Cocoa Stalls - What Will It Take For A Break To The Upside?

In the soft commodities sector of the raw materials asset class, the cocoa futures market tends to roll from one active month to the next first. Volatility often picks up during a roll period as market participants decide if they will take their risk positions into the next active month. As the roll period approached, the May cocoa futures contract had rallied for fourteen consecutive sessions. On April 11, the soon to expire May contract and the new active month July futures contract rose to new highs and then turned lower closing the session below the previous day's low. The bearish key reversal trading pattern occurred as cocoa had reached the top end of a trading range that has been in place for months.

With July now the active month in the ICE cocoa futures market, the price of the soft commodity must decide if it is going to revisit lower levels which had been its custom over the past year, or if it is ready to break to a new high and establish a new trading range at a higher level.

The most direct route for a trade or investment position in the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile world of the futures market, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative.

Cocoa falls from the recent high

As the May ICE cocoa futures contract rolled to July, the recent price action provides a confusing picture when it comes to the path of least resistance of the price of the soft commodity.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the July futures contract highlights, the most recent high at $2434 per ton on April 11 was higher than the February 19 peak at $2387 but lower than the late December double top at $2476 that occurred on December 26 and 31. At the $2281 level on April 23, cocoa failed again at the top end of its trading range.

Price momentum turned lower from overbought territory with relative strength on the daily chart. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE futures market has declined substantially since the recent rally from the mid-March low at $2128 on the July contract. The metric fell from 272,030 on March 22 to the 242,815 level on April 22. Declining open interest when the price of a futures contract is rising is not typically a validation of an emerging bullish trend and the price failed again above the $2400 level.

West Africa holds the key

In agricultural commodities the weather conditions in the leading growing regions of the world are the most significant factor when it comes to the direction of prices and cocoa is no exception. With the vast majority of cocoa beans coming from West Africa, the weather in that part of the world determines the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products. The Ivory Coast and Ghana produce over 60% of the world's cocoa as the soft commodity require an equatorial climate. Record heat during March caused the price of cocoa to rise, but at the end of the month, rains brought some relief to the temperatures and dry conditions that threatened the present crop which led to the price of cocoa to run out of steam on the upside. Since the lion's share of cocoa comes from the IC, Ghana, and Nigeria each year, the weather or political issues that interfere with logistics in the area of the world that is often less than stable can impact prices. In all commodities market, short-term supply concerns cause the most dramatic price spikes to the upside.

A trading range for almost one year

While West Africa can be an unstable region of the world, the price of cocoa has been steadily trading in a range over the past year.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the price of cocoa reached a bottom at $1769 in June 2017 and recovered to a high at $2914 in April 2018. Since last July, the soft commodity has traded in a range between $2000 and $2400 per ton. The spike down to $1901 in early March came at the end of the March-May roll in the futures market which can always cause short-term price volatility. Cocoa has probed above the $2400 per ton level a few times since last summer with the latest trip to the upside coming this month. The technical resistance level on the upside stands at the mid-June 2018 high at $2568 while the line in the sand on the upside is that the April 2018 peak at over $2900 per ton. The all-time high in the cocoa market came in 2011 at $3826 per ton. With cocoa falling again from the $2400 level, the weekly chart shows that price momentum is threatening to cross lower in overbought territory as the price tuned south at the top end of its trading range.

Consumption is rising

Each quarter, the world adds approximately 20 million people to the global population. Eighty million more people each year translates to eight hundred million more potential chocoholics each decade. Since the beginning of this century, the number of people on our planet has increased from six to 7.567 billion, an increase of over 26%. Moreover, China, the world's most populous nation has experienced a steady surge in demand for chocolate confectionery products as wealth continue to grow. The demand for cocoa and many agricultural commodities underpins prices and has made for higher lows as more people, with more money around the world require more food products each day.

The population has a long-term impact on the demand for cocoa, but the grind data is an indicator of shorter-term demand dynamics.

The world's leading grinders of cocoa beans are food and beverage companies like Olam (OTCPK:OLMIY), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Bloomer Chocolate, Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Cocoa Processing, Mars, Carlyle Cocoa, Hershey (HSY), Puratos Group, Lindt & Spruengli, and United Cocoa Processor. While many investors and traders may not own shares in or be aware of these companies, these undoubtedly enjoy their products.

The latest grind data from these companies were bullish for the price of cocoa. European data came in at a 3.35% gain versus an expected 1-3% rise in demand. The increase in first-quarter European demand was the highest level since the ECA started recording data in 2000. Asia reported grind data at a 9.5% increase in Q1 versus expectations of 3-5% growth. On the supply side of the fundamental equation, the rains in the Ivory Coast in March gave way to drier conditions which could lower production. Cocoa tested the $2450 per ton level on the nearby futures contract, but the recent price action is telling us that a significant supply issue would be necessary for the price to move much higher. Cocoa looks to be a commodity to continue to buy on dips if another visit towards the bottom end of the trading range occurs. The correction appears to be underway.

The weather, politics, and demand will determine the price path - NIB on dips

The climate in Western Africa, politics in the region which can always be an adventure creating uncertainty, and the ever-growing rate of demand should keep a bullish tone in the cocoa market. I will be a buyer of cocoa on price weakness in a scale-down basis over the coming weeks and months as I believe the demand will support an eventual break to the upside in the futures market.

The ICE cocoa futures and futures options are the most direct route for a trade or investment in the price of cocoa beans. For those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile futures arena, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product does an excellent job replicating the price action in the cocoa market. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the 'index') reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.

NIB has net assets of $23.11 million and over 45,000 shares change hand on average each trading session. The price of July futures rose from $2128 on March 21 to the most recent peak at $2434 on April 11, a rise of 14.4%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the NIB ETN product rallied from $23.77 to $27.90 per share, an increase of 17.4% as NIB outperformed the new active month July futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange.

While it would take a significant supply issue to launch the price of cocoa above the $2500 per ton level, any dip in the soft commodity is likely to present a buying opportunity given the steadily rising level of global demand. The latest grind data suggests that any price correction will find support well above the bottom end of the trading range that has been in place since last summer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is trading cocoa from the long side of the market.