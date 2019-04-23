Boeing Might Have Another Problem - The 787 Dreamliner Build Quality

Sure, these are third-party reports, but sometimes they can be right too.

The New York Times is alleging that Boeing (BA) has another problem, this time to do with the 787 Dreamliner. More specifically, with the build quality and error checking at the South Carolina facility which assembles them.

There are two levels at which to think about this. Firstly, do we actually believe the reports themselves and what do we think about them? Secondly, what do we think everyone else is going to think about them? The answers to both then inform our beliefs about future stock price movements.

The report itself is here.

"But in the decade since, the factory, which makes the 787 Dreamliner, has been plagued by shoddy production and weak oversight that have threatened to compromise safety. A New York Times review of hundreds of pages of internal emails, corporate documents and federal records, as well as interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees, reveals a culture that often valued production speed over quality. Facing long manufacturing delays, Boeing pushed its work force to quickly turn out Dreamliners, at times ignoring issues raised by employees."

That's not exactly what we want to hear from a facility that constructs something as complex as a modern airliner. Boeing's response to it can be found here.

"Safety and quality are at the core of Boeing’s values – there is nothing more important than that. The 787 program has delivered 823 airplanes to more than 76 customers since its launch. As Boeing marks 10 years in North Charleston, our more than 7,000 Boeing South Carolina teammates are producing the highest levels of quality in our history. And, we are seeing this translate across our work and the in-service performance with our customers. We test our airplanes and verify components are fully operational, and when we find a component that is not, it is replaced and tested again. This is core to our quality system, as it is for the industry. I am proud of our teams’ best in-process quality of production and stand behind the work they do each and every day."

The question being, well, how much do we believe both or either of those?

My own direct experience here is limited to having been a supplier to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) of some components for their alternative to the Dreamliner. Specifically, while it was obvious that a plane could usefully be built out of composites, it was something that was going to be difficult. Moreover, it's maintaining quality that will be difficult. Airbus, at least for a time, thought that changing the alloys being used to make aluminium would be a better method of achieving the desired lighter weights. I was providing the weird metals to make those alloys from.

This is not to say that either Airbus or Boeing were or are right here. Just to note that even two decades back this was the sort of problem that people were grappling with. Composites make the details of the build quality of each and every piece hugely important. In a manner that changing alloys doesn't - once you've got approval for a new alloy, it's easy enough to maintain quality on drawing, stamping out or rolling each new piece. OK, easier.

It could even be true that composites are the right decision - as long as that ferocious attention to quality is maintained.

The New York Times is alleging that it might not be quite what it ought to be, that dedication to continuous evaluation and enforcement of quality. The company, obviously, is stoutly defending its commitment.

So, there we are, it's up to us to decide who we believe. We're not helped by what we know of the 737 Max problem which we discussed back here. The more we find out about this from the drip feed of information coming out, the more it appears - appears - that some slightly dubious internal decisions were made. Decisions made to perhaps slightly compromise on safety and redesign work in order to gain speed to market and reduce overall costs. Work with sensors and software instead of significant redesign of the airframe itself, for example. Perhaps, as some allege, driven by the need to keep up with the A320neo.

Which brings us to the two things that might worry. The first being well, how much do we believe such stories? If we think that Boeing has been, how to put it, less than 100% devoted to quality build and design as a result of economic pressures, then what liability do we think that leaves them open to? My own and general view being that perhaps the Max 737 story tells us that there was an elevating of economic concerns over those of safety. So far, with the New York Times stories, they're just that, stories and no more. Stories of the sort that could be squeezed out of any large manufacturing concern. Your view may differ.

If that's all true, then don't expect much movement in stock prices.

The worse you think the organisation as a whole has been compromising, then the worse you think that future's going to be. And do note that it's a commonplace of an industrial organisation that absolutely the most difficult thing to alter is the internal culture. For good or bad. If Boeing's internal engineering culture has been degraded, then that was a difficult thing to achieve and it'll be just as hard to raise it again.

That is, if there is such a problem, then there's no short-term fix for it. It'll be a long haul.

The second set of thoughts is that we don't determine that stock price. Everyone else partaking in the market does. So, we need to second guess what they're going to think about the same issues. We're in game theory territory here and our view of what they think are obviously enough going to be driven by what we ourselves think about the same set of circumstances.

The importance of walking through this decision tree isn't so much what is going to happen to the stock price over the next couple of days. The underlying point from an engineering or organisational sense is that if the problems the NYT identifies really do exist, then this isn't a short-term problem. If they don't, then it is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.