 7.25% gain which has unfolded in SLV since November 2018). If we view the current market prices of SLV in relation to their mid-2016 highs of $19.71, a simple retest of the upper range boundary would indicate potential upside of 28.67%.

Since it is unlikely that we will be able to match these types of returns in traditional stock positions (based on annual averages in the S&P 500), it would appear that SLV is in a strong position to outperform the market in 2019. This assertion might be even more probable now, given that stocks are trading near record highs while earnings expectations are declining. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) has dropped by 28.67% since mid-2016 and the ETF is still holding near the lower level of its long-term trading range. But, if SLV is in the process of putting in a bottom, an array of economic factors could help the ETF correct in ways that force a retest of its previous highs. These catalysts suggest that the bigger picture still supports the outlook for bullish investors and the weakness in price activity at current levels could lead to substantial upside relative to the equities asset class.

